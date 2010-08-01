Equi-News.de

Was für eine Kür! Der Große Dressurpreis von Aachen - die Grand Prix Kür - bot alles, was zu einer perfekten Dressur-Matinée am Sonntag notwendig ist: Irrsinnig gute Ritte, Spannung bis zur wirklich letzten Sekunde und dann noch eine Siegerin, der über 6.500 Besucher zum Geburtstag gratulieren . Wha t a freestyle! The Great Aachen Dressage Prize - the freestyle to music - had everything necessary for a perfect dressage matinée on a sunday: Breathtakingly good rounds, thrill until the very last second and then a winner, who gets a birthday congratulation vom more than 6.500 spectators.

Nervenkitzel in der Dressur? Doch, den gibt es! Den Beweis dafür gab es im Großen Dressurpreis von Aachen. Als Isabell Werth als letzte Starterin mit ihrem Herzenspferd Bella Rose ins Viereck einritt, war die Spannung fühlbar. Denn Dorothee Schneider und Showtime hatten da schon eine atemberaubend gute Runde ins Viereck gezaubert und lagen mit einem Top-Ergebnis knapp unter 90% vorn. Würde das noch zu überholen sein?

Wie immer ritt Isabell Werth “auf Angriff” und kämpfte um jeden einzelnen Punkt. Eine Piaff-Pirouette gleich zu Beginn war der Start für eine Kür, bei der sich eine Höchstschwierigkeit an die nächste reihte. Zu Beethovens “Ode an die Freude” und Melodien von Puccini verzauberte Bella Rose durch tolle Leistungen, kam aber nicht fehlerfrei durch die Prüfung - es gab einen Haken in den Einerwechseln auf gebogener Linie. Die Kür war neu zusammengestellt worden und erst in der Woche vor Aachen fertig geworden - hier “müssen wir noch mal üben”, so Isabell Werth nach der Prüfung. Die Pirouetten gelangen gut, waren allerdings etwas größer als im Spécial, die Pi-Pa-Tour der Stute ist ja eh‘ ihr Highlight und die Übergänge waren seidenweich. Und als Isabell Werth auf die letzte Linie einbog und nochmals die Passage zelebrierte, da fielen die enthusiasmierten Zuschauer ein und klatschen Isabell und Bella quasi „nach Hause“. Und Bella Rose stand nach der Grußaufstellung im Viereck und schaute, im Gegensatz zu ihrer Reiterin ganz Diva, mit einem Ausdruck ins frenetisch jubelnde Rund, als wisse sie sehr genau, welch großartige Leistung sie gerade eben abgeliefert hatte.

Die Richter waren sich übrigens herzlich uneins. Isabell Werth erhielt A-Noten zwischen 82% und 87,5% - was zwei Mal der erste, zwei Mal der zweite und einmal der vierte (!) Platz war – und B-Noten zwischen 95,6% und 97,6%. Am Ende standen 90,45% fest, was zu einem knappen Sieg reicht und den 13. (!) Gewinn des Großen Dressurpreises von Aachen für Isabell Werth bedeutete.

So uneins wie die Richter waren sich auch die Zuschauer. Denn so mancher hatte die schlussendlich Zweitplatzierte an der Spitze gesehen. Dorothee Schneider und Showtime hatten wunderbare Passagen gezeigt, schöne Verstärkungen, grandiose Traversalen – alles vom Feinsten. Vielleicht waren die einen Hauch – oder auch nur einen Hauch eines Hauchs – matteren Piaffen am Ende für das Ergebnis ausschlaggebend. A-Noten zwischen 81% und 88,5% (3x der erste, einmal der zweite und einmal der dritte Platz) sowie B-Noten zwischen 92% und 96,4% addierten sich zu einem Endergebnis von 89,660% auf. Doch völlig egal, ob erster oder zweiter Platz – Showtime ist in der Form seines Lebens und man kann sich heute schon auf das nächste Duell zwischen Bella Rose, Showtime und auch Cosmo freuen.

Mit 87,595% und somit neuer persönlicher Bestleistung kamen Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera auf den dritten Rang. Zu Filmmusik aus La-La-Land zeigte Dalera eine schöne Passage und tolle Traversalen, leider geriet die Trakehnerstute hier und da etwas hinter die Senkrechte und hatte auch einige Male ein offenes Maul; ein Anblick, der das sonst so schöne und harmonische Bild dann doch ein wenig trübte. Chefrichterin Evi Eisenhardt vergab übrigens mit 96,6% ihre höchste B-Note des Tages an Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

Vierte wurde Dänemarks Cathrine Dufour mit dem erst neunjährigen Bohemian, der – wie könnte es anders sein – auf Musik von Queen inklusive der Bohemian Rhapsody lief. Auch wenn sich der westfälische Wallach am Sonntag von der elektrisierenden Stimmung im Deutsche Bank-Stadion ein wenig beeindrucken ließ, so ist es doch ganz klar, dass hier ein ganz Großer heranwachsen kann. Mit 85,390% konnte der Youngster im großen Sport die Aachener Soers mit hocherhobenem Kopf verlassen.

