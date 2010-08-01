Equi-News.de

Auch die Para-Dressurreiter*innen sind bei den Europameisterschaften in Rotterdam in den Kampf um die Medaillen gestartet. Gestern gab es in den Einzelwettbewerben drei Medaillensätze zu gewinnen - über Gold freuten sich der Österreicher Pepo Puch (Grade II), der Däne Tobias Thorning Joergensen in Grade III und der Norweger Jens-Lasse Dokkan in Grade I. Also the para-dressage riders have started their fight for medals at the European Championships in Rotterdam. Yesterday, there took place the first individual tests and also the first individual medals were distributed. Gold medal winners were Austria’s Pepo Puch (in grade II), Tobias Thorning Joergensen from Denmark (grade III) and Jens-Lasse Dokkan from Norway (grade I).

Einzelwertung - Grade II / Individual ranking - grade II

Der Einzel-Paralympicsieger von 2016 und Vize-Weltmeister von 2018 ist auch der Europameister 2019: Der Österreicher Pepo Puch (Foto) mit dem 11-jährigen Hannoveraner Wallach Sailor’s Blue. Puch siegte mit einem Ergebnis von 75,235% vor der Britin Georgia Wilson mit Midnight, die mit ihrem Ergebnis von 73,471% Silber gewann. Bronze ging an die Niederländerin Nicole den Dulk mit dem 16-jährigen KWPN-Wallach Wallace (73,353%). Die Deutsche Heidemarie Dresing und ihre erst 6-jährige Hannoveraner-Stute La Boum hatten mit Rang vier die Medaillenränge knapp verpasst (70,971%), Cloé Mislin und Don Caruso aus Frankreich wurden Fünfte (69,265%).

The indivdual Paralympic champion from 2016 and vice world champion from 2018 is also the European champion 2019: Austria’s Pepo Puch (pictured) and the 11-year old Hannoverian gelding Sailor’s Blue. Puch claimed gold with a final score of 75,235% ahead of Great-Britain’s Georgia Wilson with Midnight, who won the silver medal with her final score of 73,471%. Bronze went on to Nicole den Dulk from the Netherlands with the 16-year old KWPN-gelding Wallace (73,353%). German para-dressage rider Heidemarie Dresing and her only 6-year old Hannoverian mare La Boum slightly missed the podium with their fourth rank (70,971%), Cloé Mislin and Don Caruso from France finished fifth (69,265%).

Einzelwertung - Grade I / Individual ranking - grade I

Das Ergebnis in Grade I war zunächst nicht genau zu verstehen - denn der Goldmedaillengewinner und die Gewinnerin der Silbermedaille hatten exakt die gleiche Punktzahl. Ausschlaggebend war dann die Schlußnote, und die war beim 58-jährigen Norweger Jens-Lasse Dokkan im Sattel des 11-jährigen dänischen Wallachs Aladdin minmal besser, was sich in Gold ausdrückte. Mit dem gleichen Ergebnis von 75,036% kam die Italienerin Sara Morganti mit der 14-jährigen Rheinländerstute Royal Delight zu Silber. Bronze ging an Rihards Snikus aus Lettland mit seinem vierbeinigen Landsmann King of the Dance (74,821%). Deutschlands Elke Philipp und ihr Fürst Sinclair verpassten die Medaillenränge und landeten mit 74,143% auf Rang vier, gefolgt von der fünftplatzierten Katja Karjalainen aus Finnland mit Dr. Doolittle (73,107%).

Well, the final result in grade I was not easy to understand - because the gold medal winner as well as the winner of the silver medal had exactly the same final score. Therefore, the end mark was decision-making, and this was a tiny bit better for the 58-year old Norwegian rider Jens-Lasse Dokkan and his 11-year old Danish gelding Aladdin, which was the gold medal for them. With the exact same score of 75,036%, Italy’s Sara Morganti and her 14-year old Rhineland-bred mare Royal Delight won slver. Bronze went on to Rihards Snikus from Latvia and his four-legged compatriot King of the Dance (74,821%). Germany’s Elke Philipp and her Fuerst Sinclair missed the medal ranks when finishing fourth with a final score of 74,143%, followed by fifth-placed Katja Karjalainen with Dr. Doolittle (73,107%).

Einzelwertung - Grade III / Individual ranking - grade III

Gold für Dänemark in Grade III. Tobias Thorning Joergensen erritt sich im Sattel der 11-jährigen Jolene Hill, einer dänischen Tochter des Blue Hors Schufro Hit, Gold und den Titel des Europameisters mit einem Ergebnis von 75,706%. Hier ging die Silbermedaille an Rixt van der Horst aus den Niederlanden mit Findsley (74,706%), Bronze an die Belgierin Barbara Minneci mit dem 10-jährigen Sir Donnerhall-Sohn Stuart (70,382%). Einmal mehr verpasste ein deutscher Reiter knapp die Medaillen - Steffen Zeibig kam im Sattel der 15-jährigen Hannoveranerstute Feel Good auf Rang vier (70,088%), Caroline Cécilie Nielsen, ebenfalls aus Dänemark, und Davidoff wurden Fünfte (69,294%).

Gold for Denmark in grade III. Tobias Thorning Joergensen rode to gold together with his four-legged partner Jolene Hill, an 11-year old daughter of Blue Hors Schufro Hit and won the title of the European champion with a final score of 75,706%. Silver went on to Rixt van der Horst from the Netherlands with Findsley (74,706%), bronze went on to Barbara Minneci from Belgium with her 10-year old Sir Donnerhall-offspring Stuart (70,382%). Again, the German rider slightly missed the podium when finishing fourth: Steffen Zeibig and his 15-year-old Hannoverian mare Feel Good (70,088%). Caroline Cécilie Nielsen, also from Denmark, and Davidoff finished fifth (69,294%).