Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Ben Maher: Heimsieg bei der LGCT London

    Die Longines Global Champions Tour-Etappe von London sah mit Ben Maher einen britischen Sieger. Im Sattel von Explosion setzte sich Maher im 12-köpfigen Stechen gegen seine Konkurrenten durch; hinter ihm konnten sich die beiden Iren Shane Sweetnam mit Alejandro und Darragh Kenny mit Classic Dream die Plätze auf dem Podium sichern. Hier ist das Ergebnis: With Ben Maher, the London-leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour had a British winner. Riding Explosion in the jump-off of twelve, Maher left no chance to his competitors and claimed the victory; the two Irish showjumpers Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro and Darrah Kenny with Classic Dream secured their spots on the podium. Here is the result:

     

    Longines Global Champions Tour, London (GBR)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
      1:
    		 Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		   0 / 35,98 Sec.
      2: Shane Sweetnam
    		 IRL
    		 Alejandro
    		   0 / 37,44 Sec.
      3: Darragh Kenny
    		 IRL
    		 Classic Dream
    		   0 / 37,62 Sec.
      4: Niels Bruynseels
    		 BEL Jenson van’t Meulenhof
    		   0 / 38,62 Sec.
      5: Eric Lamaze
    		 CAN
    		 Chacco Kid
    		   4 / 37,35 Sec.
      6: Julian Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Usual Suspect d’Auge
    		   4 / 38,80 Sec.
      7: Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 Igor
    		   4 / 38,94 Sec.
      8: Robert Whitaker
    		 GBR Catwalk
    		   4 / 39,10 Sec.
      9: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cristy
    		   4 / 39,41 Sec.
     10:
    		 Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		   8 / 38,74 Sec.
     11:
    		 Kim Emmen
    		 NED
    		 Delvaux
    		   8 / 44,15 Sec.
     12:
    		 Constant van Paesschen
    		 BEL
    		 Verdi Treize
    		 16 / 43,51 Sec.
     13: Lauren Hough
    		 USA
    		 Canamera
    		   1 / 71,21 Sec. 1st rd
     14:
    		 Marco Kutscher
    		 GER
    		 Chades of Blue
    		   1 / 71,27 Sec. 1st rd
     15:
    		 Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		   1 / 71,38 Sec. 1st rd
             
             