Equi-News.de

Was für eine Kür! Was für eine Werbung für den Sport! Aber auch: Was für ein Fight! Dressur ist wieder spannend und es macht einfach Spaß, so viele tolle Reiter*innen und so viele tolle Pferde zu sehen. Der Ausgang der Kür? Ein rein deutsches Podium - Gold (einmal mehr) für Isabell Werth / Bella Rose, das zweite Einzelsilber für Doro Schneider mit Showtime und Bronze für Jessi von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. What a freestyle! What a great promotion for the sport! But also: What a fight! Dressage is thrilling again and it’s simply fun to see so many great riders and so many great horses. The outcome of the freestyle to music? An entire German podium - gold (once again for Isabell Werth with Bella Rose, the second individual silver for Dorothee Schneider and Showtime and bronze for Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera.

Isabell Werth erritt sich mit einer brillanten Kür in Rotterdam das Triple: 3x Gold - das macht dann insgesamt 20x EM-Gold für die erfolgreichste Dressurreiterin aller Zeiten. Isabells Musikauswahl beinhaltet klassichen Elemente (Ode an die Freude, Melodien von Puccini und Verdi). Auch wenn Bella Rose die überragende Ausstrahlung des Spécial in der Kür nicht mehr ganz hatte - fast alle Pferde waren ein klein wenig müde und zollten offenbar dem heißen Wetter Tribut - so war es doch eine grandios gute Runde. Einzig ein winziger Haken im Übergang zur zweiten Piaffe war zu sehen, ansonsten ritt Isabell präzise, fehlerfrei und mit vollem Risiko. Dass der Schritt der Stute nicht optimal ist und auch die Galopptour in der Kür noch einen Hauch Luft nach oben hatte, wurde durch eine superschöne Trab-Tour und die unglaublich gute Pi-und Pa-Tour der Stute mehr als ausgeglichen. 90,875% stand am Ende als Ergebnis fest - vier Richter sahen die Dressur-Queen auf dem ersten, drei auf dem zweiten Platz, aber es reichte zu Gold.

Dorothee Schneider und Showtime lagen - wie immer in diesem Sommer - ganz knapp dahinter. 90,561% sind ein wahnsinnig gutes Ergebnis, aber es reichte eben “nur” zu Silber. Zu Queen-Melodien bewies diese Kombination einmal mehr seine (Welt-)Klasse. Die Passage von Showtime ist atemberaubend und auch in den Verstärkungen war er erneut Bella Rose überlegen, aber zwei Fehler kosteten das heute fast greifbare Gold: Showtime baute einen kleinen Fehler in die Einerwechsel ein (was aber offenbar nur drei der sieben Richter gesehen hatten - die Bewertung lautete 5 / 5 / 8,5 / 8,5 / 6 / 7,5 / 7) und ließ den Sieg dann auf der letzten Linie liegen, als er in der Piaffe stockte und dann rückwärts trat. Trotzdem eine Welt-Runde!

Die Bronzemedaillengewinnern war in der Kür die Siegerin der Herzen: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera verzauberten die Zuschauer mit ihrer Kür zur Musik aus La-La-Land. Auch wenn die Stute aus dem Besitz der ehemaligen O-Richterin Beatrice Bürchler-Keller nicht unbedingt eine Meisterin des Schritts ist, so sind die anderen Lektionen von Dalera allesamt großartig. Die Piaff-Passage-Touren sind Spitzenklasse und die Harmonie zwischen Reiterin und Pferd ist bis auf die Tribünen fühlbar. Jessi von Bredow-Werndl muss bei Dalera immer wieder aufpassen, dass die Stute nicht hier und da hinter die Senkrechte kommt, auch stört der doch häufig schlagende Schweif ein winziges bisschen das wunderschöne Bild, aber der Ritt war Weltklasse und mit 89,107% durchaus richtig bewertet.

Insgeamt muss man sagen, dass jede der Medaillengewinnerinnen auch auf einem anderen Platz auf dem Podium hätte stehen können. Es ist nicht wirklich auszumachen, wer jetzt wirklich die allerbeste Runde gedreht hat.

