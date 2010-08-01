Equi-News.de

Die neue Deutsche Meisterin Spécial heißt Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. Nach einem spannenden Duell holte sie sich im Sattel von Dalera BB Gold vor Isabell Werth mit Weihegold und Dorothee Schneider mit Faustus. The new German national champion Spécial is Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. After a tough battle, Jessica, riding Dalera BB, claimed gold ahead of Isabell Werth / Weihegold and Dorothee Schneider / Faustus.

Als das Ergebnis von Isabell Werth verkündet wurde, da strahlte Jessica von Bredow-Werndl übers ganze Gesichtund ihr dreijähriger Sohn Moritz fiel der Mama jubelnd in die Arme. Damit war auch das spannende, seit dem Grand Prix (den Isabell Werth mit hauchdünnen 6,5 Punkten Vorsprung für sich entschieden hatte) andauernde Duell zunächst einmal entschieden.

Vorangegangen waren hochinteressante Ritte, denn in Abwesenheit der deutschen Top-Pferde Bella Rose, Cosmo, Showtime und Sammy Davis jr. war es spannend zu sehen, wie sich die Pferde, die teilweise international nicht so sehr im Rampenlicht stehen, mittlerweile entwickelt haben.

Davon ausgenommen waren natürlich die beiden Bestplatzierten: Isabell Werth’s Goldpferd Weihegold und Jessica von Bredow-Werndls Dalera sind auf der ganz großen Bühne ja wahrlich keine Unbekannten.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl hatte mit Dalera eine leichtfüßige, harmonische Runde ins Viereck gezaubert (vom häufigen Schweifschlagen der Stute einmal abgesehen), deren Höhepunkte einmal mehr die Trabverstärkungen und eine sehr gute Passage-Tour war. Der Einstieg in die erste Piaffe gelang etwas zögerlich und beim Übergang von der Passage in den Galopp hakte ein wenig die Schaltung, aber das ist wirklich Jammern auf sehr hohem Niveau und wurde auch vom Richtergremium nicht geahndet. Was das schöne und letztendlich meisterlich Bild allerdings ein wenig trübte, war die Tatsache, dass die Stute über weite Teile der Prüfung deutlich hinter der Senkrechten ging. Drei Richter sahen Jessica von Bredow-Werndl vorn, zwei (die Richter bei E und H – Christoph Hess und Dr. Dietrich Plewa) Isabell Werth. Das Endergebnis von 83, 549% reichte aber mit einem knappen Prozent Vorsprung zum Sieg und somit zum Meistertitel.

Isabell Werth ritt mit Weihegold „ein bisschen“ auf Angriff, ging allerdings kein allzu großes Risiko ein und ritt einen großen Teil der Prüfung mit angezogener Handbremse. Weihegold zelebrierte einmal mehr die Trabtour – passagierte und piaffierte mit dem Gleichmaß eines Metronoms. In der ersten Piaffe schnaubte die Rappstute zwei Mal ab. Nur bei den 15 Einerwechseln kam es zu einem kuriosen Fehler. Weihegold hatte beim Einreiten bei X geäppelt und weigerte sich bei den EInern auf der Diagonale beharrlich, in ihre eigenen Äppel zu treten – Fehler und von drei Richtern die 4 als Note….und von Isabell ein mit spitzen Ohren durchaus hörbares Schimpfwort, welches durchaus auch als Oberbegriff für Pferdeäppel angesehen werden kann. 82,569% - Silber.

Bronze ging an Dorothee Schneider mit dem dritten Pferd aus ihrer Kaderkollektion, dem 12-jährigen Falstebo-Sohn Faustus. Der hübsche Dunkelfuchs-Wallach kann mittlerweile durchaus aus dem Schatten seiner großen Kollegen heraustreten. Er ist ein Musterbeispiel für grundsolide Ausbildung, für die sich Doro Schneider auch genügend Zeit genommen hat, denn sie selber bezeichnete den Wallach in der Vergangenheit als „schüchtern“, aber in Balve konnte er durchaus sehr gut mithalten. Faustus‘ Stärke ist eindeutig die wunderschöne Galopptour – die Wechsel gehörten zu den besten im ganzen Feld und der starke Galopp war eine Klasse für sich. Eine kleine Unstimmigkeit beim Übergang von der Passage in den starken Trab ist allzu verzeihlich – 78,706%, Bronze.

