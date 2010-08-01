Equi-News.de

en In der vergangenen Nacht hat ein Großfeuer historische Stallungen im französischen Nationalgestüt Haras de Saint-Lô zerstört. Die 22 Pferde im betroffenen Stalltrakt konnten glücklicherweise alle gerettet werden. Menschen kam bei dem Feuer nicht zu Schaden. During past night, a blaze has destroyed historic stables of the French national stud Haras de Saint-Lô. All 22 horses stabled in the affected area could be saved, people were not harmed.



Wie französische Medien berichten, wurde das Feuer gegen Mitternacht bemerkt; 75 Feuerwehrleute waren bis heute Morgen im Einsatz, um den Brand im Nationalgestüt in der Normandie (ca. 55 Km westlich von Caen) zu bekämpfen. Die 22 Hengste im betroffenen Stalltrakt konnten allesamt gerettet werden; die Evakuierung des Stalltraktes ging ruhig und ohne Verletzungen für Mensch und Pferd vonstatten.Das Gestüt, erbaut zwischen 1882 und 1890, wurde im Zweiten Weltkrieg bei Bombenangriffen am D-Day 6. Juni 1944 in weiten Teilen zerstört, aber nach Kriegsende originalgetreu wieder aufgebaut. Der Brand heute Nacht zerstörte den Südwestflügel der Stallungen, welcher noch die Originalkonstruktion aus dem 19. Jahrhundert aufwies und den 2. Weltkrieg unversehrt überstanden hatte.Im Haras de Saint-Lô standen 40 Hengste, hauptsächlich Selle Francais, aber auch Traber und Ponyhengste. Zu den bekanntesten Hengsten des Gestüts zählen Armitages Boy, Contendro I und Mylord Carthago.Die Ursache des Feuers ist noch unklar. As it was reported by French media, the fire was detected around midnight; around 75 firefighters were in action until this morning to fight against the fire in the national stud in the Normandy (approx. 34 miles to the west of Caen). The evacuation of 22 stallions in the affected stable could be managed calmly and without any injuries for people and horses. The stud, which was built between 1882 and 1890, was seriously damaged during the Second World War by the air raid at D-day, June 6th, 1944, but was reconstructed true to original after end of the war. Tonight’s fire destroyed the south-west wing of the stables, which was spared from the D-day bombing and still had the original construction from 19th century. 40 stallions were stabled at Saint-Lô, mostly Selle Francais, but also trotters and ponies. The most wellknown stallions of the stud are Armitages Boy, Contendro I and Mylord Carthago. The reason for the fire is not yet known. Verwendete Quellen: Ouest-France / Franceinfo