Equi-News.de

New York war ein fantastisches Pflaster für Ben Maher und seinen grandiosen 10-jährigen Chacco Blue-Sohn Explosion (Foto). Denn auf Governors Island gab es für Maher nicht nur den dritten Saisonsieg nach siebenköpfigem Stechen, sondern auch den zweiten Tour-Gesamtsieg in Folge. Damit ist Maher der dritte Reiter, dem das Double des Tour-Gesamtsiegs gelang (nach Edwina Tops-Alexander und Scott Brash). Zweiter der New Yorker Etappe war Marcus Ehning mit Cornado NRW, der sich damit für die Play-Offs in Prag qualifizieren konnte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse des Grand Prix und die Top Ten der Gesamtwertung: New York was a fantastic scenery for Ben Maher and his great 10-year old Chacco Blue-offspring Explosion (pictured). On Governor’s Island, Maher claimed not only the third win of this year’s Tour after a jump-off of 7, but also the second Tour overall win in a row. With this, Ben Maher is the third rider only who managed to make the double of wining the overall Tour ranking (after Edwina Tops-Alexander and Scott Brash). The runner-up of the New York Tour leg was Germany’s Marcus Ehning with Cornado NRW, who by this qualified himself for the play-offs in Prague. Here are the results of the Grand Prix and the top ten of the overall ranking:

New York Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1:

Ben Maher

GBR

Explosion 0 / 34,08 Sec.

2: Marcus Ehning

GER

Cornado NRW

0 / 34,65 Sec.

3: Martin Fuchs

SUI

The Sinner

0 / 35,95 Sec.

4: Alberto Zorzi ITA

Ulane de Coqueri

0 / 35,11 Sec. 5:

Marc Houtzager

NED

Sterrehof’s Dante

0 / 35,31 Sec.

6: Malin Baryard-Johnsson

SWE

Indiana

0 / 35,68 Sec.

7: Pieter Devos

BEL

Claire Z

8 / 51,29 Sec.



Longines Global Champions Tour 2019

Endergebnis Gesamtwertung / Final overall ranking

Points 1: Ben Maher

GBR

301,00

2: Pieter Devos

BEL

283,00

3: Daniel Deusser

GER

267,00

4: Marcus Ehning

GER

258,00

5:

Maikel van der Vleuten

NED

255,00

6: Kevin Staut

FRA

250,00

7: Niels Bruynseels

BEL

248,00

8: Julien Epaillard

FRA

246,00

9: Jos Verlooy

BEL

232,00

10:

Peder Fredricson

SWE

228,50

