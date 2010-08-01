Equi-News.de

    • Stuttgart: Cathal Daniels siegt im Indoor Derby

    logo.jpgDas großartige Stuttgart German Masters ist seit Mittwoch in vollem Gang. Das erste Highlight - das Indoor Derby - ging in diesem Jahr nach Irland. Der EM-Dritte Cathal Daniels siegte im Sattel des 14-jährigen KWPN-Wallachs Alcatraz vor seinem Landsmann Padraig McCarthy / Rosemaber Lancuest und Ingrid Klimke / Weisse Düne. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The great Stuttgart German Masters is in full swing since wednesday. The first highlight - the Indoor derby - this year went on to Ireland. The bronze medal winner from this year’s Europeans, Cathal Daniels claimed the victory, riding the 14-year old KWPN-gelding Alcatraz ahead of his compatriot Padraig McCarthy / Rosemaber Lancuest and Ingrid Klimke / Weisse Duene. Here is the result:

    Indoor Derby

    Nat. Springprüfung Kl. M** über Naturhindernisse / Nat. jumping competition class M**with natural obstacles

             
     1:
    		 Cathal Daniels
    		 IRL
    		 Alcatraz  36.65 Sec.
     2: Padraig McCarthy
    		 IRL
    		 Rosemaber Lancuest
    		 36,95 Sec.
     3: Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Weisse Düne
    		 38,47 Sec.
     4: Laura Collett
    		 GBR
    		 Cooley Again
    		 39,80 Sec.
     5:
    		 Esteban Benitez Valle
    		 ESP
    		 Milana
    		 39,84 Sec.
     6: Michael Jung
    		 GER
    		 Star Connection
    		 39,98 Sec.
             