Equi-News.de

    • Strzegom Horse Trials: Ergebnisse / Results

    aachen-ingrid_kl.JPGDie 4-Sterne-Prüfung bei den Strzegom Horse Trials wurde zum Triumph für Ingrid Klimke: Sieg mit Hale Bob (nach dem allerbesten Ergebnis in der Dressur), zweiter Platz mit Asha P - besser hätte es nicht laufen können. Der fünfte Platz von Andreas Dibowski mit Corrida machte das tolle deutsche Ergebnis komplett. Hier ist das Ergebnis: The 4-star-test at the Strzegom Horse Trials ended as a full triumph for Germany’s Ingrid Klimke: Victory with Hale Bob (after the very beste score in dressage), runner-up spot with Asha P - it could not have ended any better. The fifth place of Andreas Dibowski with Corrida completed the top German result. Here is the result:

     

    Strzegom Horse Trials 

    CCIO4*-NC-S

              Dress + SJ + CC
     1: Ingrid Klimke  GER
    		 Hale Bop OLD
    		 28,1 Pts.
    		 21,7 + 4 +  2,4
     2: Ingrid Klimke
    		 GER
    		 Asha P
    		 30,2 Pts.
    		 30,2 + 0 +  0.0
     3: Merel Blom
    		 NED
    		 Ceda
    		 30,4 Pts.
    		 27,6 + 0 +  2,8
     4: Mateusz Kiempa
    		 POL
    		 Lassban Radovix  36,8 Pts.
    		 26,8 + 0 + 10,0
     5: Andreas Dibowski
    		 GER
    		 FRH Corrida
    		 37,1 Pts. 29,1 + 0 +  8,0
               
               

     Archivfoto: bmp - J. Stils 