83,995% und Rang 5 waren das Endergebnis für Olympiasieger Charlotte Dujardin und den Trakehner Erlentanz. Natürlich hat Charlotte Dujardin für Erlentanz, den sie ja nur vorübergehend im Training hat, während sich dessen Besitzer von einem Beinbruch erholt, keine eigene Kürmusik, also griff sie auf die Kürmusik ihres Gold-Pferds Valegro zurück. Diese Musik ist nicht ganz für den 12-jährigen Trakehner gemacht, aber er gab sich redlich Mühe und Charlotte Dujardin konnte ihre ganze Routine als Prüfungsreiterin ausspielen.

Happy Birthday, Isabell!

Nach der Siegerehrung gab es dann übrigens noch etwas zu feiern. Denn natürlich ließen die Aachener Organisatoren Isabell Werth’s ganz besonderen 50. Geburtstag nicht einfach so vorbei gehen. Und es war einmal mehr großes Kino: 6.500 Zuschauer sangen „Happy Birthday“, Madeleine Winter-Schulze war an Isabells Seite, am Eingang zum Stadion war Isabells Sohn Frederik mit an Mamas großem Tag dabei, die neugewählte Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission, Ursula von der Leyen, kam zum Gratulieren, Turnierdirektor Frank Kempermann überreichte einen großen Strauß Rosen und eine riesige Geburtstagstorte gab’s auch. Happy Birthday, liebe Isabell Werth! Auf noch viele glückliche Jahre – und viele wunderschöne Momente im Dressurviereck.

Thrill in dressage? Yes, really! The prove was given in the Great Dressage Prize of Aachen. When Isabell Werth, being the last to go, entered the arena with the horse of her heart, Bella Rose, the tension was tangible. Because Dorothee Schneider and Showtime had already presented a breathtakingly great round and were awarded with a top score of nearly 90%. Would Isabell be able to beat this?

As usual, Isabell Werth was in „attack mode“ and fighting for every single point. A piaffe-pirouette directly at the begin was the kick-off for a freestyle, where one maximum difficulty came after another. To the music of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy and melodies from Puccini, Bella Rose bewitched with a super performance, but didn’t manage to stay faultfree – there was a hook in the one-tempis on a curved line. The freestyle was re-arranged and only ready in the week before Aachen – here „we still have to practice“ said Isabell Werth after the test. The pirouettes were nice, but somewhat bigger than those in the Spécial, the mare’s piaffe-passage-tour is always her highlight and the transitions were smooth like silk. And when Isabell Werth entered the last center line and celebrated the last passage, the excited crowd joined in and cheered Isabell and Bella „back home“. And Bella Rose stood in the arena and, in contrary to her rider a total diva, looked around as if she would be fully aware what a super performance she just had given.

The judges, by the way, were completely at odds. Isabell Werth got an A-score between 82% and 87,5%, which was 2x the first, 2x the second and 1x the fourth(!) place – and B-marks between 95,6% and 97,6%. At the end, the final result was 90,45%, which was the victory with a tiny bit of a margin and the 13th (!) win of the Great Dressage Prize of Aachen for Isabell Werth.

Also the spectators were highly discordant. Quite some of them had the runner-up, Dorothee Schneider with Showtime, on the top. This combination had presented a super test – wonderful passages, nice extensions, great half-passes – abolutely super. Maybe the piaffes, which were a hint – or maybe only the hint of a hint – more flat than the days before were the decisive factor. A-score between 81% and 88,5% (3x the first, 1x the second and 1x the third place) as well as B-scores between 92% and 96,4% added up to a total score of 89,660%. But no matter if first or second place – Showtime is in the shape of his lifetime and one can really look forward to the next duel between Bella Rose, Showtime and also Cosmo.

With 87,595% and therefore a new personal best, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera finished third. On the soundtrack of La-La-Land, Dalera presented a nice passage and beautiful half-passes – what a pity that Dalera was here and there behind the vertical and also had an open mouth in some lections, which tarnished the beautiful, harmonic picture a bit. The judge at C, Germany’s Evi Eisenhardt, awarded a 96,6% as B-score and with this her highest B-score of the entire test.

Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour and the only nine-year young Bohemian, was – naturally – presented on music from Queen including the Bohemian Rhapsody. But despite the fact that the Westfalian gelding was a bit impressed by the electric atmosphere in the stadium, but it’s completely clear that he is the one to watch. With a final score of 85,390%, Cathrine Dufour can be really proud on her young first-timer in Aachen.

83,995% and the 5th place were the final score for Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin and the Trakehner Erlentanz. Naturally, Charlotte Dujardin has no own freestyle for Erlentanz, who is only under her training as long as his owner is recovering from a broken leg. Therefore, Charlotte simply borrowed Valegro’s freestyle music. Admittedly, this is not the ideal music fort he 12-year old Trakehner gelding, but he did his best and Charlotte Dujardin gave a good impression of how much routine as competition rider she has.

After the prizegiving there was something else to celebrate. For sure, the organizers in Aachen knew that Isabell Werth was celebrating her 50th birthday and they celebrated it in style. 6.500 spectators sung „Happy Birthday“, Madeleine Winter-Schulze was at Isabell’s side, on the stadium’s entrance, Isabell’s son Frederik was there for Mum’s big day, the newly elected President oft he European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, came to congratulate, Aachen show organizer Frank Kempermann handed over a big bunch of roses and there was also a big birthday cake. Happy Birthday, dear Isabell Werth! We wish you many happy years to come – and all of us many great moments in the dressage arena.