Equi-News.de

Stuttgart: World Cup-Sieg für Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
Überraschung in Stuttgart: In der World Cup-Kür war nicht das Gold-Duo Werth & Weihegold siegreich, sondern Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera. Mit einem Ergebnis von 88,440% siegte von Bredow-Werndl im Sattel der 12-jährigen Trakehnerstute aus dem Besitz der ehemaligen O-Richterin Beatrice Bürchler-Keller. Zweite wurde Isabell Werth mit Weihegold, die seit dem Sommer Pause hatte (87,240%), Helen Langehanenberg und Damsey wurden Dritte (83,735%). Hier ist das Ergebnis: Surprise in Stuttgart: It wasn’t the gold-duo Werth and Weihegold who claimed the victory in the world cup freestyle, but Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera. With a final score of 88,440%, von Bredow-Werndl and the 12-year old Trakehner-mare, which is owned by former O-judge Beatrice Bürchler-Keller claimed the victory ahead of Isabell Werth and Weihegold, who had a competition break since summer (87,240%). Helen Langehanenberg and Damsey finished third (83,735%). Here is the result:
Stuttgart German Masters
World Cup - Kür / World Cup - Freestyle to Music
|1:
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|GER
|TSF Dalera
|88,440%
|2:
|Isabell Werth
|GER
|Weihegold OLD
|87,240%
|3:
|Helen Langehanenberg
|GER
|Damsey FRH
|83,735%
|4:
|Dorothee Schneider
|GER
|Sammy Davis jr.
|83,395%
|5:
|Benjamin Werndl
|GER
|Daily Mirror
|80,900%