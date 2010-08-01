Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • LGCT Rom: Ben Maher siegt schon wieder, Beerbaum auf Rang 3

    hufe-sprung.JPGNächste Station der Longines Global Champions Tour - an diesem Wochenende gastiert die Tour in Rom. Im Stadio dei Marmi gingen die weltbesten SpringreiterInnen auf die Jagd um (Preis-)Geld und (Final-)Punkte. Der Sieger des LGCT-Springen in der Ewigen Stadt heißt Ben Maher. Im Sattel des großartigen Explosion siegte er im nur vierköpfigen Stechen vor dem Brasilianer Marlon Modolo Zanotelli / Edgar und “Maestro” Ludger Beerbaum mit Cool Feeling. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Next leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour - this weekend, the tour is on the scene in Rome. In the Stadio dei Marmi, world’s best showjumpers were fighting for (price)money and points(for the finale). Winner of the LGCT-competition in the Eternal City is Ben Maher. Riding his great Explosion, he won after a jump-off of only four ahead of Brazilian rider Marlon Modolo Zanotelli / Edgar and “Maestro” Ludger Beerbaum with Cool Feeling. Here is the results:

    Longines Global Champions  Tour, Rom (ITA)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
      1: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion     0 / 38,76 Sec. (j-off)
      2: Marlon Modolo Zanotelli
    		 BRA
    		 Edgar
    		   0 / 39,20 Sec. (j-off)
      3: Ludger Beerbaum
    		 GER
    		 Cool Feeling
    		   0 / 39,29 Sec. (j-off)
      4: Luca Marziani
    		 ITA
    		 Tokyo du Soleil
    		 12 / 42,16 Sec. (j-off)
      5: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Virtuose Champeix
    		   4 / 73,66 Sec.
      6: Simon Delestre FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		   4 / 75,45 Sec.
      7. Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		   4 / 76,49 Sec.
      8: Navel Nassar
    		 EGY
    		 Lucifer
    		   4 / 77,68 Sec.
      9: Alberto Zorzi
    		 ITA
    		 Ulane de Coquerie
    		   4 / 78,06 Sec.
    10:
    		 Daniel Deußer
    		 GER
    		 Killer Queen
    		   4 / 78,74 Sec.
             
             