Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Das Super-Wochenende des Christian Ahlmann unter’m Eiffelturm

    ahlmann-paris-alina-kl.jpgWas für eine Woche für Christian Ahlmann! Am Montag wurden er und seine Lebenspartnerin Judy-Ann Melchior stolze Eltern einer kleinen Tochter - und am Wochenende reitet der glückliche Vater in der Stadt der Liebe von Sieg zu Sieg. Sieg im Hauptspringen der Longines Global Champions Tour am Samstag nach siebenköpfigem Stechen im Sattel von Take a Chance on Me Z und dann auch noch ein weiterer Sieg im heutigen Hauptspringen. Hier war die 14-jährige Chico’s Boy-Tochter Ailina seine Erfolgspartnerin im 14-köpfigen (!) Stechen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: What a great week for Christian Ahlmann! On monday, he and his life partner Judy-Ann Melchior became proud parents of a little baby girl - and at this weekend, the proud dad is riding from victory to victory in the city of love. Victory in the main competition of the Longines Global Champions Tour on saturday after a jump-off of seven, riding Take a Chance on Me Z. And in addition, another win in today’s main competition completed his string of sucess; here the 14-year old Chico’s Boy-daughter Ailina was his four-legged partner of success in a jump-off of 14 (!). Here are the results:

     

    Longines Global Champions Tour, Paris (FRA)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Christian Ahlmann GER
    		 Take a Chance On Me Z
    		   0 / 35,60 Sec.
     2: Celine Schoonbroodt de Azevedo   BEL
    		 Chepetta
    		   0 / 36,82 Sec.
     3: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 Calevo
    		   0 / 37,25 Sec.
     4: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Excalibur de la Tour Vidal
    		   0 / 39,29 Sec.
     5: Kim Emmen
    		 NED
    		 Delvaux
    		   0 / 39,84 Sec.
     6:
    		 Marc Houtzager
    		 NED
    		 Sterrehof’s Calimero
    		   4 / 37,99 Sec.
     7: Shane Breen
    		 IRL
    		 Ipswich vd Wolfakker
    		 12 / 36,70 Sec.
             
     
    		     

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Christian Ahlmann GER
    		 Alina
    		 0 / 36,40 Sec.
     2: Abdel Said EGY Jumpy vd Hermitage
    		 0 / 36,99 Sec.
     3: Ben Maher GBR
    		 Don Vito  0 / 37,44 Sec.
     4: Nayel Nasser EGY
    		 Oaks Redwood
    		 0 / 37,66 Sec.
     5: Martin Fuchs SUI
    		 Silver Shine
    		 0 / 37,70 Sec.
     6: Bart Bles NED
    		 Kriskras
    		 0 / 38,36 Sec.
     7: Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 Varoune
    		 0 / 38,84 Sec.
     8: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Filou Carlo
    		 0 / 39,57 Sec.
     9: Georgina Bloomberg   USA
    		 Quibelle
    		 0 / 41,66 Sec.
    10: Pieter Devos BEL Espoir 4 / 36,68 Sec.
    11: Julien Epaillard FRA
    		 Queeletta
    		 4 / 37,71 Sec.
    12: Jessica Springsteen
    		 USA
    		 Swinny du Parc
    		 4 / 38,63 Sec.
    13:
    		 Michael Whitaker
    		 GBR
    		 For Fun
    		 4 / 38,84 Sec.
    14:
    		 Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Andiamo Semilly
    		 4 / 39,30 Sec.
             
             
             
      Photo courtesy: LGCT / Stefano Grasso
    		  