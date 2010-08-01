Equi-News.de

Die Siegerin der World Cup-Kür beim Jumping Amsterdam heißt zum fünften Mal in Folge Isabell Werth. Im Sattel von Weihegold erritt sich Werth mit tollen 90,28% den Sieg, dicht gefolgt von Charlotte Dujardin mit Freestyle (89,505%) und Edward Gal mit Zonik (85,385%). The winner of the world cup freestyle to music at the Jumping Amsterdam for the fifth consecutive time is Isabell Werth. Riding Weihegold, Werth got a super score of 90,28%, with Charlotte Dujardin and Freestyle close on her heels (89,505%). Edward Gal and Zonik finished third (85,385%).

Isabell zum Fünften. Zum fünften Mal in Folge erklang nach der World Cup Kür in Amsterdam die deutsche Hymne für Deutschlands Dressurqueen. Isabell Werth und Weihegold zeigten eine präzise Kür mit vielen Highlights. In den A-Noten gab es eine 10 für die Rechtspirouetten und mehrere für die Piaffen; in der B-Note hagelte es Zehnen für Harmonie, Choreographie und Musik und Interpretation. Insgesamt gab es 90,28% und den Sieg.

Mit 0,7% dahinter kam Groß-Britanniens Vorzeigereiterin Charlotte Dujardin mit ihrer Freestyle auf den zweiten Platz, wobei die 89,505% bisherige Bestleistung für dieses Paar sind. Wie immer sah die Runde der Britin leicht und harmonisch aus - noch nicht ganz so wie zu Zeiten von Valegro, aber auf dem besten Weg zur gleichen spielerischen Leichtigkeit. Eine 10 gabs für den starken Trab, der ein absolutes Plus der Fidermark-Tochter ist, sowie auch hier diverse Zehnen in der B-Note.

85,385% und den dritten Rang gab es für Edward Gal, der mit Glock’s Zonik eine wirklich gute Runde zeigte. Der 12-jährige Sohn des Blue Hors Zack, der seit den Europameisterschaften in Rotterdam nicht mehr auf einem Turnier unterwegs war, präsentierte sich nach der Pause in einem tollen Zustand. Ihm hat die Pause offenbar gut getan und Gal kam mit Zonik erstmals über die 85%-Marke.

Auf den nächsten Plätzen folgten: 4: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (GER) / Zaire - 85,030%, 5: Helen Langehanenberg (GER) / Damsey FRH - 84,380%, 6: Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) / Glock’s Dream Boy - 82,780%, 7: Dorothee Schneider (GER) / Sammy Davis Jr. - 81,075%

Isabell for the fifth time! For the fifth time in a row, after the world cup freestyle in Amsterdam the German national anthem was played for the German dressage queen. Isabell Werth and Weihegold showed a super precise freestyle with many highlights. In the A-score, they got the dream score 10 for the pirouette to the right and some 10’s for the piaffes. In the B-score, there was a volley of 10’s for harmony, choreography and interpretation. A total of 90,28% was the victory.

With 0,7% behind, Great-Britain’s star rider Charlotte Dujardin and Freestyle finished as runner-ups, whereby their score of 89,505% meant a personal best for this combination, As always, Charlotte’s round looked light and full of harmony - not yet as smooth as in times with Valegro, but obviously right on the track to their trademark playful ease. The Fidermark-daughter got a 10 for her special highlight, the extended trot; moreover this combination got quite a couple of 10’s in the B-score.

85,385% and the third place were the final result for Edward Gal, who showed a really good round with Glock’s Zonik. The now 12-year old son of Blue Hors Zack had a competition break after the Europeans in Rotterdam last summer, and this break obviously did him well. Zonik is back in top shape and Gal for the first time knocked the 85%-mark with this stallion.

On the next places, the ranking was: 4th: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (GER) / Zaire - 85,030%, 5th: Helen Langehanenberg (GER) / Damsey FRH - 84,380%, 6th: Hans Peter Minderhoud (NED) / Glock’s Dream Boy - 82,780%, 7th: Dorothee Schneider (GER) / Sammy Davis Jr. - 81,075%