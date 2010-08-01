Equi-News.de

Nicht nur die deutschen, auch die niederländischen Dressurreiter trugen am vergangenen Wochenende ihre nationalen Meisterschaften aus. In den Niederlanden geht es nur um einen Meistertitel, der im Spécial und der Kür ausgeritten wird. Hier siegte Edward Gal mit dem Totilas-Sohn Glock’s Toto jr. vor seinem Lebensgefährten Hans Peter Minderhoud mit Glock’s Dream Boy. Bronze ging an Emmelie Scholtens mit Desperado. Not only the German, but also the Dutch dressage riders had their national championships this weekend. In the Netherlands, there is only one title to win after Grand Prix Spécial and the freestyle to music. Here, Edward Gal and Glock’s Toto jr., a nine-year old son by Totilas - claimed the victory ahead of Gal’s life partner Hans Peter Minderhoud with Glock’s Dream Boy. Bronze went on to Emmelie Scholtens and Desperado.



Der Reiter sah anders aus, war aber der gleiche - Edward Gal trägt gegenwärtig Bart. Das Pferd sah sehr ähnlich aus, war aber ein anderes - der neunjährige Glock’s Toto jr. ist seinem Vater Totilas nicht nur vom Bewegungspotenzial, sondern auch vom Aussehen her sehr ähnlich. Die Musik hörte sich gleich an und war es auch. Edward Gal und Glock’s Toto jr. nahmen all’ diejenigen, die in Ermelo vor Ort waren oder via Livestream zuschauten, auf eine Zeitreise mit. Denn Gal, der bereits den Grand Prix Spécial für sich entschieden hatte, hatte für die entscheidende Kürrunde die “alte” Kürmusik und Choreographie von Totilas gewählt. Wie Gal selber hinterher schrieb, habe er “nicht geglaubt, dass er diese Kür jemals wieder reiten würde” (siehe Instagram-Post des Glock Horse Performance Centre unten). Es war für Edward Gal, aber auch für viele Zuschauer ein emotionaler Augenblick - und wir erinnern uns gerne an die Magie, die vor 10 Jahren vom Duo Gal/Totilas ausging.



Ja, Toto jr. ist noch ein wenig “grün” und man merkt hier und da seine Unerfahrenheit - er musste bei den ersten drei Tritten nach dem Grüßen erst in den Takt finden, bei den Übergängen aus den - schwierigen - doppelten Pirouetten heraus oder beim technisch heiklen Übergang vom starken Galopp in die Passage hakte es noch ein bisschen, aber das Pferd ist gerade mal neun Jahre jung und hat kaum Erfahrung im Viereck. Auch der unruhige Schweif belegt, dass der junge Hengst noch nicht die stoische Gelassenheit seines berühmten Vaters hat. Aber er ist ein tolles Pferd. Und auf jeden Fall hat Toto jr. nicht nur viel vom Charisma seines Vaters geerbt - eine schwarze Schönheit, die die Menschen in ihren Bann zieht - sondern verfügt auch über deutlich mehr Hinterhandaktivität, die ja bei seinem Vater immer ein spezielles Thema war. Die Richter bewerten den Ritt mit 86,15%, was den 11. Meistertitel für Gal in seiner Karriere bedeutete.



Mit 82,525% kam Gals Lebenspartner Hans Peter Minderhoud mit Glock’s Dream Boy, einem 12-jährigen Hengst von Vivaldi x Ferro, auf den Silberrang. DAngesprochen auf sein “Abo” auf die zweiten Plätze hinter seinem Partner, lachte Happy Minderhoud nur “Das ist die story of my life!” 81,4% waren das Ergebnis für die Gewinnerin der Bronzemedaille, Emmelie Scholtens mit Desperado



Well, the rider looked somewhat different, but he was the same - Edward Gal currently wears a beard. The horse looked nearly the same, but was a different one - nine-year old Glock’s Toto jr. is the image of his father Totilas not only in his extraordinary gaits, but also in his appearance. The music seemed to be the same - and was it. Edward Gal and Glock’s Toto jr. took the spectators both present in Ermelo and watching via livestream on a time travel. Because Edward, who had already won the Grand Prix Spécial, had chosen the “old” freestyle music and choreography from Totilas for the decision-making round at the national championships. Edward Gal lateron wrote himself, that he “had never thought that he would ride it once again” (see the Instagram-Post of the Glock Horse Performance Center above). For Edward Gal, but also for many spectators it was a highly emotional moment - many fondly remember the magic which came from the combination Gal/Totilas a decade ago.

Yes, indeed, Toto jr. still is quite “green” and his inexperience is visible here and there - he had to find the tact in the first three steps after the initial halt, there were some minor hooks in the transitions out of the difficult double pirouettes and from the highly technical extended canter into the pirouette, but the horse is nine years’ old and has nearly no experience in the arena. Also the swoshing tail proved that the young stallion has not yet the stoic calm of his famous father. But he is simply a great horse. And in any case, Toto jr. inherited quite a lot of his father’s charisma - a black beauty which can bewitch people - but also has more hind leg activity, which always was a point of dicussion with his father. The judges rewarded the round with 86,15%, which meant the 11th national title in Edward Gal’s career.

With a final score of 82,525%, Gal’s life partner Hans Peter Minderhoud and Glock’s Dream Boy, a 12-year old stallion by Vivaldi x Ferro, won silver. When asked about the “subscription” to runner-up spots behind his partner, Minderhoud responded with a lough “That’s the story of my life!” Bronze went on to Emmelie Scholtens with Desperado, who got a final result of 81,40%.