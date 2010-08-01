Equi-News.de

Team-Gold für Deutschland, Einzel-Gold und Titelverteidigung für Ingrid Klimke, Silber für Michi Jung , Bronze für den Iren Cathal Daniels - das war das Endergebnis der großartigen Europameisterschaften Vielseitigkeit in Luhmühlen. Die Euro in der Heide bot anspruchsvollen Sport, war aber auch wirklich Werbung für die Vielseitigkeit. Schöne Bilder in der Dressur, ein toller Cross und ein spannendes Springen - was kann man sich mehr wünschen? Team-gold for Germany, individual gold and title defence for Ingrid Klimke, silver for Michi Jung and bronze for Irish rider Cathal Daniels - this was the final result of great European Championships Eventing in Luhmühlen. The EC in the heath presented challenging sport, but was super promotion for eventing. Nice pictures in dressage, a great cross country test and a thrilling jumping test - everything one could wish was available.

Die Dressur bot den Auftrakt zu einem Zweikampf zwischen der Titelverteidigerin von 2017 und dem Einzel-Europameister der Jahre 2011 - 2015. Ingrid Klimke und ihr Champ Hale Bob hatten das zweitbeste Dressurergebnis (22,2 Pt), an der Spitze lag Michi Jung mit dem erst im Frühjahr von Julia Krajewski übernommenen Chipmunk (20,9). Hier rangierten die Britin Laura Collett mit London auf dem dritten Platz (25,5), gefolgt von den beiden Viertplatzierten Kai Rüder mit Colani Sunrise und Thibaut Vallette aus Frankreich mit Qing du Briot (25,8).

Der von Mike Etherington-Smith gebaute Cross Country-Kurs war einer Euro angemessen, aber sehr gut zu reiten. Viele technische Elemente, die Aufgaben reihten sich aneinander - aber der Kurs war zu keiner Zeit unfair. Insgesamt 20 ReiterInnen aus dem Feld der über 70 Starter schafften eine fehlerfreie Runde in der erlaubten Zeit von 10:10 Minuten. Fast möchte man sagen “natürlich” schnurrten auch die beiden Führenden - Jung und Klimke - fehlerfrei durch den Kurs. Und das, obwohl Jung vor dem letzten Wasser ein Hindernisrichter in den Weg lief, der herumfuchtelte. Fast sah es aus, als ob Jung angehalten werden würde, aber Jung ließ sich nicht beirren und ritt trotz kurz gestörtem Rhytmus weiter. Pech hatte die Drittplatzierte nach der Dressur, Laura Collett. Sie ging am zweiten Element im letzten Wasser (Sprung 20b) zu Boden - oder konkret: zu Wasser, nachdem die Distanz für sie und ihren London gar nicht mehr gepasst hatte. Passiert war nichts, aber die Euro war für Laura Collett natürlich vorbei.

Insgeamt kamen 12 ReiterInnen nicht ins Ziel; insgesamt kam es zu acht Stürzen (vier Mal stürzten Reiter, vier Mal das Pferd), die aber allesamt ohne Folgen blieben.

Das Ergebnis nach dem Gelände sah wie folgt aus: Jung vor Klimke auf 1 und 2, dahinter der Franzose Thibaut Vallette mit seinem 15-jährigen Selle Francais Qing du Briot (der ebenfalls fehlerfrei in der Zeit ins Ziel kam), gefolgt vom Niederländer Tim Lips mit Bayro (26 Pt) und dem Briten Oliver Townend mit Cooley Master Class (27,6). Cathal Daniels aus Irland und Rioghan Rua lagen mit ihrem Ergebnis von 29 Punkten auf Rang 6.

Im abschließenden Springen wurde dann das Ergebnis nochmals richtig durcheinander gewirbelt. Ingrid Klimke mit Hale Bob, der eigentlich kein allzu guter Springer ist, blieben fehlerfrei, und ausgerechnet Michi Jung, der selber auch im Springsattel hocherfolgreich ist, kassierte mit Chipmunk einen Fehler. Damit hatte Ingrid Klimke den Sieg und ihren zweiten EM-Einzeltitel nach 2017. Für Michael Jung war es Einzel-Silber mit insgesamt 24,9 Punkten. Auch der Franzose Thibaut Vallette kassierte einen Abwurf und fiel auf Rang fünf zurück (was auch der französischen Mannschaft Team-Bronze kostete). Auch Tim Lips unterlief ein Abwurf - Rang 6. Damit war der Weg frei für den jungen Iren Cathal Daniels, der nach fehlerfreiem Springen Bronze gewann.

Das deutsche Team gewann mit einem Ergebnis von 82,5 Punkten Team-Gold, gefolgt von der Mannschaft aus Groß-Britannien (104,8 Punkte) und den ReiterInnen aus Schweden (105,1).

The dressage was the kick-off for a thrilling duel between the defending champion from 2017 and the individual Europan champion from 2011 - 2015. Ingrid Klimke and her well-routined champ Hale Bob had the second-best dressage score (22,2 pts), Michael Jung and his Chipmunk, which he took over from Julia Krajewski only in spring this year, was in front (20.9 pts). Here, British rider Laura collett and London were third-placed after dressage (25,5), followed by the two fourth-placed riders Kai Rüder from Germany with Colani Sunrise and Thibaut Vallette from France with Qinq du Bois (both 25,8 pts).

The cross country course, built by Mike Etherington-Smith, was appropriate for European Championships, was quite good to ride. Many technical elements, one effort after another - but the course was never unfair. A total of 20 riders out of the starting field of more than 70 competitors managed to stay clear and within the time allowed of 10:10 minutes. Well, one could say “naturally”, the two riders in the lead - Jung and Klimke - stayed clear. And this despite the fact that on his way to the last water complex, a fence judge rushed towards Jung, waving around. First it looked like Jung would be stopped, but Michael Jung stayed concentrated and continued his round despite loosing his rhythm for a second. The last water complex also brought bad luck for third-placed Laura Collett. Missing the distance to the second fence in the water, she fell. Nothing serious had happened both to her and her horse London, but the championships were over.

A total of 12 riders could not finish the cross; four riders fell and also four horses, but everything got off lightly.

The ranking after cross country was as follows: Jung ahead of Klimek on first and second spot, behind them French eventer Thibaut Vallette and his 5-year old Selle Francais Qing du Briot (who also was clear and within the time allowed) on third place, followed by Dutch rider Tim Lips with Bayro (26 pts) and Oliver Townend from Great Britain with Cooley Master Class (27,6). Cathal Daniels from Ireland and Rioghan Rua were on an interim sixth place with their result of 29 pts.

During the final jumping test, the result was turned upside down. Ingrid Klimke and Hale Bob, who normally are not that brillant in showjumping, stayed clear and just Michael Jung, who is also highly successful in showjumping, and Chipmunk had one fence down. By this, Ingrid Klimke claimed the victory and her second European individual gold after 2017. Michael Jung got individual silver with his final score of 24,9 pts. Also Thibaut Vallette got four penalty pots and was led down to the fifth place (and by this, also the French team lost their team bronze medal). Also Tim Lips had one fence down - 6th place. By this, young Irish eventer Cathal Daniels was third-placed and won indivdual bronze after a clear jumping round.

The German team won team gold with a final score of 82,5 pts, followed by Great-Britain (104,8 pts) and the riders from Sweden (105,1).

