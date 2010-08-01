Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour-Etappe von London sah mit Ben Maher einen britischen Sieger. Im Sattel von Explosion setzte sich Maher im 12-köpfigen Stechen gegen seine Konkurrenten durch; hinter ihm konnten sich die beiden Iren Shane Sweetnam mit Alejandro und Darragh Kenny mit Classic Dream die Plätze auf dem Podium sichern. Hier ist das Ergebnis: With Ben Maher, the London-leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour had a British winner. Riding Explosion in the jump-off of twelve, Maher left no chance to his competitors and claimed the victory; the two Irish showjumpers Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro and Darrah Kenny with Classic Dream secured their spots on the podium. Here is the result:

Longines Global Champions Tour, London (GBR)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off