Equi-News.de

Keinerlei Überraschungen gab es beim Wettkampf der Vierspännerfahrer in der Aachener Soers. Zum neunten Mal siegte Weltmeister Boyd Exell (Foto) und zum zwölften Mal holten sich die Fahrer aus den Niederlanden den Mannschaftssieg. The re was no surprise at all in the four-in-hand driving competition in Aachen. For the 9th time, current world champion Boyd Exell (pictured) was on the top of the individual ranking and for the 12th time the drivers from the Netherlands became team champions.



Fast könnte man kalauern, Boyd Exell wäre die Isabell Werth des Fahrsports. Ein Pferdesportler, der einfach so gnadenlos gut ist, dass er irgendwie immer gewinnt. So auch in diesem Jahr einmal mehr in der Soers. Der australische Ausnahmefahrer gewann mit einem Endergebnis von 158,57 die Einzelwertung der Fahrer in Aachen. Bester nach der Dressur, hatte er zwar im Gelände “nur” die drittschnellste Zeit hingelegt, aber das langte auch nach dem Kegelfahren noch locker zum Sieg. Auf dem zweiten und dritten Rang folgten die Niederländer Koos de Ronde (164,10, Rang 2) und der vielfache Weltmeister und auch Aachen-Sieger Ijsbrand Chardon (166,02). Beste deutsche Fahrerin war Mareike Harm, die mit einem Ergebnis von 188,11 auf Rang 6 lag.



Die Mannschaftswertung gewann einmal mehr das Team aus den Niederlanden (Ijsbrand Chardon, sein Sohn Bram Chardon und Koos de Ronde) mit einem Gesamtergebnis von 330,120 und somit einem komfortablen Vorsprung vor der französischen Mannschaft mit den Fahrern Benjamin Aillaud, Thibault Coudry und Anthony Horde (377,430). Die Belgier mit Dries Degrieck, Glenn Geerts und Edouard Simonet wurden Dritte (381,210) und verwiesen damit knapp die deutschen Viererzugfahrer (Michael Brauchle, Mareike Harm und Georg vom Stein) auf den vierten Rang (383,230).

Well, one could easily joke that Boyd Exell is the Isabell Werth of four-in-hand-driving. An equestrian, who simply is so unbelievable good that he nearly always wins. This again in 2019 in Aachen. The Australian driver claimed the victory of the individual ranking of the driving competition in Aachen with a final score of 158,57. Being in the lead after dressage, he had the third-fastest time in the cross “only”, but this was still well enough for winning the test also after the obstacle test. Drivers from the Netherlands followed on the second and third spot: Koos de Ronde (164,10, 2nd place) and the multiple world champion and also Aachen-winner Ijsbrand Chardon (166,02). Best German driver was Mareike Harm, who finished 6th with a score of 188,11.

The team ranking once again went on to the Dutch drivers (Ijsbrand Chardon, his son Bram Chardon and Koos de Ronde) with a final score of 330,120 and by this with quite a hell of a margin ahead of the team from France (Benjamin Aillaud, Thibault Coudry and Anthony Horde) with 377,430. The Belgian drivers Dries Degrieck, Glenn Geerts and Edouard Simonet finished third (381,210) and by this led down the Germans Michael Brauchle, Mareike Harm and Georg vom Stein with a tiny bit of a margin to the fourth place (383,230).