Equi-News.de

Kent Farrington heißt der Sieger des Rolex Top 10-Finals beim CHI Genf. Im Sattel von Austria setzte sich Farrington an die Spitze des Springens der Besten der Welt. Christian Ahlmann zeigte eine tolle Runde mit Clintrexo Z und beendete das Springen mit dem dritten Platz auf dem Podium. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Kent Farrington is the winner of the Rolex Top 10-final at the CHI Geneva. Riding Austria, Farrington rushed to success in the field of world’s best. Germany’s Christian Ahlmann showed a super round with Clintrexo Z and secured a spot on the podium with his third place. Here is the result:

CHI Genf (SUI)

Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final