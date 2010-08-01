Equi-News.de

Beim vier-Sterne-CCI im niederländischen Boekelo, zugleich der letzten Etappe der Nationenpreisserie, liegt Sandra Auffahrt mit Let’s Dance nach der Dressur mit einem Ergebnis von 24,9 Pt. in Führung. At the four-star CCI in Boekelo (NED), which also is the last leg of the nations’ cup serie, Germany’s Sandra Auffahrt and Let’s Dance are leading after dressage with a score of 24,9 pts.

Sandra Auffahrt hat den 12-jährigen Holsteiner Let’s Dance (Lancer II x Contender), der von Familie Köhncke gezogen und in den Sport gebracht wurde, erst seit dem Sommer im Stall. Gegenwärtig auf Rang 2 liegt der Japaner Yoshiaki Oiwa mit Bart (25,9) vor den beiden Drittplatzieren Chris Burton / Clever Louis und Laura Collett / London (26,0). Nach ihrer Verletzungspause ist Rocana mit Michi Jung ebenfalls in Boekelo wieder dabei und liegt gegenwärtig auf Rand 5. Zudem hat Michael Jung noch die 11-jährige Irin Creevagh Cooley (26,5 - Platz 7 nach Dressur) und den erst 8-jährigen Hengst Highlighter (28.8 - Platz 13) mit dabei. Ingrid Klimke und die ebenfalls erst 8-jährige Askari-Tochter Asha erhielten ein Dressurergebnis von 27,1 Punkten - Platz 10.

In der Mannschaftswertung von Boekelo (hier liegt Deutschland nach der Dressur vorn) geht es auch um das letzte Mannschafts-Ticket für Olympia 2020 in Tokio.

The 12-year old Holstein-bred gelding Let’s Dance (Lancer II x Contender), bred and brought into sport by the Köhncke-family, is under Sandra’s saddle since this summer only. Current runner-up is Yoshiaki Oiwa from Japan with Bart (25,9), ahead of the two third-placed Chris Burton / Clever Louis and Laura Collett / London (26,0). After her injury-related break, Rocana with her rider Michi Jung is also back on the scene in Boekelo - currently 5th place. Michael Jung has also the 11-year old Irish mare Creevagh Cooley in Boekelo (26,5 pts - 7th place after dressage) and the only 8-year old stallion Highlighter (28,8 pts - 13th place). Ingrid Klimke and the also 8-year young Askari-daughter Asha got a dressage score of 27,1 pts - 10th place so far.