Dahinter (78,431%) rangierte Benjamin Werndl mit Daily Mirror auf dem vierten Platz. Für den Bruder der neuen Deutschen Meisterin war die Meisterschaft übrigens am Abend schon beendet – er ist beim Sedgeway-Rennen im Rahmen der abendlichen Gala gestürzt und hat sich das Schlüsselbein gebrochen. Mit 78,078% kam Isabell Werth mit einem im Spécial etwas gelasseneren Emilio auf den fünften Rang, gefolgt von Benjamin Werndl mit seinem zweiten Pferd Famoso OLD (77,039%).

Mit nicht allzu generösen 76,627% wurden Ingrid Klimke und Franziskus Siebte. Der 12-jährige Hannoveraner-Hengst von Fidertanz scheint nur aus Elastizität und Schwung zu bestehen und ist mit seiner Reiterin zusammen einfach nur eine Freude zu sehen.

Am Sonntagnachmittag fällt die Entscheidung in der Kür.

When Isabell Werth’s result became public, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl was glowing with joy and her three-year old son Moritz threw himself jubilating into his mum’s arms. With this, the tough and thrilling duel, which lasted already since the Grand Prix (where Isabell won with a tiny bit of a 6,5 pts-margin) was decided – at least for the first part.

Prior to this, there were highly interesting rounds, because in the absence of German top horses Bella Rose, Cosmo, Showtime and Sammy Davis jr it was quite exciting to see how the horses who are not that often in the international limelight have developed in the meantime.

Well, an exception from this – for sure – were the two best-placed horses – Isabell Werth’s golden mare Weihegold and Jesscia von Bredow-Werndl’s Dalera are really wellknown in the big arenas.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl had steered a light-footed Dalera through a harmonious test (well, disregarding her swoshing tail) with highlights in the trot extensions and the really good passage tour. Entering into the first piaffe was a bit hesitantly and there was a hook in the transition from the passage into canter, but this is really moaning at the highest stage and wasn’t even sanctioned by the judges’ panel. However, the really nice and champions-like picture was a bit clouded by the fact that the mare was clearly behind the vertical throughout a large part of the test. Three judges saw Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on top, two (the judges at E and H – Christoph Hess and Dr. Dietrich Plewa) Isabell Werth. However, the final score of 83,549% was nearly one percent ahead and therefore well enough for the victory and the champions’ title.

Isabell Werth and Weihegold were “a bit” on attack level, but don’t took much risk. Isabell had the handbrakes on through large parts of the test. Weihegold celebrated once again the trot tour – she showed piaffes and passages like a metronome. In the first piaffe, the black mare snorted twice. Only the one tempis, there occurred a – really strange – fault. When entering the arena, Weihegold had placed some apples at X and now, on the diagonal, she consequently refused to touch her own droppings – mistake and the mark 4 from three judges as a result (and, eagle-eard specatators could also hear a four-letter-word from Isabell, which could be the generic term for horse droppings…. 82,569% at the end – silver.

The bronze medal went on to Dorothee Schneider with the third horse of her squad collection, 12-year old Faustus, a son of Falsterbo. The pretty dark bay gelding in the meantime can leave the shadow of his prominent barn colleagues. He is a picturebook example of rock solid training, for which Doro Schneider also took all the necessary time. She herself has often said that Faustus was a bit shy in the past. But in Balve, he lived up to the scene. Faustus’ highlight is his great canter tour – the flying changes were among the best of the whole competition and the extended canter was simply great. There was a slight misunderstanding in the transition from passage into extended trot, but that’s really not a big thing – 78,706% - bronze.

On the fourth place with 78,431% and therefore with a tiny bit of a margin behind finished Benjamin Werndl with Daily Mirror. The new German national champion’s brother, by the way, had to cancel his further participation yesterday at night – he had an accident during the Sedgeway-race at the gala night and fractured his collarbone. With 78,078%, Isabell Werth and a quite more relaxed Emilio finished fifth, followed by Benjamin Werndl and his second horse, Famoso OLD (77,039%).

With a result of 76,627% (which admittedly was not too generous), Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus finished on 7th place. The 12-year old Hannoverian stallion by Fidertanz seems to be full of elasticity and impulsion. This combination is a joy to watch.

Sunday afternoon, the decision will be taken in the freestyle to music.