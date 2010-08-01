Equi-News.de

Beim Turnier in Leipzig im Januar 2020 wurde Mandato vd Neerheide, ein Nachwuchspferd von Christian Ahlmann, positiv auf eine “kontrollierte Medikation” getestet. Das Verfahren wurde bereits mit einer Geldstrafe und der Aberkennung des Sieges in Leipzig erledigt. At the competition in Leipzig in January 2020, Mandato vd Neerheide, an up-and-coming horse from Germany’s Christian Ahlmann, has been tested positive for “controlled medication”. The incident was already settled by a penalty and the cancellation of the victory in Leipzig.

Während des Turniers in Leipzig im Januar nahm Christian Ahlmann mit Mandato vd Neerheide an einer Jungpferde-Prüfung teil, die er gewann. Bei der anschließenden Medikationskontrolle wurde Dexamethason gefunden; eine Substanz, die als “kontrollierte Medikation” gilt und somit zur Behandlung zugelassen, allerdings im Wettkampf verboten ist. Die FEI eröffnete ein Verfahren. Als verantwortliche Person akzeptierte Christian Ahlmann eine Geldstrafe und bekam den Sieg in Leipzig aberkannt. Die Angelegenheit ist damit erledigt.