Equi-News.de

Ingrid Klimke hat sich bei einem Trainingssturz einen Brustwirbel gebrochen. Ihr gehe es aber “soweit gut”, schreibt sie auf Social Media. Ingrid Klimke has sustained a fractured thoracic vertebra during a training accident. But she is “doing fine”, as she wrote on social media.



Ingrid Klimke hatte Glück im Unglück: Sie stürzte im Training und brach sich dabei einen Brustwirbel. Auf Instagram bedankt sich die zweimalige Mannschafts-Olympiasiegerin und Mannschafts-Weltmeisterin für die vielen Genesungswünsche und schreibt: “Glücklicherweise geht es mir soweit gut und ich muss mich in der nächsten Zeit etwas in Geduld üben und darf meine Pferde nur “von unten mitreiten.”



Das Team von Equi-News wünscht Ingrid Klimke baldige Genesung!



Things could have been worse for Ingrid Klimke: She had a bad fall during training and sustained a fracture of a thoracic vertebra. Via Instagram, the two-times Olympic team champion and team world champion thanked for the get-well-wishes she had received and wrote (in our translation): “Luckily, I’m doing fine so far. I have to be patient in the next time and am only allowed to “ride” my horses from the ground.”



The team from Equi-News wishs Ingrid Klimke a quick recovery!



Mit Material von Instagram (Account Ingrid Klimke).

