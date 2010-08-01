Equi-News.de

Die Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez - letzte europäische Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour vor den Play-Offs in Prag - sah eine überglückliche Sieg-Debütantin: Jessica Springsteen mit Zecilie holte sich im 14-köpfigen Stechen den größten Sieg ihrer bisherigen Karriere und kassierte als vorletzte Starterin im Stechen die Zeit des lange führenden Pieter Devos / Claire Z. Die Franzosen freuten sich über den dritten Platz des Local Heroes Simon Delestre / Hermes Ryan. Mit seinem zweiten Platz in St. Tropez konnte sich Pieter Devos nnmehr an die Spitze des GCT-Rankings setzen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der Stechteilnehmer: The Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez - last European leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour ahead of the play-offs in Prague - saw an overjoyed first-time winner: Jessica Springstreen with Zecilie claimed the so-far biggest win of her career in the jump-off of 14 when, being the second-last to go in the jump-off, she scrapped off the time of Pieter Devos / Claire Z who was long-time in the lead. The French audience cheered the third place of local hero Simon Delestre / Hermes Ryan. With his runner-up spot, Pieter Devos took over the lead of the GCT-ranking. Here are the results of the jump-off participants:

Athina Onassis Horse Show / Ramatuelle - St. Tropez (FRA)

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1:

Jessica Springsteen

USA

Zecilie

0 / 35,38 Sec.

2:

Pieter Devos

BEL

Claire Z

0 / 36,40 Sec. 3: Simon Delestre

FRA

Hermes Ryan

0 / 36,88 Sec.

4: Carlos Lopez Lizarazo COL

Ulhane de Conde

0 / 37,02 Sec. 5:

Marc Houtzager NED

Sterrehof’s Dante

0 / 37,30 Sec. 6:

Jos Verlooy

BEL

Igor

0 / 37,36 Sec.

7:

Erc von der Vleuten NED

Wunschkind

0 / 37,62 Sec. 8: Henrik von Eckermann

SWE

Best Boy

0 / 37,92 Sec. 9:

Kent Farrington

USA

Austria

4 / 35,88 Sec.

10:

Marco Kutscher

GER

Casallvano

4 / 36,97 Sec.

11: Maurice Tebbel

GER

Don Diarado

4 / 37,48 Sec.

12:

Kevin Staut

FRA

For Joy van’t Zorgvliet

4 / 38,15 Sec.

13: Harry Charles

GBR

Borsato

8 / 36,02 Sec. 14:

Christian Kukuk GER

Limonchello

8 / 52,83 Sec.

