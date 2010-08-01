Equi-News.de

    • Göteborg Horse Show: Dufour gewinnt die World Cup-Kür vor Werndl und Wandres

    dufour.jpgNach einem nur dritten Platz im Grand Prix der Göteborg Horse Show konnte Dänemarks Vorzeige-Reiterin Cathrine Dufour mit Cassidy in der Kür ihre Klasse wieder zeigen und siegen. Hinter ihr kamen zwei Deutsche auf die Plätze - der Sieger des Grand Prix, Benjamin Werndl mit Daily Mirror auf Rang zwei, gefolgt von Frederic Wandres mit Duke of Britain. Die junge Britin Charlotte Fry wurde mit ihrem Dark Legend Vierte. Hier ist das Ergebnis: After a third place only in the Grand Prix at the Gothenburg Horse Show, Denmark’s anchor rider Cathrine Dufour and Cassidy could re-establish their top class again in the freestyle and won. Behind the winner, two German riders finished second and third - the Grand Prix winner, Benjamin Werndl and Daily Mirror as runner-ups, followed by Frederic Wandres with Duke of Britain. Young British rider Charlotte Fry and her Dark Legend finished fourth. Here is the result:

    Gothenborg Horse Show 

    FEI Dressage World Cup Freestyle

             
     1: Cathrine Dufour
    		 DEN
    		 Atterupgaards Cassidy   87,860%
     2: Benjamin Werndl
    		 GER
    		 Daily Mirror
    		 86,170%
     3: Frederic Wandres
    		 GER
    		 Duke of Britain
    		 81,465%
     4: Charlotte Fry
    		 GBR
    		 Dark Legend
    		 81,030%
     5: Sandra Dahln SWE
    		 Ichi
    		 79,845%
             

    Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils 