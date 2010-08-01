Equi-News.de

Strzegom Horse Trials: Ergebnisse / Results
Die 4-Sterne-Prüfung bei den Strzegom Horse Trials wurde zum Triumph für Ingrid Klimke: Sieg mit Hale Bob (nach dem allerbesten Ergebnis in der Dressur), zweiter Platz mit Asha P - besser hätte es nicht laufen können. Der fünfte Platz von Andreas Dibowski mit Corrida machte das tolle deutsche Ergebnis komplett. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The 4-star-test at the Strzegom Horse Trials ended as a full triumph for Germany’s Ingrid Klimke: Victory with Hale Bob (after the very beste score in dressage), runner-up spot with Asha P - it could not have ended any better. The fifth place of Andreas Dibowski with Corrida completed the top German result. Here is the result:
Strzegom Horse Trials
CCIO4*-NC-S
|Dress + SJ + CC
|1:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Hale Bop OLD
|28,1 Pts.
|21,7 + 4 + 2,4
|2:
|Ingrid Klimke
|GER
|Asha P
|30,2 Pts.
|30,2 + 0 + 0.0
|3:
|Merel Blom
|NED
|Ceda
|30,4 Pts.
|27,6 + 0 + 2,8
|4:
|Mateusz Kiempa
|POL
|Lassban Radovix
|36,8 Pts.
|26,8 + 0 + 10,0
|5:
|Andreas Dibowski
|GER
|FRH Corrida
|37,1 Pts.
|29,1 + 0 + 8,0
Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils