Equi-News.de

Was für eine Woche für Christian Ahlmann! Am Montag wurden er und seine Lebenspartnerin Judy-Ann Melchior stolze Eltern einer kleinen Tochter - und am Wochenende reitet der glückliche Vater in der Stadt der Liebe von Sieg zu Sieg. Sieg im Hauptspringen der Longines Global Champions Tour am Samstag nach siebenköpfigem Stechen im Sattel von Take a Chance on Me Z und dann auch noch ein weiterer Sieg im heutigen Hauptspringen. Hier war die 14-jährige Chico’s Boy-Tochter Ailina seine Erfolgspartnerin im 14-köpfigen (!) Stechen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: What a great week for Christian Ahlmann! On monday, he and his life partner Judy-Ann Melchior became proud parents of a little baby girl - and at this weekend, the proud dad is riding from victory to victory in the city of love. Victory in the main competition of the Longines Global Champions Tour on saturday after a jump-off of seven, riding Take a Chance on Me Z. And in addition, another win in today’s main competition completed his string of sucess; here the 14-year old Chico’s Boy-daughter Ailina was his four-legged partner of success in a jump-off of 14 (!). Here are the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Paris (FRA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1:

Christian Ahlmann GER

Take a Chance On Me Z

0 / 35,60 Sec. 2: Celine Schoonbroodt de Azevedo BEL

Chepetta

0 / 36,82 Sec. 3: Kevin Staut

FRA

Calevo

0 / 37,25 Sec. 4: Pénélope Leprevost

FRA

Excalibur de la Tour Vidal

0 / 39,29 Sec.

5: Kim Emmen

NED

Delvaux

0 / 39,84 Sec.

6:

Marc Houtzager

NED

Sterrehof’s Calimero

4 / 37,99 Sec.

7: Shane Breen

IRL

Ipswich vd Wolfakker

12 / 36,70 Sec.





