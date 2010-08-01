Equi-News.de

Aachen International Jumping: Ergebnisse / Results
Das Dressurstadion in der Soers war am vergangenen Wochenende Austragungsort eines internationalen Springturniers mit Top-Besetzung. Vor coronabedingt geringer Zuschauerkulisse (300 Zuschauer*innen) traten viele der besten Springreiter*innen der Welt an. Hier sind die Ergebnisse der “großen” 3-Sterne-Tour: The dressage stadium in the Aachen Soers was the scenery for an international jumping competition with top starting field the past weekend. In front of a small audience due to Covid 19 (only 300 spectators), many of world’s best showjumpers were fighting for victories. Here are the results of the “large” 3-star tour:
Int. Springprüfung 1,45m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with jump-off
|1:
|Philipp Weishaupt
|GER
|Coby
|0 / 37,67 Sec.
|2:
|Eric Lamaze
|CAN
|Chacco Kid
|0 / 39,39 Sec.
|3:
|Laura Kraut
|USA
|Confu
|0 / 39,57 Sec.
|4:
|Richard Vogel
|GER
|Floyo
|0 / 39,58 Sec.
|5:
|Marcu Ehning
|GER
|Calanda
|0 / 39,73 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,45m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,45m with jump-off
|1:
|Christian Ahlmann
|GER
|Mandato vd Neerheide
|0 / 43,29 Sec.
|2:
|Daniel Deusser
|GER
|Kiana vh Herdershof
|0 / 43,55 Sec.
|3:
|Steve GUerdat
|SUI
|Bandit Savoie
|0 / 44,20 Sec.
|4:
|Ricardo Pisani
|ITA
|Charlemagne
|0 / 44,58 Sec.
|5:
|Frank Schuttert
|NED
|Fidelius
|0 / 44,73 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|1:
|Maikel van der Vleuten
|NED
|Beauville Z
|0 / 44,77 Sec.
|2:
|Henrk von Eckermann
|SWE
|Peter Pan
|0 / 45,38 Sec.
|3:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Safari d’Auge
|0 / 46,18 Sec.
|4:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Full House Z
|0 / 47,44 Sec.
|5:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Vegas de La Folie
|0 / 48,42 Sec.