Equi-News.de

    • Ingrid Klimke ist Deutsche Meisterin Vielseitigkeit

    dm-medaillen-3955.JPGAuch in 2020 gab es eine Deutsche Meisterschaft der Vielseitigkeitsreiter*innen. In Luhmühlen fanden - wenn auch ohne Zuschauer - die Titelkämpfe statt. Am Ende siegte Ingrid Klimke mit Asha P vor Sandra Auffahrth mit Viamant du Matz. Für Ingrid Klimke ist es der insgesamt fünfte Meistertitel. Hinter Andrew Hoy und Ingrid Klimke sowie Sandra Auffahrth mit ihren zweiten Pferden landete Anna-Katharina Vogel auf dem Bronzerang. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Also in 2020 there were German national championships eventing. They took place in Luhmühlen - although spectators weren’t allowed. At the end, it was Ingrid Klimke with Asha P who claimed her fifth national title ahead of Sandra Auffarth with Viamant du Matz. Behind Andrew Hoy and Sandra Auffarth as well as Ingrid Klimke with there second horse each, Anna-Katharina Vogel won the bronze medal. Here is the result:

    Die Deutschen Meisterschaften Vielseitigkeit 2020 wurden im Rahmen einer internationalen vier-Sterne-Prüfung ausgetragen. The German national championships eventing were integrated in an international four-star test. 

    CCI4* - S

               
      1: Ingrid Klimke   GER  Asha P   24,9 Pts.  22,9 + 2,0 + 0 Gold at Ntl. Champ. 
      2: Sandra Auffahrt  GER  Viamant du Matz  26,6 Pt.  26,6 + 0,0 + 0   Silver at Ntl. Champ. 
      3: Andrew Hoy  AUS  Vassily de Lassos  28,7 Pts.  28,7 + 0,0 + 0  
      4: Sandra Auffahrt  GER  Let’s Dance  28,7 Pts. 28,3 + 0,4 + 0  
      5: Ingrid Klimke  GER Just Do It  34,9 Pts.  28,1 + 4,4 + 2,4   
      6: Anna-Katharina Vogel   GER Quintana  35,2 Pts.  34,0 + 0,4 + 0,8 Bronze at Ntl. Champ.
      7: Anna Siemer  GER  Butts Avondale  35,3 Pts.  31,3 + 4,0 + 0  
      8: Sophie Leube  GER  Jadore Moi  38,5 Pts.  29,7 + 4,0 + 4,8   
      9: Andreas Dibowski GER  FRH Corrida 38,9 Pts.  28,1 + 10,8 + 0   
    10: Sophia Sjoborg SWE  Bryamolga vh Marienshof  44,0 Pts.  37,2 + 6,8 + 0   