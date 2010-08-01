Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Penelope Leprevost gewinnt den Großen Preis von Beijing

    hufe-sprung.JPGPenelope Leprevost ist nach siebenköpfigem Stechen die große Siegerin des Großen Preises von Beijing. Das heutige Hauptspringen des Longines Beijing Masters, wo sich Chinesen auf eigenen und Europäer auf zugelosten Pferden zum Wettkampf trafen, bot guten Sport, schöne Bilder und die Erkenntnis, dass die “Entwicklungsarbeit”, die gerade auch Ludger Beerbaum seit gut einem Jahrzehnt im chinesischen Springsport leistet, gute Früchte trägt. Hier sind die Ergebnisse des Großen Preises: Penelope Leprevost, after a jump-off of seven, is the big winner of the Grand Prix of Beijing. Today’s main competition of the Longines Beijing Masters, where Chinese showjumpers ride their own and the Europeans riders their drawn lot-horses, showed good sport, nice pictures and the awareness, that the development work which mainly Ludger Beerbaum is practicing in the Chinese jumping sport since more than one decade is bearing nice fruits. Here are the results of the Grand Prix:

    Longines Grand Prix, Beijing (CHN)

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

             
     1:
    		 Penelope Leprevost   FRA
    		 Cenai
    		 0 / 45.09 Sec.
     2: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Leonidas
    		 0 / 45,46 Sec.
     3: Bin Zhang CHN
    		 Fetti Cash
    		 0 / 46,10 Sec.
     4: Tongyan Liu CHN
    		 Ku Bu Qi
    		 0 / 47,47 Sec.
     5: Gregory Wathelet
    		 BEL
    		 Chumberland
    		 4 / 44,18 Sec.
     6: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Cognac du Vlist
    		 4 / 44,50 Sec.
     7: Jirigala Erdeng CHN Brikibo vd Boosbek
    		 El.
             
             