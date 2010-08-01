Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Aachen - Springen: Robert, Kenny, Maher und Weishaupt in Siegerlaune

    aachen-4658.JPGeit Dienstagnachmittag treten die besten Springreiter der Welt auf dem heiligen Rasen der Soers an. Die bisherigen Siege gingen an’s CHIO-Partnerland Frankreich mit Olivier Robert (im Eröffnungspringen), den Iren Darragh Kenny (im Preis des Handwerks), Ben Maher aus Groß-Britannien (nach zehnköpfigem Stechen im Preis von Europa) und an Philipp Weishaupt (im Preis der Städte-Region Aachen). Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Since tuesday afternoon, world’s best showjumpers are fighting on the “holy grass” of the Soers. Victories up to now went on to the CHIO-partner country France with Olivier Robert (in the Opening competition), Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny (in the Prize of Handwerk), Ben Maher from Great-Britain (after a jump-off of ten in the Prize of Europe) and to German’s Philipp Weishaupt (in the Prize of StädteRegion Aachen). Here are the results: 

    Stawag Eröffnungsspringen / Opening Competition Int. Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,45m

    1:  Olivier Robert FRA  Vadrouille d’Avril  0 / 67,59 Sec. 
     2: Laura Kraut USA  Berdenn de Kergane  0 / 68,28 Sec. 
     3: Marcus Ehning GER  Calanda  0 / 70,27 Sec. 
     4: Jur Vrieling  NED Dallas 0 / 70,47 Sec. 
     5: Bertram Allen  IRL Casper 0 / 71,10 Sec. 
             

    Preis des Handwerks 

    Int. Springprüfung 1,45m / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,45m

    1:  Darragh Kenny IRL Cazador 0 / 63,48 Sec. 
     2: Andre Thieme GER Cellisto 0 / 66,60 Sec. 
     3: Pius Schwizer SUI   Grand Cooper  0 / 66,63 Sec. 
     4: Jur Vrieling NED Baltic 0 / 66,99 Sec. 
     5: Olivier Philippaerts  BEL Cigaret 0 / 67,98 Sec. 
             

    Preis von Europa / Prize of Europe

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,60m with jump-off

    1:  Ben Maher GBR Explosion    0 / 46,28 Sec. 
     2: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar  ESP Rokfeller de Pleville    0 / 47,08 Sec. 
     3: Daniel Deusser GER Tobago Z   0 / 47,71 Sec. 
     4: Olivier Philippaerts BEL Extra   0 / 49,81 Sec.
     5: Marc Houtzager NED Sterrehof’s Dante   0 / 50,13 Sec.
     6: Kent Farrington   USA  Gazelle   4 / 48,16 Sec. 
    7: Olivier Robert  FRA  Vivaldi des Meneaux   8 / 46,59 Sec. 
    8: Carlos Lopez Lizarazo  COL  Arrayan    8 / 49,81 Sec. 
     9: Andre Thieme GER  Aretino  12 / 49,72 Sec. 
    10:  Laura Kraut USA  Fleurette  Elim.  
    11:  Beezie Madden USA  Darry Lou  WD 
             

     Preis des Handwerks 

    Int. Zwei-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,50m with 2 phases 

    1:  Philipp Weishaupt GER Coby  0 / 0 / 32,50 Sec. 
     2: Luciana Diniz POR Vertigo du Desert  0 / 0 / 33,44 Sec.
     3: Martin Fuchs SUI   Chica 0 / 0 / 34,54 Sec.
     4: Felix Hassmann GER Balance 0 / 0 / 35,47 Sec. 
     5: Daniel Deusser GER Killer Queen  0 / 0 / 36,20 Sec. 
             

     

     