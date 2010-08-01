Equi-News.de

Der Sieger des Super Grand Prix bei de Play-Offs der Longines Global Champions Tour ist der Brite Ben Maher mit seinem grandiosen Explosion. Mit Rang 4 war Marcus Ehning im Sattel seines Ausnahmeschimmels Cornado NRW. Ben Maher ist auch Punktbester der Tour in der Saison 2019 und konnte sich in diesem Jahr ein Preisgeld von mehr als 1,3 Mio. Euro auf der Tour erreiten. The winner of the Super Grand Prix at the Longines Global Champions Tour play offs in Prague is British jumping star Ben Maher with his great Explosion. With his fourth place, Marcus Ehning, riding his exceptional grey stallion Cornado NRW was best-placed German rider. Ben Maher is highest ranked rider of the tour in 2019 and earned more than 1,3 million Euro at the tour.

Longines Global Champions Tour, Prague (CZE)

Super Grand Prix - Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

1:

Ben Maher

GBR

Explosion

0 / 68,96 Sec. 2: Darragh Kenny

IRL

Balou du Reventon

2 / 72,37 Sec. 3: Martin Fuchs

SUI

Clooney

4 / 63,13 Sec.

4: Marcus Ehning

GER

Cornado NRW

4 / 66,73 Sec.

5: Marlon Modolo Zanotelli

BRA

Edgar M

4 / 69,42 Sec. 6: Daniel Deusser

GER

Tobago Z

4 / 70,23 Sec. 7: Maikel van der Vleuten NED

Verdi

8 / 67,73 Sec.

8: Peder Fredricson

SWE

All In

8 / 70,65 Sec.

9: Dani G. Waldman

ISR

Caspar

9 / 70,67 Sec.

10:

Christian Ahlmann

GER

Take a chance on me Z

9 / 72,72 Sec.



Longines Global Champions Tour Overall Ranking