Equi-News.de

Das herrliche Schloss Chantilly, einst im Besitz der Herzöge von Condé, bot die Kulisse für die zwölfte Station der Longines Global Champions Tour. Der Ire Darragh Kenny konnte sich seinen allerersten Tour-Sieg sichern und sich damit für’s hochdotierte Saisonfinale in Prag qualifizieren. Kenny war als erster Starter ins sechsköpfige Stechen gestartet, aber keiner seiner Konkurrent’innen konnte seine pfeilschnelle Zeit noch unterbieten. Die Etappe der Global Champions League (GCL) ging an die Berlin Eagles - Ludger Beerbaum und Christian Kukuk. Und noch ein weiterer Deutscher konnte sich freuen: Im Einzelranking der zweiten GCL-Etappe ritt Marcus Ehning an die Spitze. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The beautiful Chantilly Castle, historically owned by the powerful Dukes of Condé, was the scenery for the 12th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny claimed his first-ever Tour-win and with this qualified for the season finale in Prague with it’s huge pricemoney. Karragh was the first to go in the jump-off of six, but none of his competitors could beat his cyberspeed time. The victory of the Global Champions League went on to the Berlin Eagles - Ludger Beerbaum and Christian Kukuk. And another German rider had reason for joy: Marcus Ehning was in winning form in the individual ranking of the second GCL-competition. Here are the results:

Jumping Chantilly (FRA) - Longines Global Champions Tour

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off



1: Darragh Kenny IRL

Balou de Reventon

0 / 37,54 Sec.

2: Pénélope Leprevost

FRA

Vancouver de Lanlore 0 / 38,08 Sec.

3: Nicola Philippaerts

BEL

Chilli Willi

0 / 38,13 Sec.

4: Kevin Staut

FRA

Urhelia Lutterbach

0 / 38,38 Sec.

5: Christophe Vanderhasselt

BEL

Identity Vitseroel

0 / 39,80 Sec.

6:

Gregory Wathelet BEL

Nevados 4 / 45,75 Sec.



Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m/1,60m/ Int’l jumping competition 1,55m/1,60m against the clock



1: Marcus Ehning GER

Comme il Faut 0 / 68,18 Sec.

2: Bertram Allen IRL

Harley vd Biscchop 0 / 68,46 Sec.

3: Ben Maher GBR

Explosion 0 / 70,01 Sec.

4: Pénélope Leprevost

FRA

Vancouver de Lanlore

0 / 70,11 Sec.

5: Georgina Bloomberg USA Quibelle 0 / 70,37 Sec.



Global Champions League

Int. Team-Springprüfung über 2 Runden / Int’l team jumping competition over two rounds