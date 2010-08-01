Equi-News.de

Die Global Champions Tour 2020 musste zwar nach dem Start in Doha Anfang März aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie abgebrochen werden, aber GCT-Gründer Jan Tops konnte am vergangenen Wochenende doch eine 5-Sterne GCT-Etappe auf seiner Anlage im niederländischen Valkenswaard veranstalten. Unter strengen Hygienemaßnahmen traten die weltbesten Reiter*innen in der Tops International Arena an und der Belgier Gregory Wathelet konnte sich über den Sieg im GCT-Grand Prix freuen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse : The Global Champions Tour 2020 had to be cancelled after the first leg in Doha at the beginning of march due to Covid-19, but GCT-founder Jan Tops managed to host a five star-GCT-leg on his own bar in Valkenswaard (Netherlands) from Friday to Sunday. Observing a strict Covid-19 safety protocol, world’s best showjumpers were on the scene in the Tops International Arena and Belgian showjumper Gregory Wathelet could enjoy his victory in the GCT-Grand Prix. Here are the results:



Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off

1: Gregory Wathelet BEL Nevados S 0 / 44,62 Sec. 2: Scott Brash GBR Hello Jefferson 0 / 45,72 Sec. 3: Bart Bles NED Kriskras DV 0 / 48,47 Sec. 4: Willem Greve NED Carambole 0 / 49,55 Sec. 5: Marlon Módolo Zanotelli BRA Edgar M 4 / 44,23 Sec.

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m with two rounds



1: Marlon Módolo Zanotelli BRA Icarus 0 / 0 / 64,29 Sec. 2: Edwina Tops Alexander AUS Identity Vitseroel 0 / 4 / 62,13 Sec. 3: Jos Verlooy BEL Jacobien Dwerse Hagen 0 / 4 / 63,22 Sec. 4: Frank Schuttert NED Carolina 0 / 4 / 64,36 Sec. 5: Marc Houtzager NED Sterrehof’s Dante 4 / 4 / 64,39 Sec.

Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off

1: Julien Epaillard FRA Queeletta 0 / 42,28 Sec. 2: Peder Fredricson SWE Christian K 0 / 43,71 Sec. 3: Shane Breen IRL Compelling Z 0 / 43,87 Sec. 4: Olivier Philippaerts BEL Hurricane 0 / 44,99 Sec. 5: Athina Onassis GRE E.Adore Joh 0 / 50,41 Sec.

Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m against the clock