Equi-News.de

So sehen Sieger aus: Nach einer fulminanten Runde holten sich Isabell Werth und ihr Herzenspferd Bella Rose den Sieg im Grand Prix. Der zweite Platz ging an Doro Schneider mit einem bestens aufgelegten Showtime, Dritte wurde Groß-Britanniens Vorzeigereiterin Charlotte Dujardin mit Erlentanz. That’s how winners look like! After a super round, Isabell Werth and the horse of her heart, Bella Rose, claimed the Victory in the Grand Prix. The runner-up spot went on to Dorothee Schneider with a Showtime in top shape. Great-Britain’s star rider Charlotte Dujardin and Erlentanz finished third.



26 Mal die Traumnote 10 im Protokoll - das muss man erst mal schaffen. Isabell Werth und Bella Rose schafften es. Locker sogar. Mit 82,783% sicherten sie sich den Sieg im Grand Prix. Mit einer Runde voller Höhepunkte, einer Piaff-Passage-Tour zum Niederknien (für den Piaff-Passage-Übergang auf der Schlusslinie gaben alle fünf Richter die 10!) und einem richtig teuren Fehler in den Einerwechseln (Noten zwischen 4,0 und 4,5) demonstrierte die Nummer 1 der Welt, dass an ihr - auch im Hinblick auf die kommenden Championate - kein Vorbeikommen ist. Isabell Werth war selber begeistert - auch wenn sie sich natürlich über den Fehler in den Einerwechseln ärgerte. Aber die gute Laune war so groß, dass sie bei der Ehrenrunde unter dem frenetischen Jubel der Zuschauer einfach mal über die Vierecksbegrenzung sprang (Foto) - Cavaletti-Training einmal anders…



Isabell & Bella Rose

Mit 80,609% sicherten sich Dorothee Schneider und Showtime den zweiten Platz. Der 13-jährige Hannoveraner bekam die 10 für seine hervorragende Passage, auch die Linkspirouette war eine Augenweide. Ein kurzes Erschrecken in der Trabtraversale nach links wurde nicht sonderlich geahndet und auch Showtime baute einen Haken in die Einerwechsel ein. Auf jeden Fall war dies eine Runde, mit der sich Dorothee Schneider und ihre Nummer 1 im Stall eindeutig für ein EM-Ticket empfahlen.



Mit 79,152% belegten Charlotte Dujardin und der 12-jährige Trakehner Erlentanz Rang drei. Der Wallach, den Charlotte Dujardin trainiert, während sich sein Besitzer Sonnar Murray Brown von einem Unfall erholt, ist ein faszinierendes Beispiel dafür, dass Charlotte Dujardin auch mit einem “normalen” Grand Prix-Pferd, mit dem sie gerade mal drei Turniere in England bestritten hat, in Aachen ganz vorne mitmischen kann. Tolle Pirouetten, an der Schnur gezogene Zweierwechsel und eine gute Passage standen hier eindeutig auf der Habenseite.



Auf den weiteren Plätzen:Rang 4 mit 79,0% für Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera nach einer sehr schönen Runde mit einer großartigen Piaff-Passage-Tour (insbesondere einer gigantischen Schlusslinie), der 5. Rang für die Dänin Cathrine Dufour mit dem erst 9-jährigen Bohemian. Der Westfalenwallach von Bordeaux ist noch recht grün, zeigte aber Pirouetten mit Gänsehaut-Effekt und lässt erahnen, dass hier ein ganz Großer heranreifen kann.78,348% und Rang 6 waren das Ergebnis für Dänemarks Daniel Bachmann Andersen, der nicht sein Top-Pferd Zack, sondern den 11-jährigen Jazz-Sohn Blue Hors Don Olymbrio mit in die Soers gebracht. Es folgten: 7: Therese Nilshagen (SWE) / Dante Weltino - 76,957%, 8: Adrienne Lyle (USA) / Salvino - 76,870%, 9: Steffen Peters (USA) / Suppenkasper - 75,848%, 10: Antonia Ramel (SWE) / Brother de Jeu - 74,848%.



26 times the dream score 10 in the score sheet - match that if you can! Isabell Werth and Bella Rose matched it! With 82,783%, they secured the victory in the Grand Prix. With a round full of highlights, an unbelievable piaff-passage tour (for the transition from piaffe to passage on the last center line, all five judges awarded the 10!) but also a costly mistake in the one tempis (marks between 4 and 4,5), world’s number 1 proved again that - also with view to the upcoming championships - nobody kann beat her. Isabell Werth was thrilled with Bella Rose’s performance - but also a little big angry with her own mistake in the one-tempi changes. But she was in such a good mood, that during her lap of honour she jumped about the pale fence in the stadium - cheered and applauded by the audience (pictured above). Traning over cavalettis in another way….

With 80,609%, Dorothee Schneider and Showtime secured the runner-up spot. The 13-year old Hannoverian got the 10 for his great passage, also the pirouette to the left was picture-book-like. There was a tiny wince nearly at the end of the half-passes to the left (which was not really punished) and also a hook in the one-tempis. Anyway, this was a round with which Dorothee Schneider and her no 1-horse proved their ambition for a ticket for the European Championships.

With 79,152%, Charlotte Dujardin (pictured) and the 12-year old Trakehner Erlentanz finished third. The gelding, which is trained by Charlotte during the time his owner Sonnar Murray Brown is recovering from an accident, is a fascinating example for the fact, that Charlotte Dujardin can take a “normal” Grand Prix-horse, with whom she competed at three national shows in England only, and be on the top in Aachen. Great pirouettes, beautiful two-tempis and a superb passage were belonging to the gelding’s highlights.

The further ranking:

4th place with 79,0% for Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera after a really nice round with a quite good piaff-passage-tour (especially on last center line), 5th place for Cathrine Dufour from Denmark with the only nine-year old Bohemian. The Westfalian gelding by Bordeaux is quite a greenhorn, but presented breathtaking pirouettes and one can imagine that here, another world-class horse can mature.

78,348% and the 6th place were the result for Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen, who had left his top mount Zack at home, but brought the 11-year old Jazz-offspring Blue Hors Don Olymbrio into the Soers. 7th: 7: Therese Nilshagen (SWE) / Dante Weltino - 76,957%, 8: Adrienne Lyle (USA) / Salvino - 76,870%, 9: Steffen Peters (USA) / Suppenkasper - 75,848%, 10: Antonia Ramel (SWE) / Brother de Jeu - 74,848%.