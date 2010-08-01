Equi-News.de

LGCT Chantilly: Erster Tour-Sieg für Darragh Kenny, League-Erfolg für Beerbaum und Kukuk
Das herrliche Schloss Chantilly, einst im Besitz der Herzöge von Condé, bot die Kulisse für die zwölfte Station der Longines Global Champions Tour. Der Ire Darragh Kenny konnte sich seinen allerersten Tour-Sieg sichern und sich damit für’s hochdotierte Saisonfinale in Prag qualifizieren. Kenny war als erster Starter ins sechsköpfige Stechen gestartet, aber keiner seiner Konkurrent’innen konnte seine pfeilschnelle Zeit noch unterbieten. Die Etappe der Global Champions League (GCL) ging an die Berlin Eagles - Ludger Beerbaum und Christian Kukuk. Und noch ein weiterer Deutscher konnte sich freuen: Im Einzelranking der zweiten GCL-Etappe ritt Marcus Ehning an die Spitze. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The beautiful Chantilly Castle, historically owned by the powerful Dukes of Condé, was the scenery for the 12th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny claimed his first-ever Tour-win and with this qualified for the season finale in Prague with it’s huge pricemoney. Karragh was the first to go in the jump-off of six, but none of his competitors could beat his cyberspeed time. The victory of the Global Champions League went on to the Berlin Eagles - Ludger Beerbaum and Christian Kukuk. And another German rider had reason for joy: Marcus Ehning was in winning form in the individual ranking of the second GCL-competition. Here are the results:
Jumping Chantilly (FRA) - Longines Global Champions Tour
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Balou de Reventon
|0 / 37,54 Sec.
|2:
|Pénélope Leprevost
|FRA
|Vancouver de Lanlore
|0 / 38,08 Sec.
|3:
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Chilli Willi
|0 / 38,13 Sec.
|4:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Urhelia Lutterbach
|0 / 38,38 Sec.
|5:
|Christophe Vanderhasselt
|BEL
|Identity Vitseroel
|0 / 39,80 Sec.
| 6:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Nevados
|4 / 45,75 Sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m/1,60m/ Int’l jumping competition 1,55m/1,60m against the clock
|1:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Comme il Faut
|0 / 68,18 Sec.
|2:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Harley vd Biscchop
|0 / 68,46 Sec.
|3:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0 / 70,01 Sec.
|4:
|Pénélope Leprevost
|FRA
|Vancouver de Lanlore
|0 / 70,11 Sec.
|5:
|Georgina Bloomberg
|USA
|Quibelle
|0 / 70,37 Sec.
Global Champions League
Int. Team-Springprüfung über 2 Runden / Int’l team jumping competition over two rounds
|1:
|Berlin Eagles
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Cool Feeling
|0
|0
| 74,92 Sec.
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Limonchello
|0
|0
|74,51 Sec.
|TTL
|149,43 Sec.
|2:
|Valkenswaard United
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Molly Malone
|0
|72,58 Sec.
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Harley vd Bisschop
|0
|68,46 Sec.
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Comme il Faut
|4
|0
| 68,16 Sec.
|TTL
|4
|136,64 Sec.
|3:
|London Knights
|Nicola Philippaerts
|BEL
|Chilli Willi
|4
| 77,03 Sec.
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0
|70,01 Sec.
|Emily Moffitt
|GBR
|Winning Good
|0
|0
| 76,86 Sec.
|TTL
|4
|146,87 Sec.