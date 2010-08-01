Equi-News.de

Die Partner Pferd in Leipzig hat begonnen. Das erste große Springen - die Quali für das Worldcup-Springen - sah den Italiener Emilio Bicocchi als Sieger; Zweiter wurde der im Springen immer höher platzierte Michi Jung. Hier ist das Er gebnis: The Partner Pferd in Leipzig (GER) took off. The first quite big competition - the qualifier for the world Cup competition - saw Italian showjumper Emilio Bicocchi as winner; Michi Jung - who gets more and more high rankings in showjumping - finished as runner-up. Here is the result:



Partner Pferd, Leipzig (GER) Int. Springprüfung 1,50m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m

