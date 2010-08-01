Equi-News.de

Stuttgart: Cathal Daniels siegt im Indoor Derby
Das großartige Stuttgart German Masters ist seit Mittwoch in vollem Gang. Das erste Highlight - das Indoor Derby - ging in diesem Jahr nach Irland. Der EM-Dritte Cathal Daniels siegte im Sattel des 14-jährigen KWPN-Wallachs Alcatraz vor seinem Landsmann Padraig McCarthy / Rosemaber Lancuest und Ingrid Klimke / Weisse Düne. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The great Stuttgart German Masters is in full swing since wednesday. The first highlight - the Indoor derby - this year went on to Ireland. The bronze medal winner from this year’s Europeans, Cathal Daniels claimed the victory, riding the 14-year old KWPN-gelding Alcatraz ahead of his compatriot Padraig McCarthy / Rosemaber Lancuest and Ingrid Klimke / Weisse Duene. Here is the result:
Indoor Derby
Nat. Springprüfung Kl. M** über Naturhindernisse / Nat. jumping competition class M**with natural obstacles
| 1:
|Cathal Daniels
|IRL
|Alcatraz
|36.65 Sec.
|2:
|Padraig McCarthy
|IRL
|Rosemaber Lancuest
|36,95 Sec.
|3:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Weisse Düne
|38,47 Sec.
|4:
|Laura Collett
|GBR
|Cooley Again
|39,80 Sec.
| 5:
|Esteban Benitez Valle
|ESP
|Milana
|39,84 Sec.
|6:
|Michael Jung
|GER
|Star Connection
|39,98 Sec.