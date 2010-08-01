Equi-News.de

Die zweite Etappe des Longines FEI World Cups Springen fand am Wochenende in Helsinki statt. Der Brite Robert Whitaker holte sich den Etappensieg, Christian Kukuk war als Vierter bester deutscher Reiter (sein Stallkollege Eoin McMahon wurde Sechster), Michael Jung hatte als schnellster 4-Fehler-Ritt das Stechen verpasst und landete auf Rand 10. Hier ist Ergebnis des Stechens mit seinen neun Teilnehmern: The second leg of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping took place in Helsinki this weekend. British showjumper Robert Whitaker claimed the leg’s main victory; Christian Kukuk - fourth-placed at the end - was best German rider (and his barn mate Eon McMahon finished sixth). Michael Jung had missed the jump-off with the fastest 4-penalty pts-round and finished on 10th place. Here is the result of the jump-off of nine riders:



Longines FEI World Cup Jumping, Helsinki (FIN)Int. Springprüfung 1,40m - 1,65m mit Stechen / Int’l Jumping Competition 1,40m - 1,65m with jump-off

