Equi-News.de

GCT Valkenswaard: Wathelet gewinnt GCT-Grand Prix (und weitere Ergebnisse)
Die Global Champions Tour 2020 musste zwar nach dem Start in Doha Anfang März aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie abgebrochen werden, aber GCT-Gründer Jan Tops konnte am vergangenen Wochenende doch eine 5-Sterne GCT-Etappe auf seiner Anlage im niederländischen Valkenswaard veranstalten. Unter strengen Hygienemaßnahmen traten die weltbesten Reiter*innen in der Tops International Arena an und der Belgier Gregory Wathelet konnte sich über den Sieg im GCT-Grand Prix freuen. Hier sind die Ergebnisse: The Global Champions Tour 2020 had to be cancelled after the first leg in Doha at the beginning of march due to Covid-19, but GCT-founder Jan Tops managed to host a five star-GCT-leg on his own bar in Valkenswaard (Netherlands) from Friday to Sunday. Observing a strict Covid-19 safety protocol, world’s best showjumpers were on the scene in the Tops International Arena and Belgian showjumper Gregory Wathelet could enjoy his victory in the GCT-Grand Prix. Here are the results:
Int. Springprüfung 1,60 mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,60m with jump-off
|1:
|Gregory Wathelet
|BEL
|Nevados S
|0 / 44,62 Sec.
|2:
|Scott Brash
|GBR
|Hello Jefferson
|0 / 45,72 Sec.
|3:
|Bart Bles
|NED
|Kriskras DV
|0 / 48,47 Sec.
|4:
|Willem Greve
|NED
|Carambole
|0 / 49,55 Sec.
|5:
|Marlon Módolo Zanotelli
|BRA
|Edgar M
|4 / 44,23 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m mit 2 Umläufen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m with two rounds
|1:
|Marlon Módolo Zanotelli
|BRA
|Icarus
|0 / 0 / 64,29 Sec.
|2:
|Edwina Tops Alexander
|AUS
|Identity Vitseroel
|0 / 4 / 62,13 Sec.
|3:
|Jos Verlooy
|BEL
|Jacobien Dwerse Hagen
|0 / 4 / 63,22 Sec.
|4:
|Frank Schuttert
|NED
|Carolina
|0 / 4 / 64,36 Sec.
|5:
|Marc Houtzager
|NED
|Sterrehof’s Dante
|4 / 4 / 64,39 Sec.
Int. Springprüfung 1,50m mit Stechen / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m with jump-off
|1:
|Julien Epaillard
|FRA
|Queeletta
|0 / 42,28 Sec.
|2:
|Peder Fredricson
|SWE
|Christian K
|0 / 43,71 Sec.
|3:
|Shane Breen
|IRL
|Compelling Z
|0 / 43,87 Sec.
|4:
|Olivier Philippaerts
|BEL
|Hurricane
|0 / 44,99 Sec.
|5:
|Athina Onassis
|GRE
|E.Adore Joh
|0 / 50,41 Sec.
Int. Zeit-Springprüfung 1,50m/1,55m / Int’l jumping competition 1,50m/1,55m against the clock
|1:
|Darragh Kenny
|IRL
|Belo Horinzonte
|0 / 67,79 Sec.
|2:
|Kevin Staut
|FRA
|Tolede de Mescam Harcour
|0 / 69,32 Sec.
|3:
|Marcus Ehning
|GER
|Pret à Tout
|0 / 70,40 Sec.
|4:
|Simon Delestre
|FRA
|Hermes Ryan
|0 / 70,72 Sec.
|5:
|Marlon Módolo Zanotelli
|BRA
|Edgar M
|0 / 73,45 Sec.