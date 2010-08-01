Equi-News.de

Mechelen: World Cup für Deusser, Großer Preis für Bruynseels
Das Reitsportjahr ging mit dem Juming Mechelen zu Ende. Die letzten großen Erfolge des Jahres 2019 gab es dort für Daniel Deusser, der nach 12-köpfigem Stechen die World Cup-Etappe Springen gewan und den belgischen Lokalmatador Niels Bruynseels, der im Großen Preis siegte. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The equestrian year ends with the Jumping Mechelen. The last big wins in 2019 went on to Daniel Deusser, who claimed the victory of the world cup leg jumping after a jump-off of 12, and Belgian local hero Niels Bruynseels, who was in winning form in the Grand Prix. Here are the results:
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup
Int. Springprüfung 1,60m mit Springen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Killer Queen
|0 / 41,37 Sec.
|2:
|Pius Schwizer
|SUI
|Corney Cox
|0 / 44,02 Sec.
|3:
|Wilm Vermeir
|BEL
|IQ vh Steenthe
|0 / 45,16 Sec.
|4:
|Christian Kukuk
|GER
|Quintino
|0 / 48,45 Sec.
|5:
|Emanuele Gaudiano
|ITA
|Chalou
|4 / 41,05 Sec.
Sport Vlaanderen Grand Prix
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Springen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|1:
|Niels Bruynseels
|BEL
|Delux van T&L
|0 / 34,66 Sec.
|2:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Toupie de la Roque
|0 / 34,71 Sec.
|3:
|Jessica Springsteen
|USA
|Volage du Val Henry
|0 / 35,12 Sec.
|4:
|James Wilson
|GBR
|Imagine de Muze
|0 / 35,84 Sec.
|5:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Extra
|0 / 36,41 Sec.