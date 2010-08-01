Equi-News.de

LGCT St. Tropez: Der Riesen-Sieg der Jessica Springsteen
Die Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez - letzte europäische Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour vor den Play-Offs in Prag - sah eine überglückliche Sieg-Debütantin: Jessica Springsteen mit Zecilie holte sich im 14-köpfigen Stechen den größten Sieg ihrer bisherigen Karriere und kassierte als vorletzte Starterin im Stechen die Zeit des lange führenden Pieter Devos / Claire Z. Die Franzosen freuten sich über den dritten Platz des Local Heroes Simon Delestre / Hermes Ryan. Mit seinem zweiten Platz in St. Tropez konnte sich Pieter Devos nnmehr an die Spitze des GCT-Rankings setzen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der Stechteilnehmer: The Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez - last European leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour ahead of the play-offs in Prague - saw an overjoyed first-time winner: Jessica Springstreen with Zecilie claimed the so-far biggest win of her career in the jump-off of 14 when, being the second-last to go in the jump-off, she scrapped off the time of Pieter Devos / Claire Z who was long-time in the lead. The French audience cheered the third place of local hero Simon Delestre / Hermes Ryan. With his runner-up spot, Pieter Devos took over the lead of the GCT-ranking. Here are the results of the jump-off participants:
Athina Onassis Horse Show / Ramatuelle - St. Tropez (FRA)
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Jessica Springsteen
|USA
|Zecilie
|0 / 35,38 Sec.
| 2:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Claire Z
|0 / 36,40 Sec.
|3:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|0 / 36,88 Sec.
|4:
|Carlos Lopez Lizarazo
|COL
|Ulhane de Conde
|0 / 37,02 Sec.
| 5:
|Marc Houtzager
|NED
|Sterrehof’s Dante
|0 / 37,30 Sec.
| 6:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Igor
|0 / 37,36 Sec.
| 7:
|Erc von der Vleuten
|NED
|Wunschkind
|0 / 37,62 Sec.
|8:
|Henrik von Eckermann
|SWE
|Best Boy
|0 / 37,92 Sec.
| 9:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Austria
|4 / 35,88 Sec.
|10:
|Marco Kutscher
|GER
|Casallvano
|4 / 36,97 Sec.
|11:
|Maurice Tebbel
|GER
|Don Diarado
|4 / 37,48 Sec.
|12:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|For Joy van’t Zorgvliet
|4 / 38,15 Sec.
|13:
|Harry Charles
|GBR
|Borsato
|8 / 36,02 Sec.
|14:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Limonchello
|8 / 52,83 Sec.
Photo: Courtesy Stefano Grasso / LGCT