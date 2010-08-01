Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Partner Pferd Leipzig: Bicocchi vor Michi Jung in der Worldcup-Quali

    hufe-sprung.JPGDie Partner Pferd in Leipzig hat begonnen. Das erste große Springen - die Quali für das Worldcup-Springen - sah den Italiener Emilio Bicocchi als Sieger; Zweiter wurde der im Springen immer höher platzierte Michi Jung. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The Partner Pferd in Leipzig (GER) took off. The first quite big competition - the qualifier for the world Cup competition - saw Italian showjumper Emilio Bicocchi as winner; Michi Jung - who gets more and more high rankings in showjumping - finished as runner-up. Here is the result: 

    Partner Pferd, Leipzig (GER)Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m
    1: Emilio Bicocchi ITA Evita 0 / 60,44 Sec.
    2: Michael Jung GER FischerChelsea 0 / 61,10 Sec.
    3: Maikel van der Vleuten   NED  Beauville Z 0 / 64,91 Sec.
    4: Ann Carton-Grootjans BEL Kai Licha de Carme l 0 / 66,05 Sec.
    5: Nisse Lüneburg GER Luca Toni 0 / 66.42 Sec.
     