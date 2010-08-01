Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour gastierte “daheim” - in der Tops International Arena, der Anlage von Tour-Grüner und Organisator Jan Tops im niederländischen Valkenswaard. Und nach achtköpfigem Stechen gab es im LGCT-Grand Prix mit Maikel van der Vleuten einen niederländischen Gewinner. Marcus Ehning hatte im Sattel des großartigen Cornado NRW mit Rang vier das Podium knapp verpasst, hinter ihm reihte sich Christian Kukuk mit Quitino auf Rang fünf ein. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour was “at home” - at the Tops International Arena, the barn of Tour-founder and organizer Jan Tops in the Dutch city of Valkenswaard. And after a jump-off of eight, their was also a Dutch winner in the LGCT Grand Prix when Maikel van der Vleuten claimed the top spot of the podium. Marcus Ehning had slightly missed the podium when finishing fourth with his great Cornado NRW, followed by Christian Kukuk and Limoncello on fifth place. Here is the result:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Valkenswaard (NED)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off