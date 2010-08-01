Equi-News.de

    • LGCT Chantilly: Erster Tour-Sieg für Darragh Kenny, League-Erfolg für Beerbaum und Kukuk

    hufe-sprung.JPGDas herrliche Schloss Chantilly, einst im Besitz der Herzöge von Condé, bot die Kulisse für die zwölfte Station der Longines Global Champions Tour. Der Ire Darragh Kenny konnte sich seinen allerersten Tour-Sieg sichern und sich damit für’s hochdotierte Saisonfinale in Prag qualifizieren. Kenny war als erster Starter ins sechsköpfige Stechen gestartet, aber keiner seiner Konkurrent’innen konnte seine pfeilschnelle Zeit noch unterbieten. Die Etappe der Global Champions League (GCL) ging  an die Berlin Eagles - Ludger Beerbaum und Christian Kukuk. Und noch ein weiterer Deutscher konnte sich freuen: Im Einzelranking der zweiten GCL-Etappe ritt Marcus Ehning an die Spitze. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The beautiful Chantilly Castle, historically owned by the powerful Dukes of Condé, was the scenery for the 12th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny claimed his first-ever Tour-win and with this qualified for the season finale in Prague with it’s huge pricemoney. Karragh was the first to go in the jump-off of six, but none of his competitors could beat his cyberspeed time. The victory of the Global Champions League went on to the Berlin Eagles - Ludger Beerbaum and Christian Kukuk. And another German rider had reason for joy: Marcus Ehning was in winning form in the individual ranking of the second GCL-competition. Here are the results:

    Jumping Chantilly (FRA) - Longines Global Champions Tour

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen /  Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

     
    		     
     1: Darragh Kenny IRL
    		 Balou de Reventon
    		 0 / 37,54 Sec.
     2: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Vancouver de Lanlore   0 / 38,08 Sec.
     3: Nicola Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Chilli Willi
    		 0 / 38,13 Sec.
     4: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 Urhelia Lutterbach
    		 0 / 38,38 Sec.
     5: Christophe Vanderhasselt
    		 BEL
    		 Identity Vitseroel
    		 0 / 39,80 Sec.
     6:
    		 Gregory Wathelet BEL
    		 Nevados 4 / 45,75 Sec.
             

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,55m/1,60m/  Int’l jumping competition 1,55m/1,60m against the clock

     
    		     
     1: Marcus Ehning GER
    		 Comme il Faut 0 / 68,18 Sec.
     2: Bertram Allen IRL
    		 Harley vd Biscchop    0 / 68,46 Sec.
     3: Ben Maher GBR
    		 Explosion 0 / 70,01 Sec.
     4: Pénélope Leprevost
    		 FRA
    		 Vancouver de Lanlore
    		 0 / 70,11 Sec.
     5: Georgina Bloomberg   USA Quibelle 0 / 70,37 Sec.
             

    Global Champions League

    Int. Team-Springprüfung über 2 Runden /  Int’l team jumping competition over two rounds

       
    		     
     1: Berlin Eagles
    		 Ludger Beerbaum GER
    		 Cool Feeling 0 0
    		   74,92 Sec.

    		  Christian Kukuk GER
    		 Limonchello   0
    		 0
    		   74,51 Sec.

    		 

    		TTL
    		  149,43 Sec.
       
     2: Valkenswaard United
    		 Bertram Allen
    		 IRL
    		 Molly Malone
    		 0
    		 72,58 Sec.
        Bertram Allen
    		 IRL
    		 Harley vd Bisschop
    		   0
    		   68,46 Sec.

    		  Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Comme il Faut
    		 4
    		 0
    		   68,16 Sec.

    		 
    		TTL
    		 4
    		   136,64 Sec.
           
     3: London Knights
    		 Nicola Philippaerts  BEL
    		 Chilli Willi
    		 4     77,03 Sec.
    Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		   0   70,01 Sec.
    Emily Moffitt
    		 GBR
    		 Winning Good
    		 0
    		 0
    		   76,86 Sec.
    TTL
    		 4   146,87 Sec.