Equi-News.de

Nächste Station der Longines Global Champions Tour - an diesem Wochenende gastiert die Tour in Rom. Im Stadio dei Marmi gingen die weltbesten SpringreiterInnen auf die Jagd um (Preis-)Geld und (Final-)Punkte. Der Sieger des LGCT-Springen in der Ewigen Stadt heißt Ben Maher. Im Sattel des großartigen Explosion siegte er im nur vierköpfigen Stechen vor dem Brasilianer Marlon Modolo Zanotelli / Edgar und “Maestro” Ludger Beerbaum mit Cool Feeling. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Next leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour - this weekend, the tour is on the scene in Rome. In the Stadio dei Marmi, world’s best showjumpers were fighting for (price)money and points(for the finale). Winner of the LGCT-competition in the Eternal City is Ben Maher. Riding his great Explosion, he won after a jump-off of only four ahead of Brazilian rider Marlon Modolo Zanotelli / Edgar and “Maestro” Ludger Beerbaum with Cool Feeling. Here is the results:

Longines Global Champions Tour, Rom (ITA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off