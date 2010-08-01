Equi-News.de

Die FEI-Awards sind vergeben. Neben Ingrid Klimke (beste Athletin) und Semmieke Rothenberger (bestes Nachwuchstalent) wurde auch die Niederländerin Madeleine Broek als bester Groom ausgezeichnet. Darüber hinaus wurden die Awards für Solidarität und Against all Odds (gegen alle Widerstände) verliehen. The FEI-Awards have been distributed. Besides Germany’s Ingrid Klimke (Best Athlete) and Semmieke Rothenberger (Rising Star), Madeleine Broek from the Netherlands got the award as Best Groom. Moreover, the winners of the Solidarity Award and the Award Against All Odds were announced.



Pferdesportler aus aller Welt (insgesamt nahmen 130.000 Teilnehmer an der Online-Abstimmung teil, die 50% des Ergebnisses bedeutet) und eine Jury haben entschieden: Ingrid Klimke ist die Pferdesportlerin des Jahres. Im Moskauer Kreml-Palast erhielt die zweifache Mannschafts-Olympiasiegerin, zweifache Mannschafts-Weltmeisterin und amtierende Doppel- und Mehrfach-Europameisterin Ingrid Klimke den Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete Award aus der Hand von Peden Bloodstock-Chef Martin Atock. Damit war Ingrid Klimke die dritte deutsche Reiterin hintereinander, die als beste Athletin ausgezeichnet wurde - nach Dressurlegende Isabell Werth 2017 und Spring-Weltmeisterin Simone Blum 2018.Longines FEI Rising Star wurde Semmieke Rothenberger. Die 20 Jahre junge Schwester von Sönke Rothenberger hat in ihrer Karriere seit den Tagen im Ponysattel bis jetzt zu den Jungen Reitern 22 Medaillen bei Europameisterschaften gesammelt. Den Rising Star-Award hat übrigens auch schon Semmies Bruder Sönke gewonnen - im Jahr 2016.Der Cavalor FEI Best Groom Award ging an Madeleine Broek. Die Niederländerin kümmert sich um die Pferde des niederländischen Springstars Marc Houtzager. Broek sagte in ihrer Dankesrede: “Das ist eigentlich kein Job, sondern eine Art zu Leben - man bekommt so viel von den Pferden zurück.” Dass Madeleine Broek bei den Europameisterschaften noch versucht hatte, die Flitzer aufzuhalten, die den Ritt ihres Chefs störten, und sich dabei noch selber in Gefahr gebracht hat, sei nur am Rande erwähnt.Über den FEI Solidarity Award konnte sich der Schwede Uno Yxlinten. Er hat ein Fortbildungsprogramm für Schmiede in Zambia gegründet, welches das Know-How der Schmiede vor Ort und somit das Leben der Pferde in dem afrikanischen Land verbessern soll.Zhenqiang Li aus China wurde mit dem FEI Against All Odds Award ausgezeichnet. Li begann im Alter von 27 mit dem Reiten und wurde nur zwei Jahre später Profi. Er war der erste chinesische Reitsportler der die Olympiaqualifikation für die Spiele 2008 erringen konnte. Doch in 2009 starb sein vierbeiniger Partner Jumpy an Krebs, was für Li nicht nur die Trauer um seinen Sportpartner bedeutete, sondern ihn auch finanziell in Bedrängnis brachte. Doch er erholte sich von diesem Blow und betreibt mittlerweile eine Reitanlage in Guangzhou. Li konnte nicht persönlich in Moskau den Award entgegennehmen, seine Kinder Yaofeng Li und Zuxian Li vertraten ihn im Kreml.Die Gala in Moskau wurde erneut von Paralympic-Siegerin Natasha Baker aus Groß-Britannien und dem spanischen Dressurreiter Juan Matute Guimon moderiert. Horsepeople from all over the world (a total of 130.000 participants took park in the online voting, which makes 50% of the decision) and a jury have decided: Germany’s Ingrid Klimke is horsewoman of the year. In the Kremlin State Palace in Moscow, the two-times team Olympic champion, two times team world champion and current (and multiple) double European champion got the Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete Award from Peden’s Managing Director Martin Atock (pictured). By this, Ingrid Klimke is the third consecutive German rider who is awarded as best athlete - after dressage legend Isabell Werth in 2017 and jumping world champion Simone Blum in 2018. Semmieke Rothenberger was awarded as Longines FEI Rising Star. Sönke Rothenberger’s 20-years’ young sister has won 22 medals at European championships in her career so far - starting in the pony saddle up to now as young rider. By the way, Semmie’s brother Sönke also got the Rising Star Award in 2016. The Cavalor FEI Best Groom Award went on to Madeleine Broek. The groom from the Netherlands is taking care for the horses of Dutch showjumping star Marc Houtzager. Broek said “It’s not really a job but a way of living and you get so much back from the horse, so that’s why it will never be a boring day or a boring week.” It should be mentioned that at this year’s European championships, Madeleine Broek tried to stop the streakers who troubled the round of her boss and by this endangered herself. Uno Yxlinten from Sweden got the FEI Solidarity Award. Yxlinten has set up the first farriers’ training program in Zambia, which has the aim to increase the know-how of farriers in order to improve the well-being of horses in the African country. Zhenqiang Li from China got the FEI Against All Odds Award. Li started riding at the age of 27 and became a professional athlete just two years later. He was the first Chinese equestrian athlete to obtain the qualfiication for the 2008 Olympics. But in 2009, his four-legged partner Jumpy passed away from cancer and left Li not only mourning for his horse but also in financial trouble. However, Li recovered from those difficult times and meanwhile has set up an equestrian centre in Guangzhou. As he could not come personally to Moscow, his children Yaofeng Li and Zuxian Li took the award on her father’s behalf. The gala night in Moscow was once again presented by British Paralympic Champion Natasha Baker and Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon. Photos: Courtesy Liz Gregg FEI Mit Material der FEI