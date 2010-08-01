Equi-News.de

Partner Pferd Leipzig: Bicocchi vor Michi Jung in der Worldcup-Quali
Die Partner Pferd in Leipzig hat begonnen. Das erste große Springen - die Quali für das Worldcup-Springen - sah den Italiener Emilio Bicocchi als Sieger; Zweiter wurde der im Springen immer höher platzierte Michi Jung. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Partner Pferd in Leipzig (GER) took off. The first quite big competition - the qualifier for the world Cup competition - saw Italian showjumper Emilio Bicocchi as winner; Michi Jung - who gets more and more high rankings in showjumping - finished as runner-up. Here is the result:
Partner Pferd, Leipzig (GER)Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m
|1:
|Emilio Bicocchi
|ITA
|Evita
|0 / 60,44 Sec.
|2:
|Michael Jung
|GER
|FischerChelsea
|0 / 61,10 Sec.
|3:
|Maikel van der Vleuten
|NED
|Beauville Z
|0 / 64,91 Sec.
|4:
|Ann Carton-Grootjans
|BEL
|Kai Licha de Carme l
|0 / 66,05 Sec.
|5:
|Nisse Lüneburg
|GER
|Luca Toni
|0 / 66.42 Sec.