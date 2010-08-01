Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    hufe-sprung.JPGDer Sieger des Super Grand Prix bei de Play-Offs der Longines Global Champions Tour ist der Brite Ben Maher mit seinem grandiosen Explosion. Mit Rang 4 war Marcus Ehning im Sattel seines Ausnahmeschimmels Cornado NRW. Ben Maher ist auch Punktbester der Tour in der Saison 2019 und konnte sich in diesem Jahr ein Preisgeld von mehr als 1,3 Mio. Euro auf der Tour erreiten. The winner of the Super Grand Prix at the Longines Global Champions Tour play offs in Prague is British jumping star Ben Maher with his great Explosion. With his fourth place, Marcus Ehning, riding his exceptional grey stallion Cornado NRW was best-placed German rider. Ben Maher is highest ranked rider of the tour in 2019 and earned more than 1,3 million Euro at the tour.

    Longines Global Champions Tour, Prague (CZE)

    Super Grand Prix - Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with 2 rounds

             
      1:
    		 Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 Explosion
    		 0 / 68,96 Sec.
      2: Darragh Kenny
    		 IRL
    		 Balou du Reventon
    		 2 / 72,37 Sec.
      3: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Clooney
    		 4 / 63,13 Sec.
      4: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Cornado NRW
    		 4 / 66,73 Sec.
      5: Marlon Modolo Zanotelli
    		 BRA
    		 Edgar M
    		 4 / 69,42 Sec.
      6: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Tobago Z
    		 4 / 70,23 Sec.
      7: Maikel van der Vleuten NED
    		 Verdi
    		 8 / 67,73 Sec.
      8: Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 All In
    		 8 / 70,65 Sec.
      9: Dani G. Waldman
    		 ISR
    		 Caspar
    		 9 / 70,67 Sec.
    10:
    		 Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Take a chance on me Z
    		 9 / 72,72 Sec.
             

    Longines Global Champions Tour Overall Ranking

           
      1:
    		 Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 301,0 Pts
      2: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL
    		 283,0 Pts.
      3: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 267,0 Pts.
      4: Marcus Ehning
    		 GER
    		 258,0 Pts.
      5: Maikel van der Vleuten   NED    255,0 Pts.
      6: Kevin Staut
    		 FRA
    		 250,0 Pts.
      7: Niels Bruynseels
    		 BEL
    		 248,0 Pts.
      8: Julien Epaillard FRA
    		 246,0 Pts.
      9: Jos Verlooy
    		 BEL
    		 232,0 Pts.
    10:
    		 Peder Fredricson SWE
    		 226,5 Pts.
           
     
                           
           
     
                           
           
     
                           
           
     
                           
           
     
                           
           
     
                           
           
     
         