Nach einer sehr schönen Runde, die mit 87,771% bewertet wurde, rangierten Dänemarks Cathrine Dufour mit Atterupgaards Cassidy auf dem vierten Platz. Die Kombination besticht durch Harmonie und ganz präzises, aber feines Reiten; allerdings schien auch Cassidy ein bisschen müde nach der langen EM-Woche.

Mit Platz fünf und 85,589% beendete die Irin Judy Reynolds im Sattel ihres Vancouver eine großartige EM. Vancouver war noch fit und frisch in der Prüfung und zeigte zu Musik aus Lord of the Dance eine schöne Runde, in der vor allem die Galopptour herausstach, die man durchaus auch mit ein paar Punkten mehr hätte bewerten können. Alles in allem scheint der bereits 17-jährige KWPN-Wallach in der Form seines Lebens zu sein und man darf hoffen, diese sympathische Kombination im nächsten Jahr in Tokyo in dieser Form wiederzusehen.

Mit 84,271% kam Edward Gal mit Zonik auf den sechsten Platz. Der 11-jährige Hengst punktet in den hervorragenden Verstärkungen (sowohl im Trab als auch im Galopp) und Gal ritt volles Risiko. Auch wenn ein paar Übergänge noch ein wenig hakelig waren und der Hengst mit dem hohen Schwierigkeitsgrad auch auf’s Höchste gefordert wurde, so war es eine wirklich schöne Runde und die Gastnation - angeführt von der Ex-Königin, IKH Prinzessin Beatrix von Holland - konnte völlig zu Recht ihren local hero bejubeln.

Hinter der Kombination Gal / Zonik kam Zoniks Vater Blue Hors Zack mit Daniel Bachmann Andersen für Dänemark auf Rang sieben (83,711%). Hier gab es einen winzig kleinen Haken in den Einerwechseln und auch in den Piaffen gibt es noch ein klein wenig Luft nach oben, aber hier hat Dänemark eine weitere Top-Kombination auf Welt-Niveau.

Die weitere Rangierung: 8: Schwedens Patrik Kittel mit Well Done de la Roche: 82,296%, 9: Hans Peter Minderhoud aus den Niederlanden mit Dream Boy: 81,546%, Platz 10 nach wirklich tollen Leistungen in Rotterdam: Der Brite Gareth Hughes mit Classic Briolinca (80,125%),11: Therese Nilshagen aus Schweden mit Dante Weltino (78,946%). 12: Claudio Castilla Ruiz aus Spanien mit seinem Lusitano-Hengst Alcaide - das Ergebnis von 77,861% war am alleruntersten Ende dessen, was vertretbar war (iberische Pferde sind in der Dressur bei den Richtern wohl immer noch nicht gerne gesehen; egal, wie gut sie sind). Platz 13: Juliette Ramel aus Schweden mit Buriel (74,346%), 14. und damit Pechvogel des Tages: Carl Hester aus Groß-Britannien mit Hawtins Delicato, der überhaupt keine Lust auf eine weitere Prüfung hatte und seinen Reiter mit einer Null-Bocke-Runde verzeifeln ließ (beide Wechseltouren kaputt, die Rechtstraversale und auch die Schrittour mit Fehlern) - 70,732%, 15: Henri Ruoste aus Finnland mit Rossetti - 67,982%.

With a brilliant freestyle in Rotterdam, Isabell Werth made the triple: 3x gold in Rotterdam and the overall 20th European gold medal for the most successful dressage rider ever. Isabell’s freestyle music are classic variations from Ode to Joy and melodies from Puccini and Verdi. And despite the fact, that Bella Rose couldn’t live up to the outstanding charisma she had shown in the Spécial - nearly all horses seemed to be a little bit tired and suffered from the hot weather - it was an awesome round. There was a tiny little hook in the transition into the second piaffe, but besides this, Isabell rode absolutely precise, faultfree and with her usual lot of risk. Well, the fact that the mare’s walk is not ideal and also in the freestyle’s canter tour, there was today a hint of room for improvement, but this was more than compensated by Bella’s sublime piaff-and-passage-tour. 90,875% was the final result - four judges saw Isabell on top spot, three on the runner-up spot, but it was fully sufficient for the 1st place.

