Equi-News.de

Nachdem im Grand Prix in Lyon Charlotte Dujardin mit Freestyle Dressurkönigin Isabell Werth mit einem spannigen Emilio geschlagen hat, drehte Werth in der Kür den Spieß um und spielte ihre ganze Routine zum Sieg aus. Frederic Wandres wurde Dritter. Hier ist das Ergebnis: In the Grand Prix in Lyon, Charlotte Dujardin and Freestyle claimed the victory ahead of dressage queen Isabell Werth with a highly-tensed Emilio. But in today’s freestyle to music, Werth turned the table and played all her routine to claim the victory. Germany’s Frederic Wandres finished third. Here is the result:

World Cup Dressur - Equita Lyon (FRA)

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music