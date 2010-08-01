Equi-News.de

Die Longines Global Champions Tour ist auf der Zielgraden für dieses Jahr. Die letzte Station vor den Play-Offs in Prag ist New York, wo die Tour auf Governors Island mit Blick auf die Freiheitsstatue gastiert. Hier dominierte der Brite Ben Maher im Hauptspringen des Freitags, zugleich erste Wertungsprüfung der Global Champions League. Als Fünftplatzierter war Marcus Ehning bester Deutscher Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Longines Global Champions Tour is on the home stretch for this year. The last leg ahead of the play-offs in Prage currently takes place on Governors Island in New York with view to Lady Liberty. Here, British showjmper Ben Maher dominated the main jumping competition on Friday, which was also the first competition of the Global Champions League. On fifth place, Marcus Ehning finished as best-ranked German rider. Here is the result:

Int. Zeitspringprüfung 1,50m/1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m

1: Ben Maher

GBR

0 / 64,49 Sec.

2. Daniel Bluman

ISR

Ladriano

0 / 65,19 Sec.

3: Francois Mathy jr .

BEL

Uno de la Rogue

0 / 68,83 Sec.

4: Martin Fuchs

SUI

Clooney

0 / 69,13 Sec.

5: Marcus Ehning

GER

Cornado NRW

0 / 69,77 Sec.



In der Global Champions League-Wertung rangieren London Knights (Ben Maher / Explosion und Martin Fuchs / Clooney) mit 0 / 133,62 Sek. vor Valkensward United (Marcus Ehning / Cornado NRW und Alberto Zorzi / Cinsy) mit 0 / 143,86 Sek. Chantilly Pegasus (Francois Mathy jr. / Uno de la Rogue und Constant van Paesschen / Verdi Treize) rangieren mit 4 / 135,50 Sek gegenwärtig auf dem dritten Rang.

In the Global Champions League-ranking, the London Knights (Ben Maher / Explosion and Martin Fuchs / Clooney) are in the lead with a result of 0 / 133,62 sec. ahead of Valkensward United (Marcus Ehning / Cornado NRW and Alberto Zorzi / Cinsy) with 0 / 143,86 sec. The Chantilly Pegasus (Francois Mathy jr. / Uno de la Rogue and Constant van Paesschen / Verdi Treize) are currently on third place with 4 / 135,50 sec.