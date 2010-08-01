Equi-News.de

LGCT New York: Maher gewinnt die Etappe - und holt sich den Tour-Gesamtsieg
New York war ein fantastisches Pflaster für Ben Maher und seinen grandiosen 10-jährigen Chacco Blue-Sohn Explosion (Foto). Denn auf Governors Island gab es für Maher nicht nur den dritten Saisonsieg nach siebenköpfigem Stechen, sondern auch den zweiten Tour-Gesamtsieg in Folge. Damit ist Maher der dritte Reiter, dem das Double des Tour-Gesamtsiegs gelang (nach Edwina Tops-Alexander und Scott Brash). Zweiter der New Yorker Etappe war Marcus Ehning mit Cornado NRW, der sich damit für die Play-Offs in Prag qualifizieren konnte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse des Grand Prix und die Top Ten der Gesamtwertung: New York was a fantastic scenery for Ben Maher and his great 10-year old Chacco Blue-offspring Explosion (pictured). On Governor’s Island, Maher claimed not only the third win of this year’s Tour after a jump-off of 7, but also the second Tour overall win in a row. With this, Ben Maher is the third rider only who managed to make the double of wining the overall Tour ranking (after Edwina Tops-Alexander and Scott Brash). The runner-up of the New York Tour leg was Germany’s Marcus Ehning with Cornado NRW, who by this qualified himself for the play-offs in Prague. Here are the results of the Grand Prix and the top ten of the overall ranking:
New York Grand Prix
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
| 1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|Explosion
|0 / 34,08 Sec.
|2:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Cornado NRW
|0 / 34,65 Sec.
|3:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|The Sinner
|0 / 35,95 Sec.
|4:
|Alberto Zorzi
|ITA
|Ulane de Coqueri
|0 / 35,11 Sec.
| 5:
|Marc Houtzager
|NED
|Sterrehof’s Dante
|0 / 35,31 Sec.
|6:
|Malin Baryard-Johnsson
|SWE
|Indiana
|0 / 35,68 Sec.
|7:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Claire Z
|8 / 51,29 Sec.
Longines Global Champions Tour 2019
Endergebnis Gesamtwertung / Final overall ranking
|Points
|1:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|301,00
|2:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|283,00
|3:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|267,00
|4:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|258,00
| 5:
|Maikel van der Vleuten
|NED
|255,00
|6:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|250,00
|7:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|248,00
|8:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|246,00
|9:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|232,00
|10:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|228,50
Photo courtesy: Stefano Grasso / Longines Global Champions Tour