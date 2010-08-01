Equi-News.de

In Rotterdam sind auch die Medaillenentscheidungen der Para-Dressurreiter*innen gefallen. Die Niederländer, Skandinavier und Belgier sind die großen Medaillennationen. Die deutschen Para-Reiter blieben erstmals seit Jahren komplett ohne Medaille. Hier nochmals die Übersicht über alle Para-Einzelmedaillen: In Rotterdam, all individual medals in para-dressage were distributed. The Netherlands, Scandinavia and Belgium are the big medal-winning nations. For the first time since years, the German para riders didn’t get any medal. Here again is a total overview of all individual medals:

Einzelentscheidungen Para-Dressur / Individual Medals - Para Dressage

Grade I - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

Gold Jens-Lasse Dokkan NOR Aladdin 75,036% Silver Sara Morganti ITA Royal Delight 75,036% Bronze Rihards Snikus LAT King of the Dance 74,821%

Kür / Freestyle to Music

Gold Jens-Lasse Dokkan NOR Aladdin 80,193% Silver Sara Morganti ITA Royal Delight 79,273% Bronze Rihards Snikus LAT King of the Dance 77,387%

Grade II - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

Gold Pepo Puch AUT Sailor’s Blue 75,235% Silver Georgia Wilson GBR Midnight 73,471% Bronze Nicole den Dulk NED Wallace 73,353%

Kür / Freestyle to Music

Gold Georgia Wilson GBR Midnight 78,187% Silver Pepo Puch AUT Sailor’s Blue 77,220% Bronze Nicole den Dulk NED Wallace 74,313%

Grade III - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

Gold Tobias Thorning Joergensen DEN Jolene Hil l 75,706% Silver Rixt van der Horst NED Findsley 74,706% Bronze Barbara Minneci BEL Stuart 70,382%

Kür / Freestyle to Music

Gold Tobias Thorning Joergensen DEN Jolene Hil l 79,093% Silver Rixt van der Horst NED Findsley 77,327% Bronze Barbara Minneci BEL Stuart 73,127%

Grade IV - Einzelwertung/ Individual Test

Gold Sanne Voets NED Demantur 76,659% Silver Manon Claeys BEL San Dior 73,805% Bronze Louise Etzner Jakobsson SWE Zernard 72,902%

Kür / Freestyle to Music

Gold Sanne Voets NED Demantur 79,720% Silver Louise Etzner Jakobsson SWE Zernard 73,775% Bronze Manon Claeys BEL San Dior 73,355%

Grade V - Einzelwertung / Individual Test

Gold Frank Hosmar NED Alphaville 75,810% Silver Sophie Wells GBR Fatal Attraction 75,595% Bronze Michele George BEL Best of 72,571%

Kür / Freestyle to Music