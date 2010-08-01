Equi-News.de

Das Dressurstadion in der Soers war am vergangenen Wochenende Austragungsort eines internationalen Springturniers mit Top-Besetzung. Vor coronabedingt geringer Zuschauerkulisse (300 Zuschauer*innen) traten viele der besten Springreiter*innen der Welt an. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der “großen” 3-Sterne-Tour: The dressage stadium in the Aachen Soers was the scenery for an international jumping competition with top starting field the past weekend. In front of a small audience due to Covid 19 (only 300 spectators), many of world’s best showjumpers were fighting for victories. Here are the results of the “large” 3-star tour:

Int. Springprüfung 1,45m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with jump-off

1: Philipp Weishaupt

GER

Coby 0 / 37,67 Sec.

2: Eric Lamaze

CAN

Chacco Kid

0 / 39,39 Sec.

3: Laura Kraut

USA

Confu

0 / 39,57 Sec.

4: Richard Vogel

GER

Floyo

0 / 39,58 Sec.

5: Marcu Ehning

GER

Calanda

0 / 39,73 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,45m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with jump-off

1: Christian Ahlmann

GER

Mandato vd Neerheide 0 / 43,29 Sec.

2: Daniel Deusser GER Kiana vh Herdershof

0 / 43,55 Sec.

3: Steve GUerdat

SUI Bandit Savoie

0 / 44,20 Sec.

4: Ricardo Pisani

ITA

Charlemagne

0 / 44,58 Sec.

5: Frank Schuttert

NED Fidelius

0 / 44,73 Sec.



Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off