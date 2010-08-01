Equi-News.de

EM Rotterdam - Toller Para-Sport, Medaillenregen für GB, NL und Skandinavien - Deutschland geht leer aus
In Rotterdam sind auch die Medaillenentscheidungen der Para-Dressurreiter*innen gefallen. Die Niederländer, Skandinavier und Belgier sind die großen Medaillennationen. Die deutschen Para-Reiter blieben erstmals seit Jahren komplett ohne Medaille. Hier nochmals die Übersicht über alle Para-Einzelmedaillen: In Rotterdam, all individual medals in para-dressage were distributed. The Netherlands, Scandinavia and Belgium are the big medal-winning nations. For the first time since years, the German para riders didn’t get any medal. Here again is a total overview of all individual medals:
Einzelentscheidungen Para-Dressur / Individual Medals - Para Dressage
Grade I - Einzelwertung / Individual Test
|Gold
|Jens-Lasse Dokkan
|NOR
|Aladdin
|75,036%
|Silver
|Sara Morganti
|ITA
|Royal Delight
|75,036%
|Bronze
|Rihards Snikus
|LAT
|King of the Dance
|74,821%
Kür / Freestyle to Music
|Gold
|Jens-Lasse Dokkan
|NOR
|Aladdin
|80,193%
|Silver
|Sara Morganti
|ITA
|Royal Delight
|79,273%
|Bronze
|Rihards Snikus
|LAT
|King of the Dance
|77,387%
Grade II - Einzelwertung / Individual Test
|Gold
|Pepo Puch
|AUT
|Sailor’s Blue
|75,235%
|Silver
|Georgia Wilson
|GBR
|Midnight
|73,471%
|Bronze
|Nicole den Dulk
|NED
|Wallace
|73,353%
Kür / Freestyle to Music
|Gold
|Georgia Wilson
|GBR
|Midnight
|78,187%
|Silver
|Pepo Puch
|AUT
|Sailor’s Blue
|77,220%
|Bronze
|Nicole den Dulk
|NED
|Wallace
|74,313%
Grade III - Einzelwertung / Individual Test
|Gold
|Tobias Thorning Joergensen
|DEN
|Jolene Hil l
|75,706%
|Silver
|Rixt van der Horst
|NED
|Findsley
|74,706%
|Bronze
|Barbara Minneci
|BEL
|Stuart
|70,382%
Kür / Freestyle to Music
|Gold
|Tobias Thorning Joergensen
|DEN
|Jolene Hil l
|79,093%
|Silver
|Rixt van der Horst
|NED
|Findsley
|77,327%
|Bronze
|Barbara Minneci
|BEL
|Stuart
|73,127%
Grade IV - Einzelwertung/ Individual Test
|Gold
|Sanne Voets
|NED
|Demantur
|76,659%
|Silver
|Manon Claeys
|BEL
|San Dior
|73,805%
|Bronze
|Louise Etzner Jakobsson
|SWE
|Zernard
|72,902%
Kür / Freestyle to Music
|Gold
|Sanne Voets
|NED
|Demantur
|79,720%
|Silver
|Louise Etzner Jakobsson
|SWE
|Zernard
|73,775%
|Bronze
|Manon Claeys
|BEL
|San Dior
|73,355%
Grade V - Einzelwertung / Individual Test
|Gold
|Frank Hosmar
|NED
|Alphaville
|75,810%
|Silver
|Sophie Wells
|GBR
|Fatal Attraction
|75,595%
|Bronze
|Michele George
|BEL
|Best of
|72,571%
Kür / Freestyle to Music
|Gold
|Frank Hosmar
|NED
|Alphaville
|79,900%
|Silver
|Sophie Wells
|GBR
|Fatal Attraction
|78,375%
|Bronze
|Michele George
|BEL
|Best of
|74,720%