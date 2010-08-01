Equi-News.de

Military Boekelo: Sandra Auffahrt führt nach der Dressur
Beim vier-Sterne-CCI im niederländischen Boekelo, zugleich der letzten Etappe der Nationenpreisserie, liegt Sandra Auffahrt mit Let’s Dance nach der Dressur mit einem Ergebnis von 24,9 Pt. in Führung. At the four-star CCI in Boekelo (NED), which also is the last leg of the nations’ cup serie, Germany’s Sandra Auffahrt and Let’s Dance are leading after dressage with a score of 24,9 pts.
Sandra Auffahrt hat den 12-jährigen Holsteiner Let’s Dance (Lancer II x Contender), der von Familie Köhncke gezogen und in den Sport gebracht wurde, erst seit dem Sommer im Stall. Gegenwärtig auf Rang 2 liegt der Japaner Yoshiaki Oiwa mit Bart (25,9) vor den beiden Drittplatzieren Chris Burton / Clever Louis und Laura Collett / London (26,0). Nach ihrer Verletzungspause ist Rocana mit Michi Jung ebenfalls in Boekelo wieder dabei und liegt gegenwärtig auf Rand 5. Zudem hat Michael Jung noch die 11-jährige Irin Creevagh Cooley (26,5 - Platz 7 nach Dressur) und den erst 8-jährigen Hengst Highlighter (28.8 - Platz 13) mit dabei. Ingrid Klimke und die ebenfalls erst 8-jährige Askari-Tochter Asha erhielten ein Dressurergebnis von 27,1 Punkten - Platz 10.
In der Mannschaftswertung von Boekelo (hier liegt Deutschland nach der Dressur vorn) geht es auch um das letzte Mannschafts-Ticket für Olympia 2020 in Tokio.
The 12-year old Holstein-bred gelding Let’s Dance (Lancer II x Contender), bred and brought into sport by the Köhncke-family, is under Sandra’s saddle since this summer only. Current runner-up is Yoshiaki Oiwa from Japan with Bart (25,9), ahead of the two third-placed Chris Burton / Clever Louis and Laura Collett / London (26,0). After her injury-related break, Rocana with her rider Michi Jung is also back on the scene in Boekelo - currently 5th place. Michael Jung has also the 11-year old Irish mare Creevagh Cooley in Boekelo (26,5 pts - 7th place after dressage) and the only 8-year old stallion Highlighter (28,8 pts - 13th place). Ingrid Klimke and the also 8-year young Askari-daughter Asha got a dressage score of 27,1 pts - 10th place so far.
The team ranking in Boekelo (where Germany is in the lead after dressage) also decides about the last team ticket for the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo.