Equi-News.de

Die Madrid Horse Week war Gastgeber für die nächste Station des FEI World Cups der Dressurreiter. Da gleichzeitig das Saab Top 10-Finale in Stockholm stattfand, fehlten im Madrider Starterfeld viele prominente Namen. Die Mannschaftsolympiasiegerin von Rio und Mannschaftsweltmeisterin von Tryon, Dorothee Schneider, war jedoch nach Spanien gereist und konnte sich mit einem Sieg für die weite Anreise belohnen. Die Spanier bejubelten den zweiten Platz von Claudio Castilla Ruiz mit seinem Lusitano Alcaide. Und Hans Peter Minderhoud wurde mit seinem Schimmel Glock’s Zanardi Dritter. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Madrid Horse Week hosted the next leg of the FEI World Cup Dressage. As the Saab Top 10-final took place in Stockholm at the same time, many highly prominent names were missing in the starting field. However, team Olympic champion from Rio and team world champion from Tryon, Dorothee Schneider, made the journey to Spain and could reward herself with a victory for the long trip. The Spanish audiene could cheer the runner up spot of Claudio Castilla Ruiz with his Lusitano Alcaide. And Hans Peter Minderhoud finished third with his grey stallion Glock’s Zanardi. Here is the result:

Madrid Horse Week (ESP)

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music