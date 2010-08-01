Equi-News.de

Für das erste Lot der Dressurpferde ging es am Mittwoch um Punkte und Plätze. Hier lag der Fokus ganz klar auf Sönke Rothenberger und Cosmo, für die es in Aachen um das Ticket zur EM geht - und sie lieferten - nicht nur eine tolle Runde mit 81,370%, sondern auch noch ein spannendes Duell mit Isabell Werth und ihrer Nummer 1b - Emilio., die schlußendlich auf dem zweiten Rang landeten. On wednesday, the first lot of dressage horses had to enter the fight for points and ranks in the four star-Grand Prix. Here, the main focus for sure was on Sönke Rothenberger and Cosmo, who have to fight for their ticket to the European Championships - and they lived up to all expectations. 81,370%, the victory and also a thrilling duel with Isabell Werth and her no. 1b-horse, Emilio, who at the end finished on second place.



Außer im April in Hagen, wo Cosmo sowohl im Grand Prix als auch im Spécial siegreich war, hatte man ihn seit den Weltreiterspielen von Tryon nicht mehr in Aktion gesehen - bei den Deutschen Meisterschaften musste sich Cosmo ja wegen Koliksymptomen abmelden. Um so gespannter war man jetzt in Aachen auf seine Performance. Und das Duo Rothenberger / Cosmo meldete sich in wahrlich guter Form zurück. Rothenberger ritt allerdings noch mit gebremstem Schaum, auch die Piaffen waren noch ziemlich im Vorwärts (wurden aber dennoch bis zur 8,5 gewertet). Der Schritt gehört eindeutig nicht zu den besten Lektionen des jetzt 12-jährigen KWPN-Wallachs, aber dafür war die Galopptour vom Feinsten. Am Ende gab es 81,37% und den Sieg. Und netterweise zeigte Cosmo erst beim Herausreiten aus dem Dressurstadion, dass er definitiv auch anders kann…Isabell Werth pilotierte einen Emilio, der definitiv “an” war. Der zweite starke Trab wurde stellenweise ein wenig eilig und auch Emilio ist nicht wirklich ein König des Schritts, obwohl der starke Schritt des Ehrenpreis-Sohnes deutlich verbessert war. Die Piaffen waren exakt am Punkt und wurden bis zur 9 bewertet (wobei die deutsche Richterin Dr. Evi Eisenhardt hier durchgängig die 7,5 vergab), die Pirouetten - vor allen Dingen die Rechtspirouette - ganz großes Kino (wobei auch hier Evi Eisenhardt die 7,5 vergab). Am Ende standen 79,435% und der zweite Rang fest.Auch das drittplatzierte Paar feierte ein Comeback: die Dänin Cathrine Dufour und Atterupgaards Cassidy. Der dänische Caprimond-Sohn, der die Weltreiterspiele verletzungsbedingt verpasst hatte, war seit dem letztjährigen CHIO Aachen nur zwei Mal “vor der Türe” - im März diesen Jahres im CDI**** in Herning und beim drei-Sterne CDI in Aalborg, wo er jeweils beide Prüfungen gewann. Jetzt meldete er sich eindrucksvoll auch auf der ganz großen Bühne zurück. Schöne Passagen, ein starker Schritt wie aus dem Lehrbuch und tolle Pirouetten zeigten, dass der 16-Jährige definitiv noch nicht zum alten Eisen gehört. 78,043% gabs am Ende.



Auf den weiteren Plätzen: 4: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (GER) / Zaire - 76,587%, 5: Benjamin Werndl (GER) / Daily Mirror - 76,283%, 6: Adrienne Lyle (USA) / Harmony’s Duval - 75,391%, 7: Dorothee Schneider (GER) / Sammy Davis jr. - 75,239%. 8: Anne Meulendijks (NED) / Avanti - 73,761%, 9: Charlotte Fry (GBR) / Everdale - 71,913%, 10: Ingrid Klimke (GER) / Franziskus - 71,783%



With the exception of Hagen in April (where he won both the Grand Prix and the Spécial), Cosmo was not seen at any competition since the World Equestrian Games in Tryon last year. He was withdrawn from the German national championships in Balve due to signs of colic; therefore his Aachen-performance was eagerly awaited. And the combination Rothenberger / Cosmo gave an impressive comeback. Sönke Rothenberger, however, had the hand brakes on during the round and the piaffes were quite forward (but despite this got marks up to 8,5). The walk is not the best lection of the now 12-year old KWPN-gelding, but the canter tour was great. At the end, the result of 81,37% was the victory. And Cosmo showed only when leaving the dressage stadium that he still can be a little rowdy…. Isabell Werth piloted Emilio, who was clearly on alert. The second extended trot was somewhat in a hurry and also Emilio is not the “king of walk”, but the extended walk of the Ehrenpreis-Offspring was clearly improved. The piaffes were exactly on the spot and got marks up to the 9 (whereby German judge Dr. Evi Eisenhardt always got a 7,5), the pirouettes - especially the pirouette to the right - were suberb (Evi Eisenhardt also here gave a 7,5). At the end, the result of 79,435% was the runner-up spot. Also the third-placed combination gave their comeback: Danish rider Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy (pictured). The Danish Caprimond-son, who missed the World Equestrian Games due to an injury, only took part on two competitions since last year’s CHIO Aachen: at the four-star CDI in Herning in March and at the three-star event in Aalborg, where he both won both tests. Now, he gave an impressive comeback on the “big scene”. Nice passages, a picture-book-like extended walk and really nice pirouettes showed that the now 16-year old gelding is definitely still in top shape. 78,043% was his result.

