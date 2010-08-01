Equi-News.de

Und sie drehte den Spieß herum: Bei den Deutschen Meisterschaften Dressur in Balve hat Isabell Werth mit Weihegold den Meistertitel in der Kür erritten, hier gab es für Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera Silber. Bronze ging einmal mehr an Doro Schneider mit Faustus; ganz knapp dahinter rangierte Ingrid Klimke mit Franziskus auf Rang 4. And she turned the table: At the German national championships dressage in Balve, Isabell Werth gained gold and the title in the freestyle to music, here, silver went on to Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera. Once again, bronze was won by Doro Schneider with Faustus and only a tiny bit of a margin behind, Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus finished fourth.



Eine Isabell Werth im Angriffsmodus, eine bestens aufgelegte Weihegold, eine reiterliche Höchstschwierigkeit nach der nächsten und die absolute Perfektion. Das war die Kür, mit der Isabell Werth am Sonntag Gold und den 16. Meistertitel in ihrer Karriere holte. Und “Weihe” tanzte Samba. Die Piaffen und Passagen der Rappstute waren einmal mehr Weltklasse und die Piaff-Pirouette ganz zum Schluss gehörte zum Besten, was man seit Jahrzehnten im Dressurviereck hat sehen dürfen. 90,825% - Sieg und Gold.



Nach dem Spécial-Meistertitel am Samstag wurde es in der Kür “nur” Silber für Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera BB. Mit ihrer Kür zur Musik aus La-La-Land verzauberte diese Kombination Zuschauer und Richter gleichermaßen. Auch hier gab es keinerlei Fehler, am Ende gab aber die technische Ausführung den Ausschlag, und da hatte die erfolgreichste Reiterin der Welt einfach ein kleines bisschen die Nase vorn. Für Jessi von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera gab es 89,350%, Silber und höchsten Respekt vor einer tollen Leistung.



Bronze ging - wie auch schon im Spécial - an Dorothee Schneider mit Faustus. Doro Schneider hat für den noch ein bisschen unerfahrenen 12-jährigen Hannoveraner Wallach tief in die Kiste mit den technischen Schwierigkeiten gegriffen und der Falsterbo-Sohn zeigte sich von seiner besten Seite. Allerdings merkte man ihm bei der erst vierten Kür auf Grand Prix-Niveau schon noch ein wenig die fehlende Routine an. Als Faustus dann auch noch die Zweierwechsel versemmelte, sah man eigentlich schon die Bronzemedaille entschwinden, doch das Endergebnis von 81,60% reichte dann doch noch für den Platz auf dem Podium.



Mit 81,35% rangierte Ingrid Klimke mit ihrem Franziskus auf dem undankbaren vierten Rang - nicht nur viele Zuschauer, sondern auch zwei der fünf Richter hatten Ingrid auf dem Bronzerang gesehen. Denn was die Münsteraner Olympiasiegerin in der Vielseitigkeit von 2008 und 2012 dort mit ihrem 12-jährigen Hannoveraner-Hengst ins Viereck zelebrierte, war wirklich ein “Tanz mit Franz” (wie von Ingrid gern als Hashtag auf social media verwendet). Und warum es für die Harmonie zwischen Reiterin und Pferd einmal nur eine 7,5 gab, muss man nicht unbedingt verstehen.



Isabell Werth in “attack mode”, Weihegold in top shape, a test with one technical difficulty after another and all this in total perfection. This was the freestyle, with which Isabell Werth won gold and the 16th German national title in her career. And “Weihe” was dancing Samba. The black mare’s piaffe and passage-tour is simply world class and the piaff-pirouette at the end of the test was among the best which could be seen in the dressage arena for decades. 90,825% - gold and the champion’s title.



A fter the national title in the Grand Prix Spécial on Saturday, it was silver “only” in the freestyle for Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera BB. With her music from La-La-Land, this combination bewitched spectators and judges at the same time. Also here, there was not a single mistake, but at the very end, the technial mark was decision-making, and there the most successful rider ever was one step ahead. For Jessi von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera, the final score was 89,350%, for which they gained silver - an d all respect for a great test.



As in the Spécial, the bronze medal went on to Dorothee Schneider with Fausuts. Doro Schneider had inserted quite a high level of technical difficulties into the freestyle of the 12-year old Hannoverian gelding, who still is not that experienced. But the Falsterbo-son presented himself in the best possible way. However, it was somewhat clear that the gelding - who showed only his fourth Grand Prix-freestyle in Balve - is still lacking a bit of routine. When Faustus messed up the two-tempis, one thought already that the medal was gone, but a final score of 81,60% was still enough for the place at the podium.



With 81,35%, Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus finished the competition on an unthankful fourth place - not only many spectators, but also two out of the five judges had seen Ingrid in bronze position. Because what was celebrated by the Olympic eventing champion from 2008 and 2012 and her 12-year old Hannoverian stallion in the arena was really a “Dance with Franz” (The German “Tanz mit Franz” is a hashtag used by Ingrid on social media.) However, nobody must really understand why one judge gave a 7,5 only for “harmony between rider and horse”.

