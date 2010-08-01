Equi-News.de

Das Jumping Amsterdam - Worldcup-Station der Dressur- und Springreiter - ist auch in diesem Jahr hervorragend besetzt. Im Grand Prix, der über den Start in der Kür entscheidet, dominierte einmal mehr Isabell Werth mit Weihegold, gefolgt von Charlotte Dujardin mit ihrer Freestyle. Der interessanteste Auftritt aber fand in der kleinen Tour statt, denn dort präsentierte Edward Gal seine Nachwuchshoffnung, den Totilas-Sohn Total US. The Jumping Amsterdam - world cup leg for dressage and jumping riders - also this year has a highly prominent starting field. The Grand Prix, which decides baout the starting order for the freestyle, once again was dominated by Isabell Werth with Weihegold, followed by Charlotte Dujardin with Freestyle. The most interesting start, however, took place in the small tour, because there Edward Gal presented his up and coming crack, the Totilas-son Total US.



Am Ende des Grand Prix konnte man sagen “alles wie immer”. Denn Isabell Werth und Weihegold zeigten eine fehlerfreie Prüfung mit den der Stute eigenen Highlights in Piaffen und Passagen, aber auch die Pirouetten waren großes Kino und wurden bis zur 10 bewertet. Insgesamt 11 Mal die Höchstnote 10, dazu noch zwei Zehnen für den Sitz der Reiterin - da konnte auch der nach wie vor überschaubare Schritt und starke Trab der Stute nichts kaputt machen. 83,565% und der eindeutige Sieg für Werth und Weihe. Mit 81,957% und persönlicher Bestleistung kamen Charlotte Dujardin und Freestyle auf den zweiten Rang. Die Stute müht sich noch in den Piaffen und verliert dort viel Energie, aber die Stute ist 11 Jahre und das kann sich noch entwickeln. Wieso man bei den - relativ spät eingeleiteten - Einerwechseln allerdings Noten zwischen 5 und 9 geben kann, wird das Geheimnis der fünf RichterInnen bleiben.Die Niederländerin Emmelie Scholtens kam mit Desperado auf den dritten Rang (77,870%), gefolgt von Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Zaire (77,391%). Edward Gal mit Zonik wurde Fünfter (76,587%) und Helen Langehanenberg mit dem schon 18-jährigen Damsey kam auf den sechsten Platz (76,412%).



Hochinteressant war aber der nationale Prix St. Georges, in welchem Edward Gal den Talentiertesten aus der Reihe seiner Totilas-Nachkommen präsentierte, den achtjährigen Total US. Der Hengst war beim erst zweiten Turnier in der Kleinen Tour (das erste war das kleine nationale Turnier in Tolbert, wo er mit über 81% siegte) sichtbar aufgeregt und spannig und sehr an seiner Umgebung interessiert. Der Ritt - wo man beim Zuschauen gerne zwischendurch ‘Hoooh, Schwarzer’ gesagt hätte, ließ aber das Talent des Totilas-Sohns erkennen, der das Exterieur und das Gangwerk seines Vaters geerbt hat, aber mehr Hinterhandaktivität zeigt. Und was auffällt: So wie einst Edward Gal und Totilas eine einzigartige Symbiose gebildet hatten, so scheint sich auch hier eine Symbiose anzubahnen. Gal und Total US sind jetzt schon eine Einheit; der junge Hengst ist wohl auch gefühlsmäßig bei Gal in die Hufspuren seines Vaters getreten. In Amsterdam siegte Gal mit “nur” 75,539%, aber man darf auf die Zukunft dieses Paares sehr gespannt sein.



At the end of the Grand Prix de Dressage, one could say “same procedure as always”. Because Isabell Werth and Weihegold had shown a fault-free test with the mare’s usual highlights in piaffes and passages, but also the pirouettes were really good and got marks up to 10. 11 times this combination got the dreamscore and two more 10’s were added for rider’s position and seat - there also the not-so-good walk and extended trot couldn’t endager an undefeated victory with 83,565%. With 81,957% and a personal best, Charlotte Dujardin and Freestyle finished as runner-ups. The mare still has to struggle a bit in the piaffes and loses quite a lot of energy there, but she still is 11 years young and this can be improved. However, it’s a bit difficult to understand why the five judges gave marks between 5 and 9 for the one-tempis, which admittedly started quite late on the diagonal.

Dutch rider Emmelie Scholtens and Desperado finished third (77,870%), followed by Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Zaire (77,391%). Edward Gal and Zonik came in on fifth place (76,587%), and Helen Langehanenberg, riding the 18-year old Damsey, finished on sixth place (76,412%).