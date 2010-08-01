Equi-News.de

Soeben ist in Moskau Ingrid Klimke mit dem Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete Award ausgezeichnet worden. Für diese Auszeichnung konnten Pferdeleute auf der ganzen Welt online abstimmen. Noch eine weitere Ehrung ging an Deutschland: Semmie Rothenberger bekam den Longines FEI Rising Star für das beste Nachwuchstalent überreicht. Mehr später! A few minutes ago, in Moscow Germany’s Ingrid Klimke got the Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete Award. For this award, horsepeople all around the world had voted online. And there was another award for Germany: The Longines FEI Rising Star Award went on to Semmie Rothenberger. More infos to follow!