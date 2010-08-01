Equi-News.de

LGCT Rom: Ben Maher siegt schon wieder, Beerbaum auf Rang 3
Nächste Station der Longines Global Champions Tour - an diesem Wochenende gastiert die Tour in Rom. Im Stadio dei Marmi gingen die weltbesten SpringreiterInnen auf die Jagd um (Preis-)Geld und (Final-)Punkte. Der Sieger des LGCT-Springen in der Ewigen Stadt heißt Ben Maher. Im Sattel des großartigen Explosion siegte er im nur vierköpfigen Stechen vor dem Brasilianer Marlon Modolo Zanotelli / Edgar und “Maestro” Ludger Beerbaum mit Cool Feeling. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Next leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour - this weekend, the tour is on the scene in Rome. In the Stadio dei Marmi, world’s best showjumpers were fighting for (price)money and points(for the finale). Winner of the LGCT-competition in the Eternal City is Ben Maher. Riding his great Explosion, he won after a jump-off of only four ahead of Brazilian rider Marlon Modolo Zanotelli / Edgar and “Maestro” Ludger Beerbaum with Cool Feeling. Here is the results:
Longines Global Champions Tour, Rom (ITA)
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
| 0 / 38,76 Sec. (j-off)
|2:
|Marlon Modolo Zanotelli
|BRA
|Edgar
|0 / 39,20 Sec. (j-off)
|3:
|Ludger Beerbaum
|GER
|Cool Feeling
|0 / 39,29 Sec. (j-off)
|4:
|Luca Marziani
|ITA
|Tokyo du Soleil
|12 / 42,16 Sec. (j-off)
|5:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Virtuose Champeix
|4 / 73,66 Sec.
|6:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
| 4 / 75,45 Sec.
|7.
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cornado NRW
|4 / 76,49 Sec.
|8:
|Navel Nassar
|EGY
|Lucifer
| 4 / 77,68 Sec.
|9:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Ulane de Coquerie
| 4 / 78,06 Sec.
|10:
|Daniel Deußer
|GER
|Killer Queen
| 4 / 78,74 Sec.