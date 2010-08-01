Equi-News.de

Deutschland hat bei den Europameisterschaften Dressur in Rotterdam das Abo auf das “ewige Gold” verlängert und mit vier tollen Ritten locker die Goldmedaille nach Hause geritten. Silber ging an die Reiter aus den Niederlanden, über Bronze konnte sich das schwedische Team freuen. Groß-Britannien war eigentlich schon als Silbermedaillengewinner geführt, flog aber aufgrund der Disqualifikation von Charlotte Dujardin aus den Medaillenrängen. At the European Championships Dressage in Rotterdam (NED), Germany has renewed it’s subscription for the “eternal gold” and took home the team gold medal after four great rounds. Silver went on to the Netherlands, the Swedish riders can enjoy their bronze medals. Originally, Great-Britain was the one to win silver, but the team fell out of the medal ranks after the elimination of Charlotte Dujardin.



Das zu Erwartende vorweg: Deutschland hat einmal mehr Team-Gold bei den Europameisterschaften gewonnen. Nach vier tollen Runden hat sich das Quartett Isabell Werth / Bella Rose (85,652%), Dorothee Schneider / Showtime (80,233%), Sönke Rothenberger / Cosmo (79,084%) und Jessica von Bredow-Werndl / Dalera (76,894%) mit einem erdrutschartigen Vorsprung von fast 15% die Mannschafts-Goldmedaille erritten. Alle vier deutschen ReiterInnen rangieren unter den Top Ten der Einzelwertung.



Nach einem tollen Ritt von Schlussreiter Edward Gal mit Zonik (78,758%) gewann das niederländische Team - neben Gal Hans Peter Minderhoud mit Dream Boy (75,295%), Anne Meulendijks mit Avanti (71,801%) und Emmelie Scholtens mit Desperado (76,087%) - mit einem hauchdünnen Vorsprung vor den Schweden Silber; für das Bronze-Team aus Schweden waren Patrik Kittel / Well Done de la Roche (78,261), Antonia Ramel / Brother de Jeu (74,224%), Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino (75,466%) und Juliette Ramel / Buriel (76,196%) angetreten.



Eigentlich standen nach dem Ritt von Charlotte Dujardin mit ihrer erst 10-jährigen Fidermark-Tochter Freestyle die Briten als Silbermedaillengewinner fest - Charlotte Dujardin hatte trotz etwas hakeliger Piaffen eine tolle, mit 81,9% bewertete Runde gezeigt, was der zweitbeste Ritt im ganzen Feld war. Doch dann Entsetzen bei den Briten: Nach der Gebisskontrolle wurden Dujardin und Freestyle disqualifiziert - es hieß, man habe Blut am Maul der Stute gefunden. Beim Herausreiten aus dem Stadion war davon noch nichts zu sehen gewesen und bislang gibt es auch noch kein offizielles Statement seitens Veranstalter oder FEI.



The most expected thng first: Germany once again claimed team gold at the European Championships. After four great rounds, the German foursome Isabell Werth / Bella Rose (85,652%), Dorothee Schneider / Showtime (80,233%), Sönke Rothenberger / Cosmo (79,084%) and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl / Dalera (76,894%) won gold with a hell of a margin of nearly 15% ahead the next-placed. All four German riders are placed among the top ten of the individual ranking.

After a super round of the last to go, Edward Gal with Zonik (78,758%), the Dutch team - besides Gal Hans Peter Minderhoud with Dream Boy (75,295%), Anne Meulendijks with Avanti (71,801%) and Emmelie Scholtens with Desperado (76,087%) - won team silver with a tiny bit of a margin ahead of Sweden. The bronze-winning riders for Sweden were Patrik Kittel / Well Done de la Roche (78,261), Antonia Ramel / Brother de Jeu (74,224%), Therese Nilshagen / Dante Weltino (75,466%) and Juliette Ramel / Buriel (76,196%).