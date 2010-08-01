Equi-News.de

    springen.JPGDie Global Champions Tour 2020 musste zwar nach dem Start in Doha Anfang März aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie abgebrochen werden, aber GCT-Gründer Jan Tops konnte am vergangenen Wochenende doch eine 5-Sterne GCT-Etappe auf seiner Anlage im niederländischen Valkenswaard veranstalten. Unter strengen Hygienemaßnahmen traten die weltbesten Reiter*innen in der Tops International Arena an und der Belgier Gregory Wathelet konnte sich über den Sieg im GCT-Grand Prix freuen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Global Champions Tour 2020 had to be cancelled after the first leg in Doha at the beginning of march due to Covid-19, but GCT-founder Jan Tops managed to host a five star-GCT-leg on his own bar in Valkenswaard (Netherlands) from Friday to Sunday. Observing a strict  Covid-19 safety protocol, world’s best showjumpers were on the scene in the Tops International Arena and Belgian showjumper Gregory Wathelet could enjoy his victory in the GCT-Grand Prix. Here are the results:

    Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

     1: Gregory Wathelet BEL  Nevados S 0 / 44,62 Sec.
     2: Scott Brash GBR Hello Jefferson 0 / 45,72 Sec.
     3: Bart Bles  NED Kriskras DV 0 / 48,47 Sec. 
     4: Willem Greve NED Carambole 0 / 49,55 Sec. 
     5: Marlon Módolo Zanotelli  BRA Edgar M 4 / 44,23 Sec.
             
     
     

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m with two rounds 

     1: Marlon Módolo Zanotelli BRA  Icarus  0 / 0 / 64,29 Sec. 
     2: Edwina Tops Alexander AUS  Identity Vitseroel 0 / 4 / 62,13 Sec.
     3: Jos Verlooy  BEL  Jacobien Dwerse Hagen  0 / 4 / 63,22 Sec. 
     4: Frank Schuttert  NED  Carolina  0 / 4 / 64,36 Sec. 
     5: Marc Houtzager  NED  Sterrehof’s Dante  4 / 4 / 64,39 Sec.
             
     

    Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

     1: Julien Epaillard FRA Queeletta 0 / 42,28 Sec.
     2: Peder Fredricson  SWE  Christian K 0 / 43,71 Sec.
     3: Shane Breen IRL Compelling Z  0 / 43,87 Sec.
     4: Olivier Philippaerts   BEL Hurricane 0 / 44,99 Sec.
     5: Athina Onassis GRE E.Adore Joh 0 / 50,41 Sec.
             
     

     

    Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m against the clock

     1: Darragh Kenny IRL Belo Horinzonte 0 / 67,79 Sec.
     2: Kevin Staut  FRA Tolede de Mescam Harcour  0 / 69,32 Sec.
     3: Marcus Ehning GER Pret à Tout 0 / 70,40 Sec.
     4: Simon Delestre FRA Hermes Ryan 0 / 70,72 Sec.
     5: Marlon Módolo Zanotelli  BRA Edgar M 0 / 73,45 Sec.
             

     

     

     