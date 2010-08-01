Equi-News.de

Und zum…. Dritten! Zum dritten Mal siegte Ingrid Klimke (Foto) in der Aachener Vielseitigkeit, dem SAP-Cup, einem vier-Sterne CCI. Und auch das gesamte deutsche Team hatte am Ende die Nase vorn. She did it again! Ingrid Klimke (pictured) claimed her third victory in the Aachen eventing competition, the SAP-cup, a four-star CCI. And also the entire German team was in winning mood at the end.



Sie tat es 2015 (mit Escada), 2017 (mit Hale Bob) und jetzt auch wieder 2019 (erneut mit Hale Bob): Sie siegte in der Vielseitigkeit in Aachen. Ingrid Klimke schaffte ihren dritten Streich nach einer großartigen Leistung, aber auch mit ein bisschen Glück, welches in diesem Fall das Pech einer anderen Reiterin war. Doch der Reihe nach:Ingrid Klimke war zwar die nach der Dressur Führende (mit 20,7 Punkten), aber durch einen Hindernisfehler im Springen fiel sie auf Rang 3 zurück. Was würde sich wie im Gelände entscheiden?



Zigtausende Zuschauer sahen einen grandiosen Geländeritt unter besten Bedingungen; Parcourschef Rüdiger Schwarz hatte einen durchaus anspruchsvollen und hochtechnischen, aber sehr fairen Kurs gebaut und vor allem die erlaubte Zeit siebte das Feld kräftig durch - nur drei Reiter aus dem gesamten Feld schafften es, in der Zeit zu bleiben.



Michael Jung, der mit seinem ersten Pferd Star Connection Teil der deutschen Mannschaft war (32,1 Punkte, Platz 7 im Einzel), ging zudem mit dem bis Februar 2019 von Julia Krajewski gerittenen Chipmunk als viertletzter Starter auf die Strecke - und blieb fehlerfrei in der Zeit. Am Ende bedeutete sein Ergebnis von 25,5 Punkten (21,5 aus der Dressur plus ein Hindernisfehler im Springen) den zweiten Rang. Die nach ihm startende Ingrid Klimke pilotierte einen hochkonzentrierten und topfitten Hale Bob ebenfalls fehlerfrei durch den Cross und legte in der Zeit eine Punktlandung hin - 24,7 Punkte. Somit hatte sie den dritten Rang sicher. Aber noch gingen ja zwei Reiter auf die Strecke.



Der Neuseeländer Tim Price kam mit Wesco, einem 16-jährigen KWPN-Wallach, zwar locker über alle Hindernisse im Gelände, kassierte aber 4,8 Zeitstrafpunkte und beendete die Prüfung mit 28,6 Punkten auf Rang 4. Die nach Dressur und Springen mit 22,9 Punkten führende Britin Laura Collett kam mit dem 10-jährigen Wallach London wie an der Schnur gezogen bis zum letzten Hindernis vor dem Einritt ins Aachener Hauptstadion….. doch dann quittierte London den Dienst. Verweigerung, 20 Strafpunkte plus schlussendlich 10 Punkte für Zeitüberschreitung - das Endergebnis von 52,90 Punkten bedeutete Rang 20. Damit konnte man Ingrid Klimke zum Sieg gratulieren - und der deutschen Mannschaft ebenso.



Das Team Deutschland - Ingrid Klimke / Hale Bob, Michael Jung / Star Connection, Andreas Dibowski / Corrida (37,7 Punkte) und die im Gelände aufgrund eines verlorenen Eisens bei ihrem Hamilton ausgeschiedene Josefa Sommer - kamen mit 94,5 Punkten auf den ersten Platz, gefolgt von der Mannschaft Neuseelands (Tim Price / Wesco, Jonelle Price / Faerie Dianimo, Jesse Campbell / Cleveland und Daniel Jocelyn / Blackthorn Cruise) mit 102,7 Punkten. Die Eventer aus Australien (Andrew Hoy / Vassily de Lassos, Christopher Burton / Polystar, Kevin McNab / Willunga und Isabel English / Feldale Mouse) wurde mit ihrem Ergebnis von 112,4 Punkten Dritte.



She did it in 2015 (with Escada), 2017 (with Hale Bob) and now also again in 2019 (again with Hale Bob): She won the eventing competition in Aachen. Ingrid Klimke made it a triple after a super test, but also with a bit of luck, which in her case was the bad luck of somebody else. But let’s talk about in sequence: Ingrid Klimke was in the lead after dressage (with 20,7 pts), but left one on the floor in the jumping competiton, which led her down to the third place. What would happen in the cross country test?



Thousands and thousands of spectators witnessed a super cross country test under best conditions; course designer Rüdiger Schwarz had build a challenging and highly technical cross and especially the time allowed was the decisive factor - only three riders managed to stay within the time allowed. Michael Jung, who was member of the German team with his first horse Star Connection (32,1 pts, 7th place in the individual ranking), also made a second round with Chipmunk (the horse ridden by Germany’s Julia Krajewski until February 2019) - pictured - and was the fourth-last to go in the cross. And Michi did it - he stayed clear and within the time allowed. At the end of the test, his final score of 25,5 pts was the runner-up spot. Ingrid Klimke, who was the next on the course, piloted a highly concentrated and super fit Hale Bob faultfree through the cross - and also managed to stay within the time allowed. 24,7 pts were her result and the third place was safe; but there were still two more riders to go.



Tim Price from New Zealand and Wesco, a 16-year old KWPN-gelding, made all the fences look easy to jump, but they took a bit too much time - 4,8 time penalty points added up to a total score of 28,6 pts and the fourth place at the end. And then came British eventer Laura Collett with the 10-year old London, who showed a super round up to the last fence before they entered the main stadium in Aachen, where London suddenly quit the service. 20 penalty pts for the refusal plus 10 more time penalty pts added up to a final score of 52,9 pts (rank 20). Due to this, Ingrid Klimke was the winner - and also the German team.

