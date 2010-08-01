Equi-News.de

Und noch einer weniger….. Für die heute beginnenden Deutschen Meisterschaften Dressur in Balve mussten sich Hubertus Schmidt und Escolar abmelden. Even less top riders in Balve….. Hubertus Schmidt had to withdraw Escolar from the Germany National Championships in Balve.



Und noch eine weitere Top-Kombination wird bei den Deutschen Meisterschaften in Balve nicht an den Start gehen: Wie die Deutsche Reiterliche Vereinigung (FN) mitteilt, wird Hubertus Schmidt in Balve nicht am Start sein. “Sein Top-Pferd, der westfälische Hengst Escolar, fällt kurzfristig aus”, so die FN. Weitere Informationen, warum der 11-jährige Sohn des Estobar NRW (der sich im Besitz der Equus Invest AG befindet und dessen FEI-Registrierung für 2020 noch aussteht) ausfällt, wurden nicht gegeben.

