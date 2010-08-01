Equi-News.de

Im 4-Sterne Grand Prix (der Quali für den German Master) siegte sensationell Lisa Müller. Die 29-Jährige und ihr Stand by Me ließen die versammelten deutschen A-Kader-Reiterinnen inklusive Isabell Werth hinter sich. In the four-star Grand Prix (qualifier for the German Master), sensationally Lisa Müller claimed the victory. The 29-year old rider and her Stand by Me left no chance to the German A-squad riders including Isabell Werth.

Sensations-Sieg in Stuttgart für Lisa Müller: Mit einer persönlichen Bestleistung ließ die 29-jährige Frau von Bayern München-Star Thomas Müller im Sattel ihres 12-jährigen Stedinger-Sohnes Stand by Me (Foto) die etablierte Elite hinter sich. Mit bildschönen Piaffen und einer tollen Passage-Tour (die durchgängig bis zur 9 benotet wurde) erritt sich Lisa Müller ein Ergebnis von 75,913 und somit ihren ersten internationalen Sieg, da konnte auch der teure Patzer in den Zweierwechseln nichts mehr kaputt machen.

Hinter Müller kam Ingrid Klimke mit Franziskus auf den zweiten Rang (75,413%). Franziskus, der 11-jährige Hengst von Fidertanz 2, verzauberte mit tollen Trabverstärkungen, die ebenfalls Noten bis zur 9 erhielten. Doch auch Franziskus kam nicht fehlerfrei durch die Zweierwechsel.

Dritter wurde Reitmeister Hubertus Schmidt mit dem Estobar-Sohn Escolar. Schmidt erritt sich mit dem 10-jährigen Hengst ein Ergebnis von 74,957%, aber auch dieses Ergebnis hätte noch höher ausfallen können (drei Richter sahen Schmidt übrigens auf dem ersten Platz), denn auch er kam nicht fehlerfrei durch die Wechseltour; ihn erwischte es in den Einerwechseln.

Isabell Werths Emilio hatte in Stuttgart Prüfungs-Hasstag (er hampelte schon beim Einreiten, versuchte in der ersten Piaffe zu steigen), sodass es am Ende nur zu 74,239% und Rang 5 reichte. Bei aller Hochachtung für die erfolgreichste Dressurreiterin aller Zeiten: wieso es für diekomplett vergurkte 1. Piaffe Noten zwischen 3 und 8 (!) gab, muss man nicht verstehen können.

Auch Dorothee Schneider, die mit dem 11-jährigen Faustus am Start war, musste mit einem Piaffen-Problem kämpfen (lt. Aussage von Schneider versuchte Faustus, sich in den Piaffen zu sehr setzen, verlor daraufhin die Balance und rettete sich durch Ansteigen), hinzu kamen versemmelte Einerwechsel. 69,978% - Platz 9.

Sensational victory in Stuttgart for Lisa Müller: With a personal best, the 29-year old wife of Bayern München-soccer star Thomas Müller and her 12-year old Stedinger-son Stand by Me (pictured above) left no chance to the well-established elite riders. With picture-book piaffes and a great passage tour (which got marks up to the 9), Lisa and Stand by Me rode to a final score of 75,913 and their first international victory; not even the quite expensive mistake in the two-tempis did change anything on this.

Behind Müller, Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus finished as runner-ups (75,413%). Franziskus, the 11-year old stallion by Fidertanz 2, thrilled with great trot extensions (which also got marks up to 9). But also Franziskus could not get faultfree through the two-tempis.

Riding Master Hubertus Schmidt and his Estobar-son Escolar finished third. Schmidt and the 10-year old stallion got a final score of 74,957% (three judges had seen him on 1st place). But also his score could have even been higher, but also Schmidt wasn’t faultfree in the tempi-changes - he got his mistake in the one-tempis.

Isabell Werth’s Emilio had wasn’t in the mood for any competition in the Grand Prix - directly at the beginning he had no intention to stand still at the first halt. Moreover he tried to rear in the piaffes, therefore at the end a result of 74,239% was the 5th place only. Well, with any due respect for the most successful dressage rider ever: Why one could get marks between 3 and 8 (!) for a completely messed-up piaffe is difficult to understand.

Also Dorothee Schneider, who took part in the Grand Prix with the 11-year old Faustus, had a problem in the piaffes (according to Schneider, Faustus tried to take too much weight in the piaffes, therefore lost his balance and tried to saved himself by rearing). In addition, he messed up the one-tempis - 69,978% 9th place.