Equi-News.de

Kent Farrington gewinnt das Rolex Top 10-Finale in Genf, Ahlmann Dritter
Kent Farrington heißt der Sieger des Rolex Top 10-Finals beim CHI Genf. Im Sattel von Austria setzte sich Farrington an die Spitze des Springens der Besten der Welt. Christian Ahlmann zeigte eine tolle Runde mit Clintrexo Z und beendete das Springen mit dem dritten Platz auf dem Podium. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Kent Farrington is the winner of the Rolex Top 10-final at the CHI Geneva. Riding Austria, Farrington rushed to success in the field of world’s best. Germany’s Christian Ahlmann showed a super round with Clintrexo Z and secured a spot on the podium with his third place. Here is the result:
CHI Genf (SUI)
Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final
|1:
|Kent Farrington
|USA
|Austria
| 0 / 40,32 Sec.
|2:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Romeo
| 0 / 42,54 Sec.
|3:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Clintrexo Z
| 1 / 51,04 Sec.
|4:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Killer Queen
| 4 / 41,96 Sec.
|5:
|Steve Guerdat
|SUI
|Alamo
| 4 / 42,37 Sec.
|6:
|Martin Fuchs
|SUI
|Silver Shine
| 8 / 40,71 Sec.
|7:
|Ben Maher
|GBR
|F One Usa
| 8 / 49,67 Sec.
|8:
|Pieter Devos
|BEL
|Espoir
|13 / 47,93 Sec.
|9:
|Henrik von Eckermann
|SWE
|Mary Lou
|WD 2nd round
|10:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|All In
|WD 2nd round