Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • World Cup Dressur - Lyon: Werth schlägt Dujardin in der Kür

    dressur-img_5479.JPGNachdem im Grand Prix in Lyon Charlotte Dujardin mit Freestyle Dressurkönigin Isabell Werth mit einem spannigen Emilio geschlagen hat, drehte Werth in der Kür den Spieß um und spielte ihre ganze Routine zum Sieg aus. Frederic Wandres wurde Dritter. Hier ist das Ergebnis: In the Grand Prix in Lyon, Charlotte Dujardin and Freestyle claimed the victory ahead of dressage queen Isabell Werth with a highly-tensed Emilio. But in today’s freestyle to music, Werth turned the table and played all her routine to claim the victory. Germany’s Frederic Wandres finished third. Here is the result:

    World Cup Dressur - Equita Lyon (FRA)

    Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music

             
     1:
    		 Isabell Werth GER
    		 Emilio  87,090%
     2: Charlotte Dujardin
    		 GBR
    		 Mount St. John Freestyle
    		 83,925%
     3: Frederic Wandres
    		 GER
    		 Duke of Britain
    		 80,015%
     4: Hans Peter Minderhoud
    		 NED
    		 Glock’s Dream Boy
    		 79,725%
     5: Emmelie Scholtens
    		 NED
    		 Desperado
    		 79,440%
             