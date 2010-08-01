Equi-News.de

Ben Maher: Heimsieg bei der LGCT London
Die Longines Global Champions Tour-Etappe von London sah mit Ben Maher einen britischen Sieger. Im Sattel von Explosion setzte sich Maher im 12-köpfigen Stechen gegen seine Konkurrenten durch; hinter ihm konnten sich die beiden Iren Shane Sweetnam mit Alejandro und Darragh Kenny mit Classic Dream die Plätze auf dem Podium sichern. Hier ist das Ergebnis: With Ben Maher, the London-leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour had a British winner. Riding Explosion in the jump-off of twelve, Maher left no chance to his competitors and claimed the victory; the two Irish showjumpers Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro and Darrah Kenny with Classic Dream secured their spots on the podium. Here is the result:
Longines Global Champions Tour, London (GBR)
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
| 0 / 35,98 Sec.
|2:
|Shane Sweetnam
|IRL
|Alejandro
| 0 / 37,44 Sec.
|3:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Classic Dream
| 0 / 37,62 Sec.
|4:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Jenson van’t Meulenhof
| 0 / 38,62 Sec.
|5:
|Eric Lamaze
|CAN
|Chacco Kid
| 4 / 37,35 Sec.
|6:
|Julian Epaillard
|FRA
|Usual Suspect d’Auge
|4 / 38,80 Sec.
|7:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Igor
| 4 / 38,94 Sec.
|8:
|Robert Whitaker
|GBR
|Catwalk
| 4 / 39,10 Sec.
|9:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cristy
| 4 / 39,41 Sec.
| 10:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Claire Z
| 8 / 38,74 Sec.
| 11:
|Kim Emmen
|NED
|Delvaux
| 8 / 44,15 Sec.
| 12:
|Constant van Paesschen
|BEL
|Verdi Treize
|16 / 43,51 Sec.
|13:
|Lauren Hough
|USA
|Canamera
| 1 / 71,21 Sec. 1st rd
| 14:
|Marco Kutscher
|GER
|Chades of Blue
| 1 / 71,27 Sec. 1st rd
| 15:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|1 / 71,38 Sec. 1st rd