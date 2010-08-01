Equi-News.de

Das Reitsportjahr ging mit dem Juming Mechelen zu Ende. Die letzten großen Erfolge des Jahres 2019 gab es dort für Daniel Deusser, der nach 12-köpfigem Stechen die World Cup-Etappe Springen gewan und den belgischen Lokalmatador Niels Bruynseels, der im Großen Preis siegte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The equestrian year ends with the Jumping Mechelen. The last big wins in 2019 went on to Daniel Deusser, who claimed the victory of the world cup leg jumping after a jump-off of 12, and Belgian local hero Niels Bruynseels, who was in winning form in the Grand Prix. Here are the results:

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Springen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Daniel Deusser

GER

Killer Queen

0 / 41,37 Sec.

2: Pius Schwizer

SUI

Corney Cox

0 / 44,02 Sec.

3: Wilm Vermeir BEL

IQ vh Steenthe

0 / 45,16 Sec.

4: Christian Kukuk

GER

Quintino

0 / 48,45 Sec.

5: Emanuele Gaudiano

ITA

Chalou

4 / 41,05 Sec.



Sport Vlaanderen Grand Prix

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Springen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off