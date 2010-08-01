Equi-News.de

Es war ein wahrlich packendes Duell, welches sich Bella Rose und Showtime (Foto) im Grand Prix Spécial des CDIO in Aachen lieferten. Am Ende siegte Isabell Werth. Wäre das Ergebnis andersherum gewesen, wäre dies aber auch abolut in Ordnung gewesen. Und Charlotte Dujardin kann selbst mit einem “Vertretungspferd” ganz oben mitmachen. It was a thrilling duel, which was performed by Bella Rose and Showtime(pictured) in the CDIO-Grand Prix Spécial. And at the end, Isabell Werth claimed the victory. However, if the result would have been the other way round, this would have been also fully o.k. And Charlotte Dujardin proved that she even can compete with the best of the world with a substitute horse.

Eine brillante Runde, sagenumwobene 34 Mal die 10 im Protokoll, darunter jede Menge Traumnoten für wunderschöne Passagen, aber auch eine leidlich versemmelte zweite Piaffe (Bella Rose kam ins Stocken und musste durch relativ deutliche Hilfengebung zum Weitermachen animiert werden) und ein Galoppwechsel, wo Bella Rose vor der Hilfe der Reiterin umsprang - dies war der Grand Prix Spécial der Nummer 1 der Welt mit ihrer Nummer 1 im Stall. Eigentlich ein Traum. Aber da war halt dieser Schnitzer in der zweiten Piaffe….. Am Ende standen 84,447% als Ergebnis fest - drei Richter hatten Isabell Werth mit Bella Rose auf dem ersten Platz, zwei Richter Doro Schneider und Showtime.

Dorothee Schneider und Showtime hatten ebenfalls eine wundervolle Runde gedreht (21 Mal die 10 im Protokoll!); die Passagen waren auch hier Weltklasse, die Pirouetten top - aber auch “Showi” baute Schnitzer ein: Beim Übergang von der Passage in den starken Trab galoppierte der 13-jährige Hannoveraner an. Und auch beim Angaloppieren am Ende der Passage gab’s ein Mißverständnis. Da war trotz eines persönlichen Bestergebnisses von 83,617 die Chance auf den Sieg doch ein wenig in die Ferne gerückt, auch wenn zwei Richter die Reitmeisterin auf dem ersten Platz gesehen hatten.

Dritte wurde die amtierende Olympiasiegerin Charlotte Dujardin mit dem Trakehner Erlentanz, den sie als “Krankenvertretung” für dessen verletzten Besitzer “mal eben” zur Weltklasse pilotierte. Die Zweierwechsel waren super, die Linkspirouette Weltklasse. In der dritten Passage gab es einen kleinen Haken und der versammelte Schritt war eindeutig nicht die beste Lektion des Wallachs. 80,277% waren durchaus kein zu generöses Ergebnis.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera schrammten mit 79,021% knapp an der 80%-Marke vorbei. Leider gelangen die Piaffen unter den Möglichkeiten der 12-jährigen Trakehnerstute und im versammelten Schritt ging der Takt verloren. Die Pirouetten - vor allen Dingen die Rechtspirouette - vor hervorragend und die letzte Passage top.

Dahinter folgte ein dänisches Doppel: Cathrine Dufour mit Bohemian auf Rang fünf (78,809%), gefolgt von Daniel Bachmann Andersen mit Blue Hors Don Olymbrio als Sechster (78,160%). Die US-Amerikanerin Adrienne Lyle kam mit Salvino zu einem Ergebnis von 76,745% (Rang 7), gefolgt von Schwedens Therese Nilshagen mit Dante Weltino (76,596%) und der Irin Judy Reynolds mit Vancouver (75,894%). Die 23 Jahre junge britische Aachen-Debütantin Charlotte Fry wurde mit ihrem Dark Legend Zehnte (75,128%).

Die deutsche Mannschaft hatte (natürlich) die Mannschaftswertung gewonnen (489,477%), gefolgt von den ReiterInnen aus Dänemark (457,515%) und dem Team aus den USA (450,775%).

A brilliant round, unbelievable 34x the dream score “10″ in the protocol, among them 10’s for superb passages, but also a somewhat messed-up second piaffe (Bella Rose stopped and had to be convinced by a somewhat visible aid to further go on) and a tempi change, where the mare was well ahead of the rider’s aid - this was the Grand Prix Spécial of world’s no. 1 with the no. 1 horse in the barn. Well, almost a dram. But there was this mistake in the second piaffe. But anyway - at the end the result was 84,447%. Three judges had Isabell on the top, two judges Doro Schneider and Showtime.

Dorothee Schneider and Showtime had also shown a beautiful round (21x the 10!), the passages were world-class, the pirouettes top - but also “Showi” had some hooks in the test. In the transition from passage into extended trot, the gelding broke into canter and also when starting the canter tour after the passage, there was a misunderstanding. But despite their personal best score of 83,617%, the chance to win was a bit away, but two judges still had Doro Schneider on the top of the field.

Current Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin and the Trakehner gelding Erlentanz finished third. Charlotte is taking care of the gelding as a sickness cover while his owner is recovering from a broken leg and has trained “Erly” just to world-class level. The two-tempis were superb, the pirouette to the left world-class. However, there was a tiny hook in the third passage and the collected walk obviously is not the gelding’s most favourite lection. Bu a final result of 80,277% definitely was not too much for this round.

With a final score of 79,021%, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera slightly missed the 80%-mark. It was a pity that the piaffes were below the mare’s capabilites and she lost the tact in the collected walk. The pirouettes - especially the one to the right - was great and the last passage wonderful.

The “Danish double” followed on the next ranks: Cathrine Dufour with Bohemian on fifth place (78,809%), followed by Daniel Bachmann Andersen with Blue Hors Don Olymbrio as sixth-placed(78,160%). US-American rider Adrienne Lyle and Salvino came to a result of 76,745% (7th place), followed by Sweden’s Schwedens Therese Nilshagen with Dante Weltino (76,596%) and Judy Reynolds from Ireland with Vancouver (75,894%). 23 years’ young Aachen-first timer Charlotte Fry from Great-Britain and Dark Legend finished on 10th place (75,128%).

The German team (naturally) had won the nations cup (489,477%), followed by the riders from Denmark (457,515%) and the US-American team (450,775%).