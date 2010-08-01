Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Stuttgart: World Cup-Sieg für Jessica von Bredow-Werndl

    stuttgart-von-bredow.jpgÜberraschung in Stuttgart: In der World Cup-Kür war nicht das Gold-Duo Werth & Weihegold siegreich, sondern Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. Mit einem Ergebnis von 88,440% siegte von Bredow-Werndl im Sattel der 12-jährigen Trakehnerstute aus dem Besitz der ehemaligen O-Richterin Beatrice Bürchler-Keller. Zweite wurde Isabell Werth mit Weihegold, die seit dem Sommer Pause hatte (87,240%), Helen Langehanenberg und Damsey wurden Dritte (83,735%).  Hier ist das Ergebnis: Surprise in Stuttgart: It wasn’t the gold-duo Werth and Weihegold who claimed the victory in the world cup freestyle, but Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera. With a final score of 88,440%, von Bredow-Werndl and the 12-year old Trakehner-mare, which is owned by former O-judge Beatrice Bürchler-Keller claimed the victory ahead of Isabell Werth and Weihegold, who had a competition break since summer (87,240%). Helen Langehanenberg and Damsey finished third (83,735%). Here is the result:

    Stuttgart German Masters

    World Cup - Kür / World Cup - Freestyle to Music

             
     1: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl   GER
    		 TSF Dalera
    		 88,440%
     2: Isabell Werth
    		 GER
    		 Weihegold OLD
    		 87,240%
     3: Helen Langehanenberg
    		 GER
    		 Damsey FRH
    		 83,735%
     4: Dorothee Schneider
    		 GER
    		 Sammy Davis jr.
    		 83,395%
     5: Benjamin Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Daily Mirror
    		 80,900%
             
    Photo courtesy: Lukasz Kowalski / FEI