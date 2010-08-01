Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
  • Allgemein
  • London Olympics 2012
  • Rio Olympics 2016
  • WEG Kentucky 2010
  • WEG Normandie 2014
  • WEG Tryon 2018
  • Zucht / Breeding

    • Aachen International Jumping: Ergebnisse / Results

    hufe-sprung.JPGDas Dressurstadion in der Soers war am vergangenen Wochenende Austragungsort eines internationalen Springturniers mit Top-Besetzung. Vor coronabedingt geringer Zuschauerkulisse (300 Zuschauer*innen) traten viele der besten Springreiter*innen der Welt an. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der “großen” 3-Sterne-Tour: The dressage stadium in the Aachen Soers was the scenery for an international jumping competition with top starting field the past weekend. In front of a small audience due to Covid 19 (only 300 spectators), many of world’s best showjumpers were fighting for victories. Here are the results of the “large” 3-star tour:

    Int. Springprüfung 1,45m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with jump-off

             
     1: Philipp Weishaupt
    		 GER
    		 Coby 0 / 37,67 Sec.
     2: Eric Lamaze
    		 CAN
    		 Chacco Kid
    		 0 / 39,39 Sec.
     3: Laura Kraut
    		 USA
    		 Confu
    		 0 / 39,57 Sec.
     4: Richard Vogel
    		 GER
    		 Floyo
    		 0 / 39,58 Sec.
     5: Marcu Ehning
    		 GER
    		 Calanda
    		 0 / 39,73 Sec.
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,45m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with jump-off

             
     1: Christian Ahlmann
    		 GER
    		 Mandato vd Neerheide 0 / 43,29 Sec.
     2: Daniel Deusser GER  Kiana vh Herdershof
    		 0 / 43,55 Sec.
     3: Steve GUerdat
    		 SUI Bandit Savoie
    		 0 / 44,20 Sec.
     4: Ricardo Pisani
    		 ITA
    		 Charlemagne
    		 0 / 44,58 Sec.
     5: Frank Schuttert
    		 NED Fidelius
    		 0 / 44,73 Sec.
             

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

             
     1: Maikel van der Vleuten
    		 NED
    		 Beauville Z 0 / 44,77 Sec.
     2: Henrk von Eckermann SWE  Peter Pan
    		 0 / 45,38 Sec.
     3: Julien Epaillard
    		 FRA
    		 Safari d’Auge
    		 0 / 46,18 Sec.
     4: Gregory Wathelet
    		 BEL
    		 Full House Z
    		 0 / 47,44 Sec.
     5: Kevin Staut FRA
    		 Vegas de La Folie
    		 0 / 48,42 Sec.
             
     