Equi-News.de

Überraschung in Stuttgart: In der World Cup-Kür war nicht das Gold-Duo Werth & Weihegold siegreich, sondern Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. Mit einem Ergebnis von 88,440% siegte von Bredow-Werndl im Sattel der 12-jährigen Trakehnerstute aus dem Besitz der ehemaligen O-Richterin Beatrice Bürchler-Keller. Zweite wurde Isabell Werth mit Weihegold, die seit dem Sommer Pause hatte (87,240%), Helen Langehanenberg und Damsey wurden Dritte (83,735%). Hier ist das Ergebnis: Surprise in Stuttgart: It wasn’t the gold-duo Werth and Weihegold who claimed the victory in the world cup freestyle, but Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera. With a final score of 88,440%, von Bredow-Werndl and the 12-year old Trakehner-mare, which is owned by former O-judge Beatrice Bürchler-Keller claimed the victory ahead of Isabell Werth and Weihegold, who had a competition break since summer (87,240%). Helen Langehanenberg and Damsey finished third (83,735%). Here is the result:

Stuttgart German Masters

World Cup - Kür / World Cup - Freestyle to Music

1: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl GER

TSF Dalera

88,440%

2: Isabell Werth

GER

Weihegold OLD

87,240%

3: Helen Langehanenberg

GER

Damsey FRH

83,735%

4: Dorothee Schneider

GER

Sammy Davis jr.

83,395%

5: Benjamin Werndl

GER

Daily Mirror

80,900%

