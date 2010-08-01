Equi-News.de

    • Valkenswaard: Die Tour macht Station daheim - und für die Niederlande gibt’s einen Heimsieg

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Longines Global Champions Tour gastierte “daheim” - in der Tops International Arena, der Anlage von Tour-Grüner und Organisator Jan Tops im niederländischen Valkenswaard. Und nach achtköpfigem Stechen gab es im LGCT-Grand Prix mit Maikel van der Vleuten einen niederländischen Gewinner. Marcus Ehning hatte im Sattel des großartigen Cornado NRW mit Rang vier das Podium knapp verpasst, hinter ihm reihte sich Christian Kukuk mit Quitino auf Rang fünf ein. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour was “at home” - at the Tops International Arena, the barn of Tour-founder and organizer Jan Tops in the Dutch city of Valkenswaard. And after a jump-off of eight, their was also a Dutch winner in the LGCT Grand Prix when Maikel van der Vleuten claimed the top spot of the podium. Marcus Ehning had slightly missed the podium when finishing fourth with his great Cornado NRW, followed by Christian Kukuk and Limoncello on fifth place. Here is the result:

     

    Longines Global Champions Tour, Valkenswaard (NED)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Dana Blue  0 / 36,80 Sec.
     2: Olivier Philippaerts
    		 BEL
    		 Legend of Love
    		 0 / 37,34 Sec.
     3:
    		 Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 For Joy van’t Zorgvliet
    		 0 / 37,44 Sec.
     4:
    		 Harrie Smolders
    		 NED
    		 Don
    		 0 / 38,38 Sec.
     5: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW 0 / 38,56 Sec.
     6: Christian Kukuk GER
    		 Quintino
    		 0 / 44,96 Sec.
     7: Simn Delestre FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		 4 / 38,70 Sec.
     8:
    		 Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 virtuose Champeix
    		 8 / 39,43 Sec.
             