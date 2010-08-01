Equi-News.de

Die 4-Sterne-Prüfung bei den Strzegom Horse Trials wurde zum Triumph für Ingrid Klimke: Sieg mit Hale Bob (nach dem allerbesten Ergebnis in der Dressur), zweiter Platz mit Asha P - besser hätte es nicht laufen können. Der fünfte Platz von Andreas Dibowski mit Corrida machte das tolle deutsche Ergebnis komplett. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The 4-star-test at the Strzegom Horse Trials ended as a full triumph for Germany’s Ingrid Klimke: Victory with Hale Bob (after the very beste score in dressage), runner-up spot with Asha P - it could not have ended any better. The fifth place of Andreas Dibowski with Corrida completed the top German result. Here is the result:

Strzegom Horse Trials

CCIO4*-NC-S

Dress + SJ + CC 1: Ingrid Klimke GER

Hale Bop OLD

28,1 Pts.

21,7 + 4 + 2,4 2: Ingrid Klimke

GER

Asha P

30,2 Pts.

30,2 + 0 + 0.0 3: Merel Blom

NED

Ceda

30,4 Pts.

27,6 + 0 + 2,8 4: Mateusz Kiempa

POL

Lassban Radovix 36,8 Pts.

26,8 + 0 + 10,0 5: Andreas Dibowski

GER

FRH Corrida

37,1 Pts. 29,1 + 0 + 8,0