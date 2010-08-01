Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • LGCT New York: Maher gewinnt die Etappe - und holt sich den Tour-Gesamtsieg

    sg20379.jpgNew York war ein fantastisches Pflaster für Ben Maher und seinen grandiosen 10-jährigen Chacco Blue-Sohn Explosion (Foto). Denn auf Governors Island gab es für Maher nicht nur den dritten Saisonsieg nach siebenköpfigem Stechen, sondern auch den zweiten Tour-Gesamtsieg in Folge. Damit ist Maher der dritte Reiter, dem das Double des Tour-Gesamtsiegs gelang (nach Edwina Tops-Alexander und Scott Brash). Zweiter der New Yorker Etappe war Marcus Ehning mit Cornado NRW, der sich damit für die Play-Offs in Prag qualifizieren konnte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse des Grand Prix und die Top Ten der Gesamtwertung: New York was a fantastic scenery for Ben Maher and his great 10-year old Chacco Blue-offspring Explosion (pictured). On Governor’s Island, Maher claimed not only the third win of this year’s Tour after a jump-off of 7, but also the second Tour overall win in a row. With this, Ben Maher is the third rider only who managed to make the double of wining the overall Tour ranking (after Edwina Tops-Alexander and Scott Brash). The runner-up of the New York Tour leg was Germany’s Marcus Ehning with Cornado NRW, who by this qualified himself for the play-offs in Prague. Here are the results of the Grand Prix and the top ten of the overall ranking:

     

    New York Grand Prix

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion  0 / 34,08 Sec.
     2: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		 0 / 34,65 Sec.
     3: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 The Sinner
    		 0 / 35,95 Sec.
     4: Alberto Zorzi ITA
    		 Ulane de Coqueri
    		 0 / 35,11 Sec.
     5:
    		 Marc Houtzager
    		 NED
    		 Sterrehof’s Dante
    		 0 / 35,31 Sec.
     6: Malin Baryard-Johnsson
    		 SWE
    		 Indiana
    		 0 / 35,68 Sec.
     7: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 Claire Z
    		 8 / 51,29 Sec.
             
             

    Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 

    Endergebnis Gesamtwertung / Final overall ranking

          Points
      1: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 301,00
      2: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 283,00
      3: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 267,00
      4: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 258,00
      5:
    		 Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 255,00
      6: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 250,00
      7: Niels Bruynseels
    		 BEL
    		 248,00
      8: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 246,00
      9: Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 232,00
    10:
    		 Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 228,50

    Photo courtesy: Stefano Grasso / Longines Global Champions Tour