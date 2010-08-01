Equi-News.de

    • Mechelen: World Cup für Deusser, Großer Preis für Bruynseels

    hufe-sprung.JPGDas Reitsportjahr ging mit dem Juming Mechelen zu Ende. Die letzten großen Erfolge des Jahres 2019 gab es dort für Daniel Deusser, der nach 12-köpfigem Stechen die World Cup-Etappe Springen gewan und den belgischen Lokalmatador Niels Bruynseels, der im Großen Preis siegte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The equestrian year ends with the Jumping Mechelen. The last big wins in 2019 went on to Daniel Deusser, who claimed the victory of the world cup leg jumping after a jump-off of 12, and Belgian local hero Niels Bruynseels, who was in winning form in the Grand Prix. Here are the results:

     

    Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Springen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

             
     1: Daniel Deusser
    		 GER
    		 Killer Queen
    		 0 / 41,37 Sec.
     2: Pius Schwizer
    		 SUI
    		 Corney Cox
    		 0 / 44,02 Sec.
     3: Wilm Vermeir BEL
    		 IQ vh Steenthe
    		 0 / 45,16 Sec.
     4: Christian Kukuk
    		 GER
    		 Quintino
    		 0 / 48,45 Sec.
     5: Emanuele Gaudiano
    		 ITA
    		 Chalou
    		 4 / 41,05 Sec.
             
     

    Sport Vlaanderen Grand Prix

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Springen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

             
     1: Niels Bruynseels BEL
    		 Delux van T&L
    		 0 / 34,66 Sec.
     2: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Toupie de la Roque
    		 0 / 34,71 Sec.
     3: Jessica Springsteen
    		 USA
    		 Volage du Val Henry
    		 0 / 35,12 Sec.
     4: James Wilson GBR
    		 Imagine de Muze
    		 0 / 35,84 Sec.
     5: Olivier Philippaerts BEL  Extra 0 / 36,41 Sec.
             
                       
           
     
                       
           
     
                       
           
     
                       
           
     
                       
           
     
       