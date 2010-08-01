Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • LGCT St. Tropez: Der Riesen-Sieg der Jessica Springsteen

    podium-aohs-kl.jpgDie Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez - letzte europäische Etappe der Longines Global Champions Tour vor den Play-Offs in Prag - sah eine überglückliche Sieg-Debütantin: Jessica Springsteen mit Zecilie holte sich im 14-köpfigen Stechen den größten Sieg ihrer bisherigen Karriere und kassierte als vorletzte Starterin im Stechen die Zeit des lange führenden Pieter Devos / Claire Z. Die Franzosen freuten sich über den dritten Platz des Local Heroes Simon Delestre / Hermes Ryan. Mit seinem zweiten Platz in St. Tropez konnte sich Pieter Devos nnmehr an die Spitze des GCT-Rankings setzen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der Stechteilnehmer: The Athina Onassis Horse Show in St. Tropez - last European leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour ahead of the play-offs in Prague - saw an overjoyed first-time winner: Jessica Springstreen with Zecilie claimed the so-far biggest win of her career in the jump-off of 14 when, being the second-last to go in the jump-off, she scrapped off the time of Pieter Devos / Claire Z who was long-time in the lead. The French audience cheered the third place of local hero Simon Delestre / Hermes Ryan. With his runner-up spot, Pieter Devos took over the lead of the GCT-ranking. Here are the results of the jump-off participants:

     

    Athina Onassis Horse Show / Ramatuelle - St. Tropez (FRA)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
      1:
    		 Jessica Springsteen
    		 USA
    		 Zecilie
    		 0 / 35,38 Sec.
      2:
    		 Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		 0 / 36,40 Sec.
      3: Simon Delestre
    		 FRA
    		 Hermes Ryan
    		 0 / 36,88 Sec.
      4: Carlos Lopez Lizarazo  COL
    		 Ulhane de Conde
    		 0 / 37,02 Sec.
      5:
    		 Marc Houtzager NED
    		 Sterrehof’s Dante
    		 0 / 37,30 Sec.
      6:
    		 Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 Igor
    		 0 / 37,36 Sec.
      7:
    		 Erc von der Vleuten NED
    		 Wunschkind
    		 0 / 37,62 Sec.
      8: Henrik von Eckermann
    		 SWE
    		 Best Boy
    		 0 / 37,92 Sec.
      9:
    		 Kent Farrington
    		 USA
    		 Austria
    		 4 / 35,88 Sec.
    10:
    		 Marco Kutscher
    		 GER
    		 Casallvano
    		 4 / 36,97 Sec.
    11: Maurice Tebbel
    		 GER
    		 Don Diarado
    		 4 / 37,48 Sec.
    12:
    		 Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 For Joy van’t Zorgvliet
    		 4 / 38,15 Sec.
    13: Harry Charles
    		 GBR
    		 Borsato
    		 8 / 36,02 Sec.
    14:
    		 Christian Kukuk GER
    		 Limonchello
    		 8 / 52,83 Sec.
             
             

    Photo: Courtesy Stefano Grasso / LGCT