As she was the entire summer, Dorothee Schneider was at Isabell’s heels, riding Showtime. 90,561% are an excellent result, but this time it meant silver “only”. Performing on the music of Queen, this combination once again proved that they are absolute world-class. Showtime’s passage is breathtaking and in the extensions, he outmatches Bella Rose, but there were two mistakes which most probably killed off the hopes for gold: Showtime had a tiny hook in the one-tempis (which, however, wasn’t noticed by all seven judges - he got the marks 5 / 5 / 8,5 / 8,5 / 6 / 7,5 / 7) and lost the victory on the last center line, when he lost the rhythm in the last piaffe and then had a backwards tendency. But despite this: a world-class round!

The bronze medal winners in the freestyle were the winners by heart - Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera bewitched the audience with their freestyle at the music of La-La-Land. Well, the mare who is owned by the former O-judge Beatrice Bürchler-Keller isn’t really a queen of the walk, but Dalera’s other gaits are superb. The piaff-passage-tour is top class and the harmony between rider and horse is still tangible at the stands. Well, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl always has to take care that Dalera does not come behind the vertical; in addition, the frequently swoshing tail disturbs a tiny bit the amazing picture, but the round was world-class and got a well-deserved result of 89,107%.

Over all, one has to say that every medal winner easily could have been ranked on another spot at the podium and it’s nearly impossible to tell who really had shown the very best round.



After a really nice round, which got a final result of 87,771%, Cathrine Dufour from Denmark and Atterupgaards Cassidy finished on fourth place. This combination impresses by their harmony and absolutely precise, but fine riding; but also Cassidy seemed to be a little bit tired after the long EC-week.

With the fifth place and 85,589%, Irish rider Judy Reynolds and her Vancouver finished the Europeans in style. Vancouver seemed to be fit and fresh in the test and nicely performed to the music of Lord of the Dance. The canter tour was extraordinary and the round would have deserved some more points. Overall, the already 17-year old KWPN-gelding seems to be in the shape of his life and on may hope to see him next year in Tokyo that good.

With 84,271%, Edward Gal and Zonik finished on sixth place. The 11-year old stallion showed great extensions (both in trot and canter) and Edward Gal took full risk. Despite the fact that some transitions weren’t that smooth and the stallion was struggling a bit with the sky-high difficulty, it was a really nice round and the host nation - led by the former queen, HRH Princess Beatrix - could righly cheer their national hero. Behind the combination Gal / Zonik, Zonik’s father Blue Hors Zack and his rider, Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen finished on 7th place (83,711%). Here was a tiny hook in the one-tempis and there is still a bit room for improvement in the piaffes, but with these two, Denmark has another top combination on world-class level.

The further ranking: 8th: Sweden’s Patrik Kittel with Well Done de la Roche - 82,296%, 9th: Dutch rider Hans Peter Minderhoud with Dream Boy - 81,546%, 10th place after super performances in Rotterdam: British rider Gareth Hughes with Classic Briolinca (80,125%),11th: Therese Nilshagen from Sweden with Dante Weltino (78,946%). 12th: Claudio Castilla Ruiz from Spain with his Lusitano-stallion Alcaide - their score of 77,861% was at the lowest end of a justifiable result (obviously, most judges don’t like Iberian horses, regardless of their performance). 13th place for Juliette Ramel from Schweden with Buriel (74,346%), 14th place and with this jinx of the day: Great Britain’s Carl Hester and Hawtins Delicato, who today had not motivation at all for any kind of tests and and his riders was about to despair because of this fed up-behaviour (mistakes in both tempi-changes, Delicato messed up the half-passes to the right and also the walk tour) - 70,732%, 15th: Henri Ruoste from Finland with Rossetti - 67,982%.