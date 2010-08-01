Equi-News.de

Aachen - Springen: Robert, Kenny, Maher und Weishaupt in Siegerlaune
eit Dienstagnachmittag treten die besten Springreiter der Welt auf dem heiligen Rasen der Soers an. Die bisherigen Siege gingen an’s CHIO-Partnerland Frankreich mit Olivier Robert (im Eröffnungspringen), den Iren Darragh Kenny (im Preis des Handwerks), Ben Maher aus Groß-Britannien (nach zehnköpfigem Stechen im Preis von Europa) und an Philipp Weishaupt (im Preis der Städte-Region Aachen). Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Since tuesday afternoon, world’s best showjumpers are fighting on the “holy grass” of the Soers. Victories up to now went on to the CHIO-partner country France with Olivier Robert (in the Opening competition), Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny (in the Prize of Handwerk), Ben Maher from Great-Britain (after a jump-off of ten in the Prize of Europe) and to German’s Philipp Weishaupt (in the Prize of StädteRegion Aachen). Here are the results:
Stawag Eröffnungsspringen / Opening Competition Int. Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,45m
|1:
|Olivier Robert
|FRA
|Vadrouille d’Avril
|0 / 67,59 Sec.
|2:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Berdenn de Kergane
|0 / 68,28 Sec.
|3:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Calanda
|0 / 70,27 Sec.
|4:
|Jur Vrieling
|NED
|Dallas
|0 / 70,47 Sec.
|5:
|Bertram Allen
|IRL
|Casper
|0 / 71,10 Sec.
Preis des Handwerks
Int. Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,45m
|1:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Cazador
|0 / 63,48 Sec.
|2:
|Andre Thieme
|GER
|Cellisto
|0 / 66,60 Sec.
|3:
|Pius Schwizer
|SUI
|Grand Cooper
|0 / 66,63 Sec.
|4:
|Jur Vrieling
|NED
|Baltic
|0 / 66,99 Sec.
|5:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Cigaret
|0 / 67,98 Sec.
Preis von Europa / Prize of Europe
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0 / 46,28 Sec.
|2:
|Eduardo Alvarez Aznar
|ESP
|Rokfeller de Pleville
|0 / 47,08 Sec.
|3:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Tobago Z
|0 / 47,71 Sec.
|4:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Extra
|0 / 49,81 Sec.
|5:
|Marc Houtzager
|NED
|Sterrehof’s Dante
|0 / 50,13 Sec.
|6:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Gazelle
|4 / 48,16 Sec.
|7:
|Olivier Robert
|FRA
|Vivaldi des Meneaux
|8 / 46,59 Sec.
|8:
|Carlos Lopez Lizarazo
|COL
|Arrayan
|8 / 49,81 Sec.
|9:
|Andre Thieme
|GER
|Aretino
|12 / 49,72 Sec.
|10:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Fleurette
|Elim.
|11:
|Beezie Madden
|USA
|Darry Lou
|WD
Preis des Handwerks
Int. Zwei-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,50m with 2 phases
|1:
|Philipp Weishaupt
|GER
|Coby
|0 / 0 / 32,50 Sec.
|2:
|Luciana Diniz
|POR
|Vertigo du Desert
|0 / 0 / 33,44 Sec.
|3:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Chica
|0 / 0 / 34,54 Sec.
|4:
|Felix Hassmann
|GER
|Balance
|0 / 0 / 35,47 Sec.
|5:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Killer Queen
|0 / 0 / 36,20 Sec.