Equi-News.de

Auch in 2020 gab es eine Deutsche Meisterschaft der Vielseitigkeitsreiter*innen. In Luhmühlen fanden - wenn auch ohne Zuschauer - die Titelkämpfe statt. Am Ende siegte Ingrid Klimke mit Asha P vor Sandra Auffahrth mit Viamant du Matz. Für Ingrid Klimke ist es der insgesamt fünfte Meistertitel. Hinter Andrew Hoy und Ingrid Klimke sowie Sandra Auffahrth mit ihren zweiten Pferden landete Anna-Katharina Vogel auf dem Bronzerang. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Also in 2020 there were German national championships eventing. They took place in Luhmühlen - although spectators weren’t allowed. At the end, it was Ingrid Klimke with Asha P who claimed her fifth national title ahead of Sandra Auffarth with Viamant du Matz. Behind Andrew Hoy and Sandra Auffarth as well as Ingrid Klimke with there second horse each, Anna-Katharina Vogel won the bronze medal. Here is the result:



Die Deutschen Meisterschaften Vielseitigkeit 2020 wurden im Rahmen einer internationalen vier-Sterne-Prüfung ausgetragen. The German national championships eventing were integrated in an international four-star test.



CCI4* - S



1: Ingrid Klimke GER Asha P 24,9 Pts. 22,9 + 2,0 + 0 Gold at Ntl. Champ. 2: Sandra Auffahrt GER Viamant du Matz 26,6 Pt. 26,6 + 0,0 + 0 Silver at Ntl. Champ. 3: Andrew Hoy AUS Vassily de Lassos 28,7 Pts. 28,7 + 0,0 + 0 4: Sandra Auffahrt GER Let’s Dance 28,7 Pts. 28,3 + 0,4 + 0 5: Ingrid Klimke GER Just Do It 34,9 Pts. 28,1 + 4,4 + 2,4 6: Anna-Katharina Vogel GER Quintana 35,2 Pts. 34,0 + 0,4 + 0,8 Bronze at Ntl. Champ. 7: Anna Siemer GER Butts Avondale 35,3 Pts. 31,3 + 4,0 + 0 8: Sophie Leube GER Jadore Moi 38,5 Pts. 29,7 + 4,0 + 4,8 9: Andreas Dibowski GER FRH Corrida 38,9 Pts. 28,1 + 10,8 + 0 10: Sophia Sjoborg SWE Bryamolga vh Marienshof 44,0 Pts. 37,2 + 6,8 + 0



