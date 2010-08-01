Equi-News.de

Der legendäre Totilas feiert heute seinen 20. Geburtstag. Edward Gal gratuliert mit einer sehr persönlichen Message auf Facebook und Instagram. The legendary Totilas is celebrating his 20th birthday today. Edward Gal posted a highly personal message on Facebook and Instagram.



Totilas wird 20. Der “Wunderhengst”, wie ihn viele nannten und bis heute nennen, war ein Geschenk für die Dressur. Auch wenn ihn einige Leute - vornehmlich in Deutschland - als “Zirkuspferd” abqualifizierten und man zu Recht über die Hinterhandaktivität diskutieren konnte, brachte der schwarze Hengst die Dressur ins Bewusstsein und Interesse eines viel größeren Spektrums. Das Duo Totilas und Edward Gal wurden zu einem kongenialen Dreamteam und verzauberten die Massen. Die einzigartige Ausstrahlung des Hengstes ist bis heute Legende.



Auch wenn Totilas nach seinem spektakulären Verkauf an Paul Schockemöhle und unter seinem neuen Reiter Matthias Alexander Rath nie mehr an seine glanzvollen Erfolge anknüpfen konnte, so bleibt sein Zauber bis heute.



Zum 20. Geburtstag postet Edward Gal auf Facebook und Instagram einen sehr persönlichen und auch emotionalen Glückwunsch (in unserer Übersetzung): “An meinen Freund Totilas. Heute ist dein 20. Geburtstag. Du hast eine Menge Gratulationen aus aller Welt erhalten und ich bin mir sicher, dass du eine Menge Umarmungen und viele Möhren bekommen hast. Dein Geburtstag ist ein Tag voller bittersüßer Erinnerungen. Du warst nicht nur dieser außergewöhnliche Hengst, den ich stolz war zu reiten, mit dem ich Weltrekorde gebrochen und Championate gewonnen habe. Unsere Verbindung war viel mehr als ein Mensch sich wünschen kann. Du warst mein Freund, das Pferd meines Lebens. Zusammen haben wir die höchsten Höhen und die tiefsten Tiefen erlebt. Als die Zeit verging, heilten die Wunden. Aber meine Liebe zu dir bleibt für immer. Ich gratuliere dir zu deinem Geburtstag, mein lieber alter Freund. Ich bin so dankbar und stolz über dich und deine genialen Nachkommen.” Unterschrieben ist der Post mit einem Herz und einem einfachen “Edward”.



Also dann: Happy Birthday, Totilas! Danke für unvergessliche Momente und genieße weiterhin eine hoffentlich glückliche Rente.



Totilas is celebrating his 20th birthday. The “wonder stallion”, as he was and still is called by many people, was a gift for dressage. Despite the fact that some people - mainly and mostly in Germany - brushed him off as “circus horse” and one could quite right discuss his hindleg activity, the black stallion brought dressage to awareness and interest of a much bigger audience. The combination Totilas and Edward Gal became a congenial dream team and bewitched the crowds. The stallion’s one-of-a-kind charisma is lengendary until today.



Despite the fact that Totilas, after the spectacular sale to Paul Schockemöhle and with his new rider Matthias Alexander Rath, could not take his glorious triumphs up, his magic is still living.



For his 20th birthday, Edward Gal posted a highly personal and emotional statement on Facebook and Instagram: “To my friend Totilas. Today is your 20th birthday. You got a lot of congratulations from all over the world and I’m pretty sure you got a lot of hugs and many carrots. Your birthday is a day full of bitter-sweet memories. You weren’t only this outstanding stallion I was proud to ride with which I broke world records and won championships. Our bond was much more than a person can ask for. You were my friend, my horse in a lifetime. Together with you I experienced the highest highs and the lowest low. As time passed wounds healed. But my love for you will last forever. So happy birthday, my dear old friend. So thankful and porud of you and your genious offspring.” He signed with a heart and a simple “Edward”.



Well then: Happy birthday, Totilas! Thanks for unforgettable memories and enjoy your hopefully happy retirement!



With material from the FB and Insta-account of the Glock Horse Performance Centre, Netherland (Edward Gal)

