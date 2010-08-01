Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Kent Farrington gewinnt das Rolex Top 10-Finale in Genf, Ahlmann Dritter

    hufe-sprung.JPGKent Farrington heißt der Sieger des Rolex Top 10-Finals beim CHI Genf. Im Sattel von Austria setzte sich Farrington an die Spitze des Springens der Besten der Welt. Christian Ahlmann zeigte eine tolle Runde mit Clintrexo Z und beendete das Springen mit dem dritten Platz auf dem Podium. Hier ist das  Ergebnis: Kent Farrington is the winner of the Rolex Top 10-final at the CHI Geneva. Riding Austria, Farrington rushed to success in the field of world’s best. Germany’s Christian Ahlmann showed a super round with Clintrexo Z and secured a spot on the podium with his third place. Here is the result:

     CHI Genf (SUI)

    Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final

             
      1: Kent Farrington
    		 USA
    		 Austria  0 / 40,32 Sec.
      2: Darragh Kenny
    		 IRL
    		 Romeo
    		  0 / 42,54 Sec.
      3: Christian Ahlmann GER
    		 Clintrexo Z
    		  1 / 51,04 Sec.
      4: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Killer Queen
    		  4 / 41,96 Sec.
      5: Steve Guerdat
    		 SUI
    		 Alamo
    		  4 / 42,37 Sec.
      6: Martin Fuchs
    		 SUI
    		 Silver Shine
    		  8 / 40,71 Sec.
      7: Ben Maher
    		 GBR
    		 F One Usa
    		  8 / 49,67 Sec.
      8: Pieter Devos
    		 BEL Espoir
    		 13 / 47,93 Sec.
      9: Henrik von Eckermann
    		 SWE
    		 Mary Lou
    		 WD 2nd round
    10:
    		 Peder Fredricson
    		 SWE
    		 All In
    		 WD 2nd round
             
             