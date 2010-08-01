Equi-News.de

Der Große Preis von Spruce Meadows, das kanadische Millionenspringen (dotiert mit 3.000.000 CAN-$) “CP International”, Teil des Rolex Grand Slam, hat eine neue Siegerin: Mit dem einzigen abwurffreien Ritt im höllenschweren Beezie Madden im Sattel von Darry Lou den Sieg vor dem Australier Rowan Willis und Max Kühner aus Österreich. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Grand Prix of Spruce Meadows, the multi-million-competition (with a pricemoney of 3 Million CAN-$), called “CP International” and part of the Rolex Grand Slam, has got a new winner: Being the only one with no fence down in the extremely difficult 2nd round, Beezie Madden, riding Darry Lou, claimed the victory ahead of Australian showjumper Rowan Willis and Austria’s Max Kühner. Here is the result:



CP International Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen und Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds und jump-off

