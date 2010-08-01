Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • EM Rotterdam - Toller Para-Sport, Medaillenregen für GB, NL und Skandinavien - Deutschland geht leer aus

    evt_logo.pngIn Rotterdam sind auch die Medaillenentscheidungen der Para-Dressurreiter*innen gefallen.  Die Niederländer, Skandinavier und Belgier sind die großen Medaillennationen. Die deutschen Para-Reiter blieben erstmals seit Jahren komplett ohne Medaille. Hier nochmals die Übersicht über alle Para-Einzelmedaillen: In Rotterdam, all individual medals in para-dressage were distributed. The Netherlands, Scandinavia and Belgium are the big medal-winning nations. For the first time since years, the German para riders didn’t get any medal. Here again is a total overview of all individual medals:

      

    Einzelentscheidungen Para-Dressur / Individual Medals - Para Dressage

    Grade I - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

           
    Gold Jens-Lasse Dokkan   NOR  Aladdin  75,036% 
    Silver Sara Morganti ITA  Royal Delight  75,036% 
    Bronze  Rihards Snikus LAT King of the Dance  74,821%
             
                                  

    Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
    Gold Jens-Lasse Dokkan  NOR  Aladdin  80,193% 
    Silver Sara Morganti ITA  Royal Delight   79,273% 
    Bronze  Rihards Snikus LAT King of the Dance  77,387%
           

     

    Grade II - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

           
    Gold Pepo Puch       AUT Sailor’s Blue 75,235%
    Silver Georgia Wilson  GBR Midnight         73,471% 
    Bronze  Nicole den Dulk   NED Wallace  73,353%
             
                             

    Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
    Gold Georgia Wilson   GBR Midnight 78,187%
    Silver Pepo Puch AUT  Sailor’s Blue   77,220% 
    Bronze  Nicole den Dulk   NED Wallace  74,313%
             
                 

     

    Grade III - Einzelwertung / Individual Test 

           
    Gold Tobias Thorning Joergensen  DEN  Jolene Hil  l 75,706%
    Silver Rixt van der Horst NED Findsley 74,706% 
    Bronze  Barbara Minneci BEL Stuart 70,382%
             
             

     Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
    Gold Tobias Thorning Joergensen  DEN  Jolene Hil  l 79,093%
    Silver Rixt van der Horst NED Findsley 77,327% 
    Bronze  Barbara Minneci BEL Stuart 73,127%
             
             

    Grade IV - Einzelwertung/ Individual Test 

           
    Gold Sanne Voets NED  Demantur       76,659%
    Silver Manon Claeys   BEL San Dior 73,805% 
    Bronze  Louise Etzner Jakobsson   SWE Zernard 72,902%
             
           

     Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
    Gold Sanne Voets NED  Demantur       79,720%
    Silver Louise Etzner Jakobsson   SWE Zernard 73,775% 
    Bronze  Manon Claeys BEL San Dior 73,355%
             
           

    Grade V - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

           
    Gold Frank Hosmar            NED Alphaville              75,810%
    Silver Sophie Wells GBR Fatal Attraction  75,595% 
    Bronze  Michele George BEL Best of  72,571%
             
             

    Kür / Freestyle to Music

           
    Gold Frank Hosmar            NED Alphaville              79,900%
    Silver Sophie Wells GBR Fatal Attraction  78,375% 
    Bronze  Michele George BEL Best of  74,720%
             
             

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     