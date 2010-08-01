Equi-News.de

eit Dienstagnachmittag treten die besten Springreiter der Welt auf dem heiligen Rasen der Soers an. Die bisherigen Siege gingen an’s CHIO-Partnerland Frankreich mit Olivier Robert (im Eröffnungspringen), den Iren Darragh Kenny (im Preis des Handwerks), Ben Maher aus Groß-Britannien (nach zehnköpfigem Stechen im Preis von Europa) und an Philipp Weishaupt (im Preis der Städte-Region Aachen). Hier sind die Ergebnisse: Since tuesday afternoon, world’s best showjumpers are fighting on the “holy grass” of the Soers. Victories up to now went on to the CHIO-partner country France with Olivier Robert (in the Opening competition), Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny (in the Prize of Handwerk), Ben Maher from Great-Britain (after a jump-off of ten in the Prize of Europe) and to German’s Philipp Weishaupt (in the Prize of StädteRegion Aachen). Here are the results:



Stawag Eröffnungsspringen / Opening Competition Int. Springprüfung 1,45m / I nt’l Jumping Competition 1,45m



1: Olivier Robert FRA Vadrouille d’Avril 0 / 67,59 Sec. 2: Laura Kraut USA Berdenn de Kergane 0 / 68,28 Sec. 3: Marcus Ehning GER Calanda 0 / 70,27 Sec. 4: Jur Vrieling NED Dallas 0 / 70,47 Sec. 5: Bertram Allen IRL Casper 0 / 71,10 Sec.

Preis des Handwerks

Int. Springprüfung 1,45m / I nt’l Jumping Competition 1,45m

1: Darragh Kenny IRL Cazador 0 / 63,48 Sec. 2: Andre Thieme GER Cellisto 0 / 66,60 Sec. 3: Pius Schwizer SUI Grand Cooper 0 / 66,63 Sec. 4: Jur Vrieling NED Baltic 0 / 66,99 Sec. 5: Olivier Philippaerts BEL Cigaret 0 / 67,98 Sec.

Preis von Europa / Prize of Europe

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / I nt’l Jumping Competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Ben Maher GBR Explosion 0 / 46,28 Sec. 2: Eduardo Alvarez Aznar ESP Rokfeller de Pleville 0 / 47,08 Sec. 3: Daniel Deusser GER Tobago Z 0 / 47,71 Sec. 4: Olivier Philippaerts BEL Extra 0 / 49,81 Sec. 5: Marc Houtzager NED Sterrehof’s Dante 0 / 50,13 Sec. 6: Kent Farrington USA Gazelle 4 / 48,16 Sec. 7: Olivier Robert FRA Vivaldi des Meneaux 8 / 46,59 Sec. 8: Carlos Lopez Lizarazo COL Arrayan 8 / 49,81 Sec. 9: Andre Thieme GER Aretino 12 / 49,72 Sec. 10: Laura Kraut USA Fleurette Elim. 11: Beezie Madden USA Darry Lou WD

Int. Zwei-Phasen-Springprüfung 1,50m / I nt’l Jumping Competition 1,50m with 2 phases