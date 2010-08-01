Equi-News.de

Nach einem nur dritten Platz im Grand Prix der Göteborg Horse Show konnte Dänemarks Vorzeige-Reiterin Cathrine Dufour mit Cassidy in der Kür ihre Klasse wieder zeigen und siegen. Hinter ihr kamen zwei Deutsche auf die Plätze - der Sieger des Grand Prix, Benjamin Werndl mit Daily Mirror auf Rang zwei, gefolgt von Frederic Wandres mit Duke of Britain. Die junge Britin Charlotte Fry wurde mit ihrem Dark Legend Vierte. Hier ist das Ergebnis: After a third place only in the Grand Prix at the Gothenburg Horse Show, Denmark’s anchor rider Cathrine Dufour and Cassidy could re-establish their top class again in the freestyle and won. Behind the winner, two German riders finished second and third - the Grand Prix winner, Benjamin Werndl and Daily Mirror as runner-ups, followed by Frederic Wandres with Duke of Britain. Young British rider Charlotte Fry and her Dark Legend finished fourth. Here is the result:

Gothenborg Horse Show

FEI Dressage World Cup Freestyle

1: Cathrine Dufour

DEN

Atterupgaards Cassidy 87,860%

2: Benjamin Werndl

GER

Daily Mirror

86,170%

3: Frederic Wandres

GER

Duke of Britain

81,465%

4: Charlotte Fry

GBR

Dark Legend

81,030%

5: Sandra Dahln SWE

Ichi

79